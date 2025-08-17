Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Cook Out 400

No. 10 Sea Best/Roma Camaro ZL1

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 36th

Stage 2 Finish: 25th

Finish: 20th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 SeaBest/Roma Chevrolet team qualified for Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway in the 16th position. With a fast Chevy, Dillon was running inside the top 15 when he made a green-flag pit stop on lap 33 and unfortunately, was tagged with a penalty for the pit crew being over the wall too soon. With focus and determination, Dillon was able to make his way to the lucky dog position and return to the lead lap at the stage one break. Resetting as a team, Dillon and the No. 10 team restarted the second stage from the 33rd position and was making progress when the field slowed on lap 198 for a multi-car accident. With minor damage, Dillon was able to continue the race and make routine stops throughout the remainder of the race to finish the Cook Out 400 in the 20th position.



No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Camaro ZL1

Start: 3rd

Stage 1 Finish: 11th

Stage 2 Finish: 25th

Finish: 22nd

AJ Allmendinger qualified third for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Early in the race, Allmendinger took over second place where he focused on saving his tires before pitting under green for scuffs on lap 26. Battling a loose handling No. 16 Chevy, Allmendinger went on to finish the stage in 11th place. Allmendinger pitted for sticker tires and restarted at the tail of the field after receiving a vehicle interference penalty on pit road during the stage break. Working through strategy, Allmendinger earned the lucky dog position when the green-white-checkered waved at the end of Stage 2. He battled within the top 16 during the final stage and went on to finish in 22nd place.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.