Spencer Boyd Lands Godspeed Auto Group as New Primary Sponsor

Mooresville, NC (August 20, 2025) Godspeed Auto Group has officially signed on as the primary sponsor of Spencer Boyd and the No. 76 Freedom Racing Enterprise Chevrolet Silverado for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL on October 3, 2025.

Godspeed Auto Group, a leader in managing and operating Meineke franchises across the Carolinas, continues to expand its footprint in automotive service while embracing new opportunities to connect with the racing community.

“I’m a sucker for a black and yellow paint scheme,” said a smiling Spencer Boyd. “I’ve been talking with Castor (Cooper) for a number of years about putting this together, and I’m thrilled we finally made it happen. The growth of Godspeed Auto group has been incredible, and their team’s professionalism sets the bar high. To represent a Charlotte-based business on such a big stage is special, and I know their support will be riding with me every lap.”

Brothers, Castor and Matthew Cooper, lead Godspeed Auto Group, which operates 11 – and soon to be 12 – Meineke service centers. Among them is one of the largest Meineke locations in the country, located on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

“This is NASCAR country!” said Castor Cooper, CEO of Godspeed Auto Group. “It has been a goal of mine to see our brands on the racetrack because I believe in the power of NASCAR marketing. When I reached out to Spencer this time, he immediately jumped on board, and we made it happen. He is a hard-working man with a vision – just like our family. While the Meineke brand is driving the look of the truck, we’re also proud to showcase our other businesses, including Planet Auto Towing and Classic Current Rentals, on the hood.”

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Spencer Boyd and the Godspeed Auto Group team during the ROVAL race weekend at their activation space just outside the track near Bruton Smith Blvd and Sandusky Blvd.

“Godspeed Spencer Boyd!” added Castor.

Catch all the action as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs roll into Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Road Course, The ROVAL, on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET. Tickets are available now, and the race will be broadcast live on FS1.