19-Year-Old Racing Phenom Connor Zilisch to Drive Trackhouse Chevy in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. – Connor Zilisch, one of the hottest prospects in NASCAR history, will race a Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet full-time in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series.

The 19-year-old Zilisch and Trackhouse Racing founder and owner Justin Marks announced Saturday at Daytona International Speedway that they’ve reached a multiyear agreement for Zilisch to drive for the three-car team that has already won five Cup Series races this season with drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

“This day has been a dream of mine for a long time,” said Zilisch, who has been a Trackhouse developmental driver since 2024 and competes this season for JR Motorsports, where he leads the Xfinity Series with seven race wins.

“Cup racing has been the goal since joining with Chevrolet and Trackhouse, and while I didn’t know it would come this soon, I feel like I’m ready,” Zilisch said. “I know the challenge that awaits entering the Cup Series as a full-time driver, but I feel that with the support of Trackhouse and Chevrolet, this is the right situation for me. I won’t be making any predictions for success next year. All I promise is to put in 100 percent effort, learn all that I can, plus have a little bit of fun along the way!”

Ten years of competitive kart racing, including a stint in Europe as an 11-year-old racer, gave the Mooresville, North Carolina, native the tools to adapt quickly when he moved to compete professionally in early 2021.

Since then, Zilisch has enjoyed success in every series he’s entered. In the last two years, he won the 2024 Rolex 24 and the 12 Hours of Sebring as well as five ARCA races, two NASCAR Truck Series poles, plus a victory in a CARS Tour late model race.

He swept the pole and won the race in his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2024, and his dominance driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in 2025 has been remarkable. He’s won six times in just 22 races and leads the driver points despite missing a race after an accident at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Since returning to the driver’s seat at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May, Zilisch has reeled off 12 consecutive top-five finishes, including six victories: Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Ind.) Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Marks raced against Zilisch in Trans Am competition and watched the youngster at the Trackhouse Motorplex go-kart track in North Carolina. Since signing Zilisch to the developmental program, he has gotten to know Zilisch as a driver and as a person.

“Connor is a rare talent that comes along every few decades,” said Marks. “I have watched Connor grow from a kid racing go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans Am races a few years ago. He quickly adapted to everything we have put him in, and what he is doing with JR Motorsports in Xfinity this season is historic.

“Connor is very mature, poised, and I know ready for Cup racing in 2026. He’s been mentored along the way by former racer Josh Wise and Dr. Eric Warren at General Motors. I can speak for everyone at Trackhouse Racing when I say we have a tremendous amount of faith in this young man.”

Warren, Vice President of Global Motorsports Competition for General Motors, predicts that Zilisch talent will lead to success in the most competitive racing series on the planet.

“We are excited for Connor to get the opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026,” said Warren. “What Connor has been able to accomplish in NASCAR over the last year has been remarkable. He has the drive and commitment to put in the work on and off the track, and we look forward to seeing his continued success in NASCAR’s top division.”

Trackhouse has already raced Zilisch in the Cup Series three times in 2025. He recorded an 11th-place finish at Echo Park (Atlanta) Speedway in June and showed tremendous speed at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in March and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May.

Marks expects the team to announce Zilisch’s car number, sponsorship, crew chief, and crew lineup in the coming weeks.

The Trackhouse Racing story has been a meteoric rise in world motorsports. The Trackhouse team began competition in 2021 as a single-car race team with driver Daniel Suárez behind the wheel. The team achieved success on and off track in 2021, running competitively and reaching out to non-traditional NASCAR audiences. Its culturally diverse pit crews, new sponsors and fresh openness are pillars of the Trackhouse philosophy.

The team has expanded to three full-time Cup Series entries and has logged 13 victories since 2021, including wins by Ross Chastain at Charlotte in May, Van Gisbergen in Mexico in June, as well as the Chicago Street Race and Sonoma in July, plus Watkins Glen in August.

Trackhouse Racing joined the MotoGP grid in 2024, bringing an American team back to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing for the first time in over a decade. Trackhouse Racing MotoGP is determined to be a competitive force on and off track in partnership with Aprilia as its official factory-supported team.