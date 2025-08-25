Bank of America ROVAL 400 Thrills Fans With Chaos, Comebacks, Playoff-Defining Moments

Seven years in, the ROVAL™ has established itself as NASCAR’s ultimate wild card, delivering last-lap drama, comeback victories and playoff-defining moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats

Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets can be purchased online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 25, 2025) — For seven years, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 has delivered chaotic moments, comeback drama and defining performances – cementing its place as one of NASCAR’s most thrilling and unpredictable Playoff battles. From last-lap fireworks to miracle rebounds, the one-of-a-kind ROVAL™ keeps fans on the edge of their seats with its daring mix of road-course precision and oval-track speed.

As Charlotte Motor Speedway gears up for the Oct. 5 showdown, here’s a look back at five unforgettable moments that shaped the ROVAL™ legacy:

Inaugural Drama – 2018

The ROVAL™ wasted no time building its legend. In the final turns of the debut race, leaders Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. tangled while battling for the win, and Ryan Blaney pounced. Running third, Blaney slipped past the chaos to grab the checkered flag and etch his name in history as the ROVAL’s™ first-ever Cup Series winner.

Elliott’s Comeback – 2019

Chase Elliott turned disaster into destiny in one of the ROVAL™’s signature finishes. After crashing head-on into Turn 1 on a restart, Elliott rallied, slicing through the field to score a stunning victory just 45 laps later. His now-famous “ghost ride” celebration at the same corner that nearly ended his race capped the comeback and cemented it as an instant ROVAL™ classic.

Slippery Starts – 2020

The NASCAR Cup Series made history in 2020 when it debuted wet-weather tires for the first time. A steady downpour turned the Blue Cross NC 250 Xfinity race into a spectacle, with AJ Allmendinger sliding and splashing his way to a thrilling second straight ROVAL™ win in the penultimate series. The Cup race opened under slick conditions before the track dried, where Chase Elliott took control and scored back-to-back victories of his own. With rain, chaos and playoff eliminations all in the mix, the ROVAL™ once again lived up to its wild reputation.

Larson Overcomes the Odds – 2021

Kyle Larson’s title hopes nearly ended at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 in 2021, after electrical issues threatened to take him out of contention. With quick work from his pit crew and determination behind the wheel, Larson charged back to the front and secured a victory. The win kept his title hopes alive and became the turning point of his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship run.

Allmendinger Domination – 2023

Few drivers have mastered the 2.28-mile ROVAL™ quite like A.J. Allmendinger. After dominating the course with four Xfinity Series wins, Allmendinger kept his Charlotte road-course magic alive in 2023 by adding a Cup Series victory to his résumé. The milestone triumph showcased his skills and further cemented his reign as the winningest driver on the 17-turn layout.

In just over a month, the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 will add another chapter to the track’s growing history. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will make its ROVAL™ debut, while Cup Series drivers will battle in the Round of 12 cutoff race. With every turn, restart and lap carrying the potential for chaos, comebacks and championship-changing moments, the ROVAL™ promises another weekend fans won’t forget.

TICKETS:

Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.