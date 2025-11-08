2025 WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP ROARS INTO ACTION WITH BUENOS AIRES CITY GP SEASON OPENER

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 7th November 2025: Buenos Aires is set to roar into life this Saturday, 8th November, as the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship launches with the Buenos Aires City GP – the first of five rounds across five continents. The season opener will see the world’s top riders battle for supremacy in Latin America for the first time in the championship’s history.

Fans can expect edge-of-their-seat action as an all-star lineup featuring Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and Christian Craig go head-to-head with superstar Haiden Deegan, who will make his highly anticipated debut in the premier SX1 class. At just 19 years old, Deegan’s first-ever 450cc race represents one of the most exciting milestones in recent supercross history, taking on some of the giants of the sport for the first time.

Anderson will make his World Supercross debut with the Pipes Motorsports Group aboard Suzuki – returning to the brand where he started his career – as part of a stacked group competing in the championship for the first time. With new rivalries, new teams, and fresh energy across the grid, the Buenos Aires opener promises fireworks from the very first gate drop.

In SX2, fans are set for another thrilling title fight as British star Max Anstie (Team GSM powered by Star Racing) aims to reclaim the championship crown he first captured in 2023. Anstie faces strong opposition from 2022 and 2024 champion Shane McElrath, as well as contenders Coty Schock and Enzo Lopes, all looking to establish early championship dominance in the Argentine capital.

Adding another layer of anticipation, this weekend also marks the first time in World Supercross history that fully-electric bikes will compete head-to-head with combustion engines. Under new regulations sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), Stark Future’s revolutionary electric Stark VARG MX 1.2 will line up in both SX1 and SX2 categories, ridden by Vince Friese, Jorge Zaragoza, Lance Kobusch, and Michael Hicks. The inclusion of electric technology marks a major milestone in the evolution of supercross.

Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off the 2025 World Supercross Championship here in Buenos Aires. This event marks the start of a truly global season that embodies everything World Supercross stands for – elite sport, innovation, and entertainment. Fans here in Argentina are incredibly passionate, and we couldn’t ask for a better place to launch what’s shaping up to be our most exciting season yet.”

Josi Zen, Director of EDV Entertainment said: “Buenos Aires is ready to welcome the world. The energy around this event has been incredible, and fans can expect unforgettable racing and entertainment. To host the world’s best supercross riders right here in Argentina is something truly special, and we’re proud to bring the World Supercross Championship to Latin America for the very first time.”

Following the Buenos Aires City GP, the championship will continue its global journey, heading to Vancouver (Canada), the Gold Coast (Australia), Stockholm (Sweden) and Cape Town (South Africa) – ensuring fans on every continent get a taste of world-class supercross action.

Final tickets for the Buenos Aires City GP are available now via https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/ and fans can watch the action from home by visiting https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch/

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December

About the FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship is a global competition spearheaded by SX Global, a leader in sports marketing and entertainment. The championship, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), has been exclusively organised and promoted by SX Global since 2022. For more information, please visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com