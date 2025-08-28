AM Racing | Harrison Burton Portland International Raceway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Portland International Raceway | Pacific Office Automation 147

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1028

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 11th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 11th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Welcome Back, AirBox!: Long-time AM Racing partner AirBox will increase its partnership with Harrison Burton and AM Racing and serve as the team’s primary partner for the series’ return to the Pacific Northwest for the fifth road course race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Founded in 2017, AirBox, the industry leader in commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, is delivering healthier indoor environments through advanced air purification. AirBox specializes in implementing ASHRAE’s performance-based ventilation (IAQP), enabling clients to achieve significant energy savings while meeting high standards for occupant health and wellness.

Their High-Volume Air Purifiers (HVPs), manufactured in North Carolina, combine Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorbent technologies with IAQ Verification Testing and expert engineering and analytical science support to provide a turnkey approach.

With a proven track record and unmatched expertise, AirBox continues to lead the way in creating safer, healthier indoor environments for all.

The 25th race of the season marks the fourth time AirBox has held the primary role with the family-owned team this season.

In addition to Portland International Raceway, their livery was showcased at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in June, followed by Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June and the most recent road course race at Watkins Glen International (N.Y.) earlier this month.

● Playoff Push: The penultimate road course race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season sets the stage for a pivotal three-race stretch that will ultimately lock in the 12-team Playoff grid following the regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on September 6.

The action opened last Friday night under the lights at Daytona International Speedway, where the 2.5-mile superspeedway hosted the year’s third high-speed drafting battle.

Now, the series treks west to the Beaver State for a high-stakes showdown at Portland International Raceway before the curtain falls on the regular season in the Midwest at World Wide Technology Raceway, located in the shadow of the iconic Gateway Arch outside St. Louis.

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland will also feature non-competitive, controlled pit stops as the final standalone event of the 2025 season — a wrinkle that shifts strategy to track position, execution on restarts, and outright speed on the 12-turn, 1.967-mile road course.

Heading into Portland, Harrison Burton and AM Racing cling to the 12th and final Playoff spot with a 36-point advantage over Harrison’s cousin, Jeb Burton and his Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team.

Just behind them, fellow Ford Performance driver Ryan Sieg and the family-owned RSS Racing operation sit 56 points out of the cut.

With only two opportunities left to secure a postseason berth, the intensity around the cutline is expected to rival the fight for the checkered flag itself.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Portland International Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Office Automation 147 will mark Harrison Burton’s first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.9-mile, 12-turn venue.

While Burton does not have any prior experience at the Portland, Oregon-based road course, he is relying on his average finish of 15.9 this season to help propel him to his 10th top-10 finish of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will feature non-competitive controlled pit stops as it marks the final standalone race of the 2025 season.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Portland, Burton has 99 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 28 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season.

Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 99 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Daytona International Speedway | Wawa 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its final trip to the Sunshine State for the penultimate superspeedway race of the season at the historic Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Without the benefit of practice, the series rolled into Friday’s qualifying session, only to have it abruptly halted by persistent lightning within an eight-mile radius of the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

By NASCAR’s performance metric, Harrison Burton lined up his No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang in the eighth position.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton kept himself in the lead draft and maintained a steady presence inside the top 10 until contact from another competitor spun him around midway through Stage 1.

The incident initially dropped Burton two laps down as he limped to pit road with flat tires.

Fortune turned, however, as Burton was able to cycle back to the lead lap by the start of Stage 2. From there, he charged his AM Racing Mustang back toward the front, collecting three valuable stage points with an eighth-place Stage 2 finish.

Despite the early adversity, Burton continued to battle inside the lead pack and positioned himself for a potential top-10 finish. But late in the race, he was drilled from behind by another competitor while trying to avoid the “big one,” sustaining right-front fender damage that forced a trip to pit road.

Even with the setback, Burton remained on the lead lap and in the closing laps, clawed his way back from deep in the field.

By surviving another last-lap multi-car crash, he brought home a hard-fought 16th-place finish in his final appearance of the year at the World Center of Racing.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 72 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 29th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his first race at Portland International Raceway in a leadership role on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 28 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

● AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Overview at Portland International Raceway: This weekend will mark AM Racing’s third NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at Portland International Raceway.

In two previous starts at the 65-year-old road course, the team posted a track-best 12th-place finish in the 2023 edition of the Pacific Office Automation 147 with former NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt after starting 19th.

Overall, the organization holds an average start of 28.5 and an average finish of 22.5 in its Portland efforts.

Beyond the Pacific Northwest, AM Racing has competed in 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series road course events overall, collecting four top-10 finishes and carrying an average finish of 23.1.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Portland International Raceway: “This will be my first time racing at Portland, so there’s definitely some excitement to take on a new challenge.

“Road courses are always about rhythm and execution, and with the controlled pit stops this weekend, track position will be even more important.

“Our AM Racing team has done a great job preparing, and I’m looking forward to learning quickly and putting the No. 25 AirBox Ford Mustang in a good spot for a strong finish.”

On Keys to Success at Portland International Raceway: “The keys to success this weekend at Portland are going to come down to track position, consistency and execution.

“With controlled pit stops in place, you can’t rely on making up ground on pit road, so it really emphasizes qualifying well and managing restarts.

“It’s important to stay mistake-free and keep the car in one piece, because every position is going to matter more than usual.”

On Expectations for Portland International Raceway: “With just two races to go in the regular season, every point matters. We’ve worked hard to put ourselves in a Playoff spot, but we know nothing is guaranteed.

“A strong finish this weekend at Portland would go a long way in giving our team some breathing room heading into Gateway.

“Our focus is on running a smart, solid race and making sure we maximize every opportunity in the No. 25 AirBox Ford Mustang.”

On Battle for Playoff Cutline: “With two races left, we know exactly where we stand and being above the cutline is something we don’t take for granted.

“The last three races at Iowa, Watkins Glen and even Daytona have been really important for us — we’ve been able to execute, earn stage points and build a little bit of a cushion.

“That gives our AM Racing team some confidence, but at the same time, we know how quickly things can change.

“Our focus is on keeping that momentum going, continuing to do the little things right and putting ourselves in the best position to not just stay above the cutline, but hopefully extend that margin even more.”

On Daytona International Speedway Finish: “Daytona is always unpredictable, and we definitely had to battle through some adversity. Getting spun early and going a couple laps down put us in a tough spot, but our AM Racing team never gave up.

“We were able to fight back, earn some stage points and keep ourselves in the mix late in the race. Even after getting caught up in another incident, we stayed focused and came out with a 16th-place finish.

“It wasn’t the top-10 we were aiming for, but given everything we went through, I’m proud of the effort and glad we were able to salvage a decent result for our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I still genuinely believe we can continue to turn some heads in 2025. Now that we’re past the halfway point, our goals haven’t changed, they’re still within reach.

“This AM Racing team has what it takes to fight our way above the Playoff cutline and stay there.

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who continue to believe in what we’re building. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a serious run at the championship.”

Race Information:

The Pacific Office Automation 147 (75 laps | 147.75 miles) is the 25th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Qualifying will follow, launching at 1:05 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.