AM Racing to Launch Second NASCAR Xfinity Series Team at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing announced today the expansion of its NASCAR Xfinity Series program by adding a second entry for Saturday night’s Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway on September 6, 2025.

Kole Raz, a Late Model standout from Lake Oswego, Oregon, will drive AM Racing’s No. 76 Ford Mustang in the final race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, marking his highly anticipated series debut.

Raz, 22, competed in seven ARCA Menards Series events this season sponsored by Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers with AM Racing, highlighted by sixth-place finishes in his premier series debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and in the second race of the season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

A prolific winner in Late Model competition, Raz also impressed in his ARCA Menards Series East debut at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway, qualifying third, leading 57 laps and finishing second in the Pensacola 150.

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers continues its partnership with the ARCA Menards Series West winner, Raz, providing support from AM Racing’s development ARCA program to the team’s Xfinity Series efforts.

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers, a one-stop destination for drivers and commercial fleets, is redefining reliability on the road by offering a wide range of fuel options — including Traditional Diesel, Transitional Renewable Diesel and Renewable fuels — to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers.

Operating 100% off-grid, Cyclum locations remain fully functional and capable of fueling even during power outages, ensuring dependability regardless of conditions.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to attempt my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with AM Racing at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Raz, a two-time NASCAR Arizona state champion. “This team has believed in me since my first ARCA start with them last November, and to now take the next step together means a lot.

“Having Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers continue their support as we make this move up the ladder is special and I’m excited to represent them on this bigger stage now and in the future.

“Gateway is a challenging track, but I’m ready to learn, compete and make the most of this opportunity.”

That same commitment to innovation and reliability continues on the track, as Cyclum builds on its ARCA Menards Series involvement with AM Racing and Kole Raz by expanding its partnership into the NASCAR Xfinity Series for his anticipated debut at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

“We are proud to support and sponsor Kole as he takes this exciting step up to the Xfinity Series with AM Racing,” said Brian Profitt, CEO of Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers.

“Kole has shown tremendous dedication, and with the team behind him, his future looks bright. Our partnership is more than just a sponsor on his car; he is a member of the Cyclum family. We’re excited to cheer on his continued growth and success at Gateway.”

Gateway marks a pivotal weekend for the family-owned AM Racing organization. In addition to debuting its second NASCAR Xfinity Series entry, the team will be battling for one of the final spots in the series’ Playoff grid.

An impressive season built on consistency and strong results has propelled the Statesville, N.C.-based team into contention for its first-ever Xfinity Series Playoff berth with driver Harrison Burton — just two years after the organization made its series debut in February 2023.

“Expanding to two NASCAR Xfinity Series cars has been part of AM Racing’s long-term vision,” said AM Racing team president Wade Moore.

“While we recognize the timing comes as our primary focus is securing a Playoff spot with Harrison (Burton), we also know we have the equipment, the people and the commitment to field two competitive teams. This step represents growth for our organization, and we’re confident it will strengthen our program both now and in the future.”

Moore added, “We believe strongly in Kole’s abilities and his potential to grow within our organization. He has already shown maturity and speed in the ARCA Menards Series and giving him the opportunity to take the next step into the Xfinity Series reflects the trust we have in him.

“At the same time, we’re proud to strengthen further our relationship with Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers, whose commitment and vision align with our own. Their continued support is instrumental in making this expansion possible.”

The team plans to enter the No. 76 Ford Mustang in additional races later this season, with exciting details to be shared soon.

The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 26th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Friday, September 5, 2025, from 4:05 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Saturday, September 6, launching at 2:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers:

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers is building a next-generation network of 400 truck stops across the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of traditional Diesel and transitional Renewable Diesel fueling options, alongside all available renewable fuels, including Renewable CNG, hydrogen and EV charging.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multifaceted motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and various Dirt Modified events.