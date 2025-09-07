FORD RACING NOTES & QUOTES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Enjoy Illinois 300 Race

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

4th – Ryan Blaney

5th – Joey Logano

9th – Chris Buescher

13th – Ryan Preece

17th – Brad Keselowski

19th – Austin Cindric

27th – Cole Custer

29th – Cody Ware

30th – Noah Gragson

32nd – Todd Gilliland

33rd – Zane Smith

36th – Josh Berry

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I feel like our Freightliner Ford Mustang was definitely capable of a top ten. I felt like we were capable of getting points in both stages and didn’t do any of the three. A bit of a frustrating day to miss out on some points that we probably should have gotten. We could have put ourselves in a place where Bristol would have been much less of a risk but that’s racing. We are still in a decent spot. No tragedies from the day. We just need to keep improving if we want to keep advancing through the rounds.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I got turned around. He made a mistake but I paid the penalty for it. I am happy we were able to rebound and come away with a pretty good finish. Next week we just want to go run another race and run where we should run. We will approach it like a normal weekend and see where we end up after Bristol.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It’s just been a tough couple of weeks for the Motorcraft/ Quick Lane Ford Mustang. I feel like we have had decent cars. We’ve just had issues. Today, you pit there and it’s just a chaotic restart. You’re just trying to wait for everything to settle out. The 9 got in there, got a little loose, and just slid up and he got into us. Obviously, I don’t think that was intentional or anything. It was just a racing deal and unfortunately we were just on the receiving end.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “The strategy gave us a shot to win. We were up there racing against the 11. I thought maybe on that green flag cycle we could get him but he short pitted us a lap and we just weren’t able to get ahead of him. That would have been the control of the race. We gave up control on the restart and we just couldn’t regain it. Overall, we needed to score points with the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang here and we did that. We got some stage points in the second stage and a top five finish. It is a pretty cool top five string we have going here at Gateway [WWTR] but wish it was a win.”