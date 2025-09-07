NASCAR Cup PR

FORD RACING NOTES & QUOTES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Enjoy Illinois 300 Race
Sunday, September 7, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

4th – Ryan Blaney
5th – Joey Logano
9th – Chris Buescher
13th – Ryan Preece
17th – Brad Keselowski
19th – Austin Cindric
27th – Cole Custer
29th – Cody Ware
30th – Noah Gragson
32nd – Todd Gilliland
33rd – Zane Smith
36th – Josh Berry

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Enjoy Illinois 300 – World Wide Technology Raceway

Sunday, September 7, 2025

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I feel like our Freightliner Ford Mustang was definitely capable of a top ten. I felt like we were capable of getting points in both stages and didn’t do any of the three. A bit of a frustrating day to miss out on some points that we probably should have gotten. We could have put ourselves in a place where Bristol would have been much less of a risk but that’s racing. We are still in a decent spot. No tragedies from the day. We just need to keep improving if we want to keep advancing through the rounds.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I got turned around. He made a mistake but I paid the penalty for it. I am happy we were able to rebound and come away with a pretty good finish. Next week we just want to go run another race and run where we should run. We will approach it like a normal weekend and see where we end up after Bristol.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It’s just been a tough couple of weeks for the Motorcraft/ Quick Lane Ford Mustang. I feel like we have had decent cars. We’ve just had issues. Today, you pit there and it’s just a chaotic restart. You’re just trying to wait for everything to settle out. The 9 got in there, got a little loose, and just slid up and he got into us. Obviously, I don’t think that was intentional or anything. It was just a racing deal and unfortunately we were just on the receiving end.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “The strategy gave us a shot to win. We were up there racing against the 11. I thought maybe on that green flag cycle we could get him but he short pitted us a lap and we just weren’t able to get ahead of him. That would have been the control of the race. We gave up control on the restart and we just couldn’t regain it. Overall, we needed to score points with the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang here and we did that. We got some stage points in the second stage and a top five finish. It is a pretty cool top five string we have going here at Gateway [WWTR] but wish it was a win.”

