HAMLIN ADDS ANOTHER MILESTONE, DELIVERS 200TH CUP SERIES WIN FOR TOYOTA

Denny Hamlin now tied for the most Toyota Cup Series victories

MADISON, Ill. (September 7, 2025) – Denny Hamlin delivered yet another milestone for Toyota – scoring the 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory for Toyota at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday evening. Hamlin, who is now tied for the most wins in Toyota’s Cup Series tenure with 56, also scored the 600th Toyota NASCAR victory for Toyota at Pocono Raceway last summer.

It was another strong race for Team Toyota with six Camrys in the top 10 finishers – Hamlin, Chase Briscoe (second), John Hunter Nemechek (sixth), Christopher Bell (seventh), Bubba Wallace (eighth) and Ty Gibbs (10th).

With one race remaining in the Round of 16, all five Toyota Playoff drivers sit in good positions to advance to the Round of 12. Briscoe and Hamlin have clinched with their victories, while Bubba Wallace (+50), Tyler Reddick (+37) and Christopher Bell (+32) all sit with strong point advantages.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Race 28 of 36 – 300 miles, 240 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, CHASE BRISCOE

3rd, Chase Elliott*

4th, Ryan Blaney*

5th, Joey Logano*

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

7th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

8th, BUBBA WALLACE

10th, TY GIBBS

16th, TYLER REDDICK

21st, ERIK JONES

31st, RILEY HERBST

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

59, is big for you, but what does this mean to you to get number 200 for Toyota?

“Yeah, it’s so big for everyone at Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing. Progressive Toyota was great there at the end. So happy to get this victory. My dad’s not feeling well at home. Just shout-out to him. The whole family’s here. Fantastic day. Man, couldn’t be better.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What more did you need?

“That just shows how fast our Bass Pro Shops Toyota was. I felt like if we never had to go to the back two or three different times – if I could have just maintained control of the race, I definitely felt like we had the car to beat. Wish it would have been us. It would have been cool to win the 200th race for Toyota, but it is crazy what a year can make, to be disappointed with second place says a lot. Congrats to Denny (Hamlin), Coach (Joe Gibbs, owner and founder, Joe Gibbs Racing) and congrats to Toyota as well on 200.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 6th

Can you tell us about your race?

“Really solid day. Executed strategy very well. I think we knew coming into this race we knew that it would be a strategy, track position type race. I’m really proud of the effort on this No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota team, everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Sixth-place finish, another top-10 to add to the year. We ran inside the top-10 almost all day, got stage points and executed very well, so proud of the effort. Proud of the whole team, excited to continue to build on this momentum from Darlington and Gateway. We should be pretty good next week in the metric standpoint for Bristol, hopefully, group two qualifying. That was an emphasis this week. Looking forward to it.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

I’m curious about your thoughts on today. How would you evaluate a seventh-place run?

“I just think we are under-performing. Clearly, the JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) Camrys are amazing, and I don’t know. Our team cars are really good, and I felt like I had what I needed to race with them, and we finished seventh and they finished one-two. I honestly think the cars are as fast as I’ve had in my Cup career, and we are just not getting results out of it. That is a bummer, but on a lighter note – we had a good points day and were able to increase our buffer to the cutline, which is really good. I think from that standpoint mission accomplished. We had a great DEWALT Camry, just didn’t get the finish that we probably could’ve and should’ve.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

How was your race?

“We are plus 50 that is a good sight to see. Solid execution all day with varying strategies from the whole field. My little restart mishap – I just got stuck between gears, and that hurt myself, the 5 (Kyle Larson), the 24 (William Bryon) on strategy for all of us involved, but we recovered. Looking at big picture, if you would have told me we would have led laps and had the car maybe to win today after practice, I would have said hell no. All-in-all, solid day for our McDonald’s Toyota Camry team. Just came up short.”

