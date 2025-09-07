Toyota claims 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory

MADISON, Ill. (September 7, 2025) – With Denny Hamlin’s win at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Toyota has earned its 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory.

“Winning 200 NASCAR Cup Series races is an incredible achievement for everyone at Toyota and TRD, U.S.A.,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD, U.S.A. “In our nearly two decades of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series, we have been fortunate to partner with outstanding teams and talented drivers, which has allowed us to continue to achieve on-track. Although we will celebrate this accomplishment, everyone at TRD continues to focus on and prepare for the balance of the season as we strive for another Cup Series title.”

Toyota first entered the NASCAR Cup Series beginning with the 2007 season and won its first race in March 2008 with Kyle Busch at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Since then, former Toyota driver Busch (56) and Denny Hamlin (56) have combined for over 100 of those victories. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Martin Truex Jr., has won 32 times in a Camry, while Matt Kenseth (15) and Christopher Bell (12) have also scored double-digit wins for the brand. Other drivers who have contributed to this accomplishment are Carl Edwards (5), Tyler Reddick (5), Clint Bowyer (3), Bubba Wallace (3), Chase Briscoe (2), Erik Jones (2), Joey Logano (2), David Reutimann (2), Brian Vickers (2), Kurt Busch (1), Kasey Kahne (1) and Tony Stewart (1).

Joe Gibbs Racing is Toyota’s winningest organization, credited with 166 of the 200 NASCAR Cup Series victories.

