Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Nu Way 200

No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 3rd

Firing off slightly free, Christian Eckes focused on the long run ability of the No. 16 and finished the opening stage in 10th place. Following a pit road mishap, he started the second stage from 16th place. It took Eckes only seven laps to make his way back up to 11th place, firing off much better in the second stage. With speeds similar to the top-three cars, he continued the charge forward to finish Stage 2 in eighth place. Following a late-race caution, Eckes had his best restart of the race, going from sixth to third with 12 laps remaining to match his career-best finish of third.

“We came up a little short of a win and a spot in the playoffs, but our No. 16 Celsius Chevy was super fast on the long runs, especially late in the race. We kind of lost the handling and got it back there that last run; we just didn’t quite have enough. We’ve still got quite a few races left this season to continue improving, so we will get ready for Bristol.” – Christian Eckes

No. 11 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 17th

Stage 1 Finish: 13th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 7th

During the opening stage of the Nu Way 200, Daniel Hemric gained four spots to finish 13th. Following a quiet second stage, he sat 15th to start Stage 3. On the move to start the final stage, Hemric quickly tracked down the top 10 by lap 91. When a caution came out with 51 laps remaining, the team called Hemric to pit road for tires, fuel, and a double adjustment, hoping for more entry stability in the No. 11 Chevy. The changes proved to be what Hemric needed, as he wasted no time finding the top 10 once again, eventually finishing seventh.

“It was fun to get that call to come back to drive the No. 11 Action Industries Chevy. I appreciate Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and everyone that allowed this to come together. I feel like we made the right adjustments towards the end there – just a little too late to really contend. Overall, we earned a decent result and had fun doing it.” – Daniel Hemric

No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Start: 11th

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 10th

Lacking drive in the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet, Daniel Dye fell to 17th by the end of the opening stage. The team made multiple adjustments during the first stage break and started Stage 2 from 20th place. Dye fired off much stronger in the second stage, finishing 16th. Following a late-race caution in Stage 3, Dye narrowly avoided chaos and sat in the top 10 as the field went back to green with 26 laps remaining. He went on to finish 10th, his eighth top-10 finish of the season.

“It was generally a pretty decent day for us. We got a little behind on some changes and had to fight a little harder than we wanted to there at the end, but ultimately made our way into the top 10 in our No. Race to Stop Suicide Chevy. We had a great day raising awareness for suicide prevention awareness month and handing out Race to Stop Suicide wristbands to the garage. It was a cool moment to see my friend Connor [Zilisch] wearing one in victory lane.” – Daniel Dye

