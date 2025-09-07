XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Capture Top-5 Result at World Wide Technology Raceway to Enter the Playoffs Ranked Fourth

Finish: 5th
Start: 18th
Points: 4th

“We had a pretty good No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. It was a good weekend for us. We had top-three pace most of the day. We let the No. 18 get into our inside, and we can’t let that happen. So that was a bummer. I feel like if we didn’t have that happen, we probably would have run second. The restarts at the end when the yellows came out didn’t really go our way. I’m not really sure if I put too much importance or emphasis on things that maybe didn’t matter at the end, and maybe we should have focused on some other things, but regardless, I feel like we did a good job this weekend. We didn’t qualify the greatest and we just put our heads down and continued to focus on the task at hand. I’m proud of the team for that and obviously we’re in a pretty decent spot heading to Bristol.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Rebound for 12th-Place Effort at World Wide Technology Raceway

Finish: 12th
Start: 9th
Points: 5th

“Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was good the middle to end of a longer run, but we just missed it on the short run. We made a lot of adjustments, and I tried to do a few things differently inside the car to see if it would help our short run speed. Whether it was working my tires in a different way or messing with the brake bias. For the first 10 or so laps, we missed the mark, and then a light switch would flip, and we would be a top-three car. At that point, the other guys were getting too far ahead, and it was hard to make up the lost ground. It’s back to the drawing board to figure out what other teams are doing to fire off as good as they are. Overall, we rebounded to finish 12th and I’m looking forward to getting the Playoffs started next week.” -Austin Hill

