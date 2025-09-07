NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow DayGlo Chevrolet Team Salvage Top-20 Finish at World Wide Technology Raceway to Keep NASCAR Playoffs Hopes Alive

Finish: 18th
Start: 15th
Points: 13th

“We were terrible today. Our whole organization just missed it this weekend, but we executed great. I’m proud of the effort this No. 3 Dow DayGlo Chevrolet team gave for what we had for a race car. The guys did all we could to strategize and running long worked. At the end of the race when we finished 18th, that was the best we were all day. We got stage points in Stage 2 and that was huge. It gives us a shot going into Bristol Motor Speedway. Hopefully, we bring the best car that we can so that we can make a run and advance into the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team Survive Stage 1 Spin to Finish 22nd at World Wide Technology Raceway

Finish: 22nd
Start: 22nd
Points: 20th

“The entire No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet team battled from the moment we started today at World Wide Technology Raceway. We qualified deeper in the field and had an early spin in Stage 1, but the Richard Childress Racing team never quit. We drove into the top-10 towards the final laps, but came up short, finishing 22nd. Our focuses are now on Bristol Motor Speedway as we look to get a win in 2025.” -Kyle Busch

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWTR
01:57
Video thumbnail
Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway Race Winner Connor Zilisch Post Race Q&A
13:32
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins Xfinity race at Gateway and regular season championship
01:24
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights - World Wide Technology Raceway
01:42

Latest articles

Hamlin wins the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWTR

SM Staff -
Denny Hamlin captured his 59th career NCS win and fifth of the 2025 season at WWTR in the Enjoy Illinois 300.
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis

Official Release -
Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 240 of 240 laps)
Read more

Toyota claims 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory

Official Release -
With Denny Hamlin’s win at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Toyota has earned its 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Read more

FORD RACING NOTES & QUOTES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300

Official Release -
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I feel like our Freightliner Ford Mustang was definitely capable of a top ten. I felt like we were capable of getting points in both stages and didn’t do any of the three."
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category