RCR NCS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow DayGlo Chevrolet Team Salvage Top-20 Finish at World Wide Technology Raceway to Keep NASCAR Playoffs Hopes Alive

Finish: 18th

Start: 15th

Points: 13th

“We were terrible today. Our whole organization just missed it this weekend, but we executed great. I’m proud of the effort this No. 3 Dow DayGlo Chevrolet team gave for what we had for a race car. The guys did all we could to strategize and running long worked. At the end of the race when we finished 18th, that was the best we were all day. We got stage points in Stage 2 and that was huge. It gives us a shot going into Bristol Motor Speedway. Hopefully, we bring the best car that we can so that we can make a run and advance into the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team Survive Stage 1 Spin to Finish 22nd at World Wide Technology Raceway

Finish: 22nd

Start: 22nd

Points: 20th

“The entire No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet team battled from the moment we started today at World Wide Technology Raceway. We qualified deeper in the field and had an early spin in Stage 1, but the Richard Childress Racing team never quit. We drove into the top-10 towards the final laps, but came up short, finishing 22nd. Our focuses are now on Bristol Motor Speedway as we look to get a win in 2025.” -Kyle Busch