Buescher Leads RFK with Top-10; Keselowski, Preece Show Late-Race Fight at WWTR

Buescher 9th; Preece 13th; Keselowski 17th

MADISON, IL (September 7, 2025) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing put together a strong showing in Sunday’s 240-lap race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), highlighted by a top-10 finish from Chris Buescher and a late-race charge from Ryan Preece that netted a solid 13th-place result. Brad Keselowski also ran up front and led laps late, but older tires in the closing stretch saw him fade to 17th after a valiant effort.

17 Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher started 11th and settled into a steady rhythm early in Stage One as the field quickly went single file. A caution on lap 29 brought the team to pit road for two tires and fuel, helping him restart inside the top 10. Despite another caution shortly after that shuffled the field, he managed the remainder of the stage and brought his No. 17 Body Guard Ford home in 14th.

At the start of Stage Two, the team opted to stay out to gain track position, restarting 10th. However, Buescher reported the car was too tight on the two-tire strategy and was struggling to finish the corners cleanly. After pitting for four tires on lap 62, he restarted deep in the field but noted improvement running the higher groove. Strategic adjustments and another pit stop on lap 136 allowed him to climb back and end the stage in 12th.

Stage Three began with the team choosing track position again, restarting 10th. The driver showed strong pace, advancing to sixth before green-flag pit stops began. He pitted on lap 193 and rejoined the field 34th as the cycle played out. A timely caution several laps later allowed the No. 17 team to stay out and restart seventh. Over the closing laps, he battled inside the top 10, ultimately crossing the line in ninth—securing his 16th top-10 finish after a well-executed, strategy-heavy day.

60 Ryan Preece

Ryan Preece rolled off 32nd for Sunday’s 240-lap race and quickly began moving forward, going three-wide in his No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford to gain early track position by lap 10. After pitting for four tires and fuel under a lap-29 caution, Preece restarted deep in the field and made slight progress despite a tight-handling car, ending Stage One in 28th.

The No. 60 team stayed out during the stage break to gain track position, allowing Preece to restart Stage Two in 19th. He continued battling a tight car with chatter in the center of the corners. Following a stop for tires and fuel under a lap-60 caution, he restarted 32nd and then charged into the top 15 by lap 75. However, the two-tire strategy began to fade, and Preece dropped to 30th before a late-stage caution allowed another pit stop. He ended Stage Two in 26th, still searching for the right balance.

In the final stage, the team again opted for track position, restarting 22nd. A pit stop on lap 152 dropped him to 30th, but a quick caution and solid restart helped him rebound to 20th. After a final stop for fresh tires, Preece restarted 20th with 25 laps to go and mounted an impressive charge, cracking the top 15 by lap 226 and making several late passes to finish 13th.

6 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team fought through a chaotic race with bold strategy and strong execution, ultimately finishing 17th after leading late. Starting 23rd, Keselowski made quick progress in Stage One, moving into the top 20 early before brushing the wall while avoiding a crash involving Josh Berry. The contact caused some minor damage and forced an extra pit stop, dropping him to 32nd. He battled back to finish the stage 21st, noting a tight-handling condition throughout the run.

In Stage Two, the team stayed out between stages to gain track position, and Keselowski steadily moved forward. A well-timed two-tire call followed by a strategic decision to stay out under caution vaulted him to the lead late in the stage. He held strong at the front, fending off pressure to finish 2nd — a huge momentum swing after the tough opening segment. The car still needed more balance, but Keselowski’s ability to maintain position on older tires provided optimism for the final stage.

After pitting between stages, Keselowski restarted deep in the field but once again began a steady climb. Through fuel strategy and tire management, he cycled to the front, taking the lead with under 50 laps to go. A caution helped ease fuel concerns, and the No. 6 restarted first. However, on older tires, he couldn’t hold off the charge from behind. Despite running as high as second, the car faded in the closing laps, eventually crossing the line 17th.

Up Next:

Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, TN), Saturday, September 13, 2025, on USA Network @ 7:30 p.m. ET

