Rick Ware Racing: Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis

RICK WARE RACING

Enjoy Illinois 300

Date: Sept. 7, 2025

Event: Enjoy Illinois 300 (Round 28 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois (near St. Louis)

Layout: 1.25-mile oval

Format: 240 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/95 laps/100 laps)

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 240 of 240 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 194 points)

Race Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the Enjoy Illinois 300 to score his 59th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his fifth of the season and his first at World Wide Technology Raceway. His margin over second-place Chase Briscoe was 1.62 seconds.

● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 52 laps.

● Twenty-nine of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“It just wasn’t the day we wanted here at Gateway. We’ve got some stuff to work on, but we’re going to keep fighting and get ready for Bristol next weekend and, hopefully, turn things around. We just have to keep digging.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Parts Plus Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The third race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.