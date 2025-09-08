Cadillac at COTA: Solid points haul

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Hypercars finish sixth, eighth in rain-soaked race

AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 7, 2025) – The capital city averages 50 days and 35 inches of precipitation a year. A wet weekend impacted the Lone Star Le Mans — on race day to the benefit of the Nos. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.Rs.

With persistent rain and standing water on the 5.513-kilometer (3.426-mile), 20-turn Circuit of the Americas course from the outset of the six-hour race, the twin Hypercars used Michelin wet tires for the full 117-lap length of the sixth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) campaign.

Both the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R, which won from the pole in July in Brazil with Alex Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens behind the wheel for Cadillac Racing’s maiden WEC victory, and the No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team, JOTA V-Series.R overcame the elements deftly overtook multiple cars throughout to place in the top 10.

The No. 12 Hypercar, which finished eighth, extended its streak of scoring points in every race. The No. 38 hybrid racecar, which was runner-up at Interlagos, placed sixth.

“We have a very strong car in the dry and in the rain,” Lynn said following the 12-minute qualifying session Saturday in which the team switched from Michelin slicks to rain tires in mixed conditions to no avail.

His analysis proved prophetic.

The No, 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R advanced nine positions from its starting spot – most in the 18-car Hypercar field. The No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R advanced eight positions to reap points and remain in the conversation for the Drivers Championship. The points haul also keeps Cadillac in contention for the Manufacturers Championship with two races left.

The race commenced behind the Safety Car, which led the parade for 59 minutes before Race Control called for the red flag because of rain and standing water on the course. After a 42-minute stoppage and subsequent laps behind the Safety Car, the green flag waved with 3 hours, 46 minutes left and Bamber in 11th place and Lynn in 14th.

Both drivers quickly made up positions on the slick surface. Lynn ran as high as third with 44 minutes remaining before pitting for service and driver change to Nato to close out the contest. Both Cadillac entries needed a splash of fuel with under 6 minutes left, which determined their results.

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA returns to action September 26-28 at Fuji Speedway for the 6 Hours of Fuji, where Cadillac Racing earned its maiden WEC pole position in 2024 with a best lap of 1:28.901 on the 4.563-kilometer (2.835-mile), 16-turn circuit that opened in 1965. The penultimate race of the season marks the 100th for the WEC.

What they’re saying

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

﻿Alex Lynn: “P9 at the finish after starting from P16, honestly it felt like we had the car to finish higher if it hadn’t been for that little error we had at the end. We had a very fast car today and we did our best.”

Norman Nato: “I would say that’s it’s been a tricky weekend overall. We tried our best in terms of strategy. Will did a longer stint with the Safety Car and red flag. Then Alex jumped in the car, did some good stints, kept it clean in this really tricky condition with no visibility. I tried to finish the job at the end. We did our best. When you start far back, it’s never easy. We showed some good pace again today. A few things we could have done better, but again, both cars finishing in points is positive. We would, of course, want to do like we did in Sao Paulo every weekend. But a weekend where it’s a bit more difficult to take points with both cars, it’s important what we did today.”

Will Stevens: “When you have a race in very mixed conditions, there are always a huge amount of variable strategy-wise. I think we came through the field extremely well. Alex did a really solid job in the middle of the race to put us back in contention and the car felt good. We were tight on driver time to get Norman in at the end and obviously that wasn’t ideal and then there was the issue with the fuel at the end, which cost us some places which is disappointing. It feels like we had the potential to score more points than we did today.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Earl Bamber: “Good effort from everyone on the team this weekend. On the No. 38 side, we had some really nice improvements. The guys put in a lot of effort ahead of this and that really showed. We have had a quick car all weekend in the dry and the wet. We just need to work out those changeable conditions. To get P6 after starting P15, if you’d told me that before the race I would have been happy. During my stint, I really felt like we had the chance to reach the podium. But in these six hour races, there’s a lot that goes on.”

Sebastien Bourdais: ”Obviously, some very, very challenging conditions out there today, probably some of the hardest I’ve ever had to drive through. Unfortunately, I ended up making the one mistake that cost us a better result, but it could have been worse. I could have ended in the fence. It’s a shame because the car had really great pace so our sixth-place finish doesn’t feel at all reflective of our capabilities today. We keep pushing and move on to Fuji.”

Jenson Button: “I obviously didn’t have a windscreen wiper and it probably would have been fine if we didn’t have the Safety Car, but as soon as that happens you’re in a pack and you can’t see anything. So, I had GT cars passing me at one point. We came in to replace it and it definitely helped. We got unlucky yesterday, so I’ll take it today. And the car was fun to drive and I enjoyed it. It was a whole race of looking after the tires, fuel saving and getting just everything to the end, really. And it worked out well.”

