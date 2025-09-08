Truck Series PR

ShiftStickUSA.com and Spencer Boyd Team Up for a 9/11 Tribute at Bristol

Mooresville, NC – September 8, 2025– Freedom Racing Enterprises and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Spencer Boyd announced today that ShiftStickUSA.com will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 76 truck at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11, 2025.

The No. 76 will feature a powerful September 11 tribute paint scheme, highlighted by a striking design that incorporates the iconic twin tower memorial lights as a central element. The tribute aims to honor the lives lost, the resilience of the American people, the unity America is capable of, and the continued commitment to never forget.

ShiftStickUSA.com, founded by Jerry Wayne, is a lifestyle brand that collaborates and connects hardworking American business owners, vendors, and influencers who stay true to their patriotic values. Wayne, a proud American and skilled union tradesman, gained national attention for a lively and widely publicized conversation with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden over Second Amendment rights. Today, Wayne and ShiftStickUSA.com represent a voice for everyday Americans who embrace freedom, hard work, and patriotism.

“We’re honored to carry such a meaningful tribute on our truck at Bristol,” said Spencer Boyd, driver of the No. 76 StickShiftUSA.com Chevrolet Silvardo. “September 11 is a day that changed our country forever, and this design captures the spirit of unity and remembrance. To have Jerry Wayne and ShiftStickUSA.com on board makes it even more special—it’s about real Americans standing tall.”

Wayne shared his excitement about partnering with Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises: “This isn’t just about putting our name on a truck. This is about honoring the men and women we lost, the first responders who showed unimaginable courage, and the America we love. ShiftStickUSA.com is built on the values of faith, family, freedom, and courage —and we couldn’t think of a better way to represent that than with Spencer and his team at Bristol.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway will run on Thursday, September 11, 2025 and will be broadcast live on FS1. Fans can follow Spencer Boyd’s journey and see the tribute paint scheme unveiled on his official social media channels.

About ShiftStickUSA.com
ShiftStickUSA.com is an American-made lifestyle brand that celebrates hardworking men and women who embrace traditional values. Founded by Jerry Wayne, this grassroots company promotes patriotism while connecting American-valued companies, influences, and vendors. It streamlines U.S. made products across all niches, empowering domestics firms to compete globally against foreign rivals.

