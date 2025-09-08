Crowe Equipment to Sponsor Niece Motorsports, Conner Jones at Bristol Motor Speedway

Salisbury, NC (September 8, 2025) – Niece Motorsports is proud to welcome a new partner to the organization beginning this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Crowe Equipment, one of the country’s largest family-owned used construction equipment and parts dealers, has joined the team to serve as a primary sponsor of the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Conner Jones in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics.

Based in Jasonville, Indiana, Crowe Equipment has been proudly serving the construction industry since 1991. The company will celebrate its 35th year of operation in 2026, and soon will roll out an all-new e-commerce website with a full catalogue of available products for direct purchase.

“We are happy to partner with such a great organization,” said Scott and Peggy Crowe. “Cody (Efaw) and the entire Niece Motorsports organization have been very good friends to us for a while now and it’s very exciting for us to partner with such a great organization at such an iconic race track like Bristol.”

While Bristol marks the first time where Crowe Equipment will sponsor Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, they have been involved in the sport as a sponsor for several years now.

“We are happy to grow our relationship with Crowe Equipment and bring them into our fold of great partners at Niece Motorsports,” said Cody Efaw, President and CEO of the race team. “I’ve known Scott (Crowe) for a few years now, and he has always treated us like an extension of his family. I’m glad to have their support of our team and Conner (Jones) this week in Bristol.”

Jones looks forward to representing the Crowe Equipment brand in his third start of the season with the team.

“It’s great to have Crowe Equipment on board our truck for Bristol,” said Jones. “I appreciate everyone there for supporting our efforts and think the truck will stand out under the lights. Bristol is one of my favorite racetracks on the schedule, so I think we will have a fast No. 41 Silverado there on Thursday.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 11 for the second race in the Playoffs Round of 10. The UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics will air live on FOX Sports 1, NRN Radio, and SiriusXM at 8:00 PM Eastern.

About Crowe Equipment: Based in Jasonville, Indiana, Crowe Equipment, Inc. is a family-owned heavy equipment dealer which specializes in new, used & rebuilt parts. To view a full inventory of machinery available online, please visit www.croweequipment.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) since 2016. Fielding the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45 trucks, the team has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).