Ford Racing NASCAR – Elimination Cup Race Highlights Bristol Playoff Tripleheader

BRISTOL NIGHT RACE

Thursday, September 11 – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, September 12 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, 7:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Saturday, September 13 – NASCAR Cup Series, 7:30 p.m. ET (USA)

A NASCAR Cup Series elimination race headlines this week’s NASCAR action at Bristol Motor Speedway as all three major circuits conduct playoff events for the first time this season. While Saturday night will see four Cup drivers eliminated, Bristol marks the second race in the opening round for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the playoff opener for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

BLANEY STARTS NEW STREAK

After having his six-race streak of top-10 finishes end in Darlington, Ryan Blaney started a new one last weekend as he finished fourth at World Wide Technology Raceway. That marks the 15th time this season he has finished 10th or better, which ties him with three other drivers for the second-most in the series. One of those three is fellow Ford driver Chris Buescher, who did not make the playoffs but goes into Saturday night’s race with three straight top 10s after finishing ninth last weekend.

FORD DRIVERS IN THE CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS

DRIVER – POINTS POSITION

Ryan Blaney – 5th (+42 above the cut line)

Joey Logano – 10th (+21)

Austin Cindric – 12th (+11)

Josh Berry – 16th (-45 below the cut line)

Note: Top 12 advance after Bristol Night Race

FORD PLAYOFF DRIVERS AT BRISTOL

Joey Logano: 30 starts, 2 wins, 6 top-10, 10 top-10

Ryan Blaney: 17 starts, 0 wins, 3 top-5, 7 top-10

Austin Cindric: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top-5, 0 top-10

Josh Berry: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top-5, 0 top-10

JOSH BERRY: “It’s always a lot of fun going to Bristol. I felt like we had a pretty solid day, quiet day, there in the spring. I think we ended up 12th with the Wood Brothers Ford Mustang but still felt like we had a solid car and a solid day. Hopefully we can build off that going back.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC: “What makes Bristol scary is the five degree temperature swing that it takes to make zero tire wear to tires turning into string cheese. If we have beautiful weather at Bristol, God knows what the race is going to look like. And we have a new red set of tires. So, your guess is as good as mine to what will happen. It’s a difficult racetrack for the cars mechanically. That and just the fact that, if one car wrecks 20 cars ahead of you, it could block the track, and your race can be over too. So, yeah, a nice race to go into to have a points buffer for sure.”

JOEY LOGANO: “Your guess is as good as mine about Bristol. The tire is different, right? And the tire has never been on a racetrack from what I understand. So, I think we’re all like, what’s that going to look like? And we know from history, at least on the old tire, that if it’s cool out, it’s going to wear out really quick. It’s just you don’t know. And it’s a really tricky place for the teams to be because you’re in the playoffs. You don’t know if the tires are going to wear out a lot or a little, and it could change throughout the weekend. And you don’t know, and there’s a lot on the line. Which is fine, right? I mean, it’s part of racing, so I’m not complaining about it, but it is definitely a massive, variable that you would want to adjust to. You would want to adjust your car setup to either way, but you won’t have that opportunity. It’s tough. It could go one of two different ways and they are polar opposites of each other. It’s not like ‘oh, the track tightens up a little bit, we lost balance.’ No, it’s like, you can run 100 laps on your tires versus running 40 laps on your tires. It’s like a whole new racetrack, right? You’ve got a race a car that’s completely different. What you need out of your car is completely different. All those things change quickly. Yeah, there’s a lot of things that can happen, right? We’ve talked about it three years, right? Whether it’s the car side, or we’ve seen the crashes. There are pile ups that you want to restart, the car gets loose, and everyone’s right there, right? You pile in. There’s a lot of moving pieces at Bristol.”

RYAN BLANEY: “I love the Bristol night race. It’s one of my favorite races that we have. It’s been my favorite ever since I was a kid, watching dad run around there under the lights. It’s been cool to be a part of it and I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better at Bristol the last couple races there. I feel like it was a spot where we struggled just a little bit, and I feel like we’ve definitely gotten better there with the No. 12 Ford Mustang. So, I look forward to getting there and continuing to try to improve on what we’ve learned.”

BUESCHER NETS FIRST RFK WIN

Chris Buescher earned the first win for the rebranded Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing in 2022 as he and teammate/owner Brad Keselowski spent much of the night in front of the field. The two drivers combined to lead 278-of-500 laps with Buescher leading a race-high 169. That included the final 61 circuits when he and his team opted for two tires on their final stop, which enabled the No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to get off pit road with a lead it never lost.

LOGANO WINS BACK-TO-BACK NIGHT RACES

Joey Logano held off a hard-charging Kevin Harvick over the final 25 laps to win the Bristol Night Race for the second consecutive year in 2015. Logano led four times for 176 laps, including all but four of the final 147 laps and that was because he pitted when the caution came out with 71 laps to go while Penske teammate Brad Keselowski opted to stay out for track position. Even though Keselowski had the lead on the ensuing restart, Logano’s four fresh tires enabled him to get the lead immediately and he held on over the final 64 circuits to post his 11th career victory.

A THREE SERIES SWEEP

One of the most memorable Ford weekends at Bristol came in August of 2014 when Ford swept all three NASCAR series races – Craftsman Truck, Xfinity and Cup. Brad Keselowski captured his first NCTS victory while Ryan Blaney took the Xfinity event. Joey Logano capped the weekend sweep when he passed Matt Kenseth with 45 laps to go and then had to hold off Keselowski to post his third win of the 2014 season. Logano was in control until caution came out with 69 laps to go. While he pitted for four tires, Kenseth and others stayed out which put Logano sixth on the ensuing restart with 63 to go. With fresh tires, however, he was able to move to the front in less than 20 laps and then hold off his Penske teammate down the stretch. It marked the first time Ford swept all three divisions in the same weekend since 2006 when Mark Martin (NCTS) and Kenseth (NXS and NCS) did it, ironically, at Bristol.

FORD GOING FOR TWO IN A ROW

Ford won this event a year ago when Cole Custer passed Sheldon Creed and led the final 92 laps for his second victory of the season. In addition, it also helped him win the regular season championship as he erased a 43-point deficit to Justin Allgaier to claim the title by three. Overall, Ford has won 11 times in the series by 10 different drivers with Mark Martin being the only two-time winner (1989 and 1996).

FORD DRIVERS IN THE XFINITY SERIES PLAYOFFS

DRIVER – POINTS POSITION

Sam Mayer – 3rd (+11 above the cut line)

Sheldon Creed – 10th (-2 below the cut line)

Harrison Burton – 11th (-3)

Note: Top 8 advance after Charlotte

FORD PLAYOFF DRIVERS AT BRISTOL

Sam Mayer: 5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top-10, 3 top-10

Sheldon Creed: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top-5, 1 top-10

Harrison Burton: 5 starts, 0 wins, 2 top-5, 4 top-10

FRONT ROW AT THE FRONT

The last two winners at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series have two things in common – they both drive a Ford F-150 and are teammates at Front Row Motorsports. Layne Riggs is the defending winner of Thursday night’s playoff race while teammate Chandler Smith took the checkered flag earlier this year after leading 127-of-250 laps. Riggs is currently second in the playoff standings, 38 points above the cut line while Smith’s accident at Darlington Raceway two weeks ago has him two points below. A win by either would automatically put them in the Round of 8.

FORD DRIVERS IN THE NCTS PLAYOFFS

DRIVER – POINTS POSITION

Layne Riggs – 2nd (+38 above the cut line)

Ty Majeski – 6th (+13)

Jake Garcia – 8th (+2)

Chandler Smith – 9th (-2)

Note: Top 8 advance after New Hampshire

FORD PLAYOFF DRIVERS AT BRISTOL

Ty Majeski: 5 starts, 1 wins, 1 top-10, 2 top-10

Layne Riggs: 3 starts, 1 wins, 1 top-5, 3 top-10

Chandler Smith: 5 starts, 2 wins, 4 top-5, 5 top-10

Jake Garcia: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top-5, 1 top-10

