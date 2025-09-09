RFK Racing Advance | Bristol II

Bristol II Event Info:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Format: 500 Laps, 266.5 Miles, Stages: 125-250-500

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 7:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The annual Bristol Night Race plays host this weekend to the final race in the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Jack Roush has 19 Bristol wins all-time, including 12 in the Cup Series, second-most only behind Michigan (14).

Chris Buescher holds the third highest average starting position (11.8) in the Cup Series this season, anchored by 11 starts inside the top 10.

Buescher is also one of five drivers with 15+ top-10 results this season, and has an average finish of 13.8 which is the fifth highest among Cup drivers.

He has three straight finishes inside the top 10 at Daytona (7th), Darlington (10th) and WWTR (9th), and in four of his last five starts.

Brad Keselowski has posted four top-10 finishes over his last eight races, including two in the top five, with an average finish of 13.5.

Ryan Preece has set Cup Series career highs this season in top-fives (3) and top-10s (10), and has finished inside the top-20 in 13 of his last 14 starts.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Castrol

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Body Guard

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / SToK

Keselowski at Bristol

Starts: 28

Wins: 3 (2011, 2012, 2020)

Top-10s: 10

Poles: 2 (2020)

Keselowski makes his 29th Cup start on the concrete at Bristol this weekend. He has three Bristol Cup wins all-time with 10 top-10s and a 16.2 average finish.

He’s coming off a 16th-place run there this spring, and a P26 finish last fall in this race. In the past five fall races he has finishes of P8, P6, P34, P3 and P26.

Keselowski’s three wins at BMS came back in 2011-12, and most recently in 2020.

Keselowski has led laps in 15 different Bristol races totaling 1,014 laps, his best total of any track on the circuit outside of Martinsville (1,068) and Richmond (1,280).

Keselowski has started top-10 in five of the last eight Bristol races, including a pair of poles in 2020. Overall, he has a 10.4 average starting position – his best of any track outside of Loudon (10.2). He has 16 starts inside the top-10 in 28 Bristol events.

Keselowski also made 14 Xfinity starts at Bristol with one win and eight top-10s, and seven Truck starts with one win and three top-10s.

Buescher at Bristol

Starts: 17

Wins: 1 (2022)

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Buescher enters Bristol for the 18th time on Sunday after finishing 25th here earlier this spring. He was the 2022 winner at ‘The Last Great Colosseum’, driving his way to the front after starting 20th and leading a career-high 169 laps.

Overall, Buescher has five Cup top-10s at Bristol, including in three of his last five Cup races.

Buescher has an average starting position of 23.5 with a career-best starting position of 12th (2016).

Buescher made five Xfinity Series starts at Bristol with three top-10s and a best finish of third (2015).

Preece at Bristol

Starts: 9

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Preece is set for his 10th Cup start at Bristol this weekend, where he posted his best career finish at the track in the fall race last season (7th). Earlier this season he finished 20th after starting 29th.

He has two top-10s at Bristol, with a ninth-place finish in the 2020 fall race. Overall, Preece has a 14.9 average finish which is his highest mark of any track in the Cup Series.

Preece posted his best career qualifying effort at the track last fall, 14th, and holds an average starting position of 24.4.

RFK Historically at Bristol

Cup Wins: 12 (Mark Martin, 1993, 1998; Kurt Busch, 2002, 2003, 2003, 2004; Matt Kenseth, 2005, 2006; Carl Edwards, 2007, 2008, 2014; Chris Buescher, 2022)

Runner Up: RFK’s storied history at Bristol began on April 10, 1988, with the No. 6 NCS car earning a second-place finish. Since that time, in addition to the organization’s 12 NCS wins at the track, RFK Fords have finished second at Bristol on 15 occasions (7 NCS, 4 NXS, 4 NCTS).

History and Hot Streaks at “Thunder Valley”: RFK’s history at Bristol has been one of hot streaks, including trips to victory lane in 10 of the last 22 seasons at the famed short track. RFK swept the track in 2003 and put a NCS car in victory lane at least once in every season from 2002-2008.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 228 NCS races at Bristol, recording 12 total wins with 53 top-five and 93 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have an average finish of 15.8 with 3693 laps led all-time.

RFK Bristol Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Martin Cup

2002-1 Busch Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2003-2 Busch Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004 Edwards Truck

2005-2 Kenseth Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2006 Martin Truck

2006-2 Kenseth NXS

2007-1 Edwards NXS

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2009-2 Ragan NXS

2014 -1 Edwards Cup

2022-2 Buescher Cup

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Gateway: Buescher 9th; Preece 13th; Keselowski 17th.

Points Standings (17: 17th, 60: 18th, 6: 22nd): Buescher and Preece sit 17th and 18th in points, respectively, after the reseeding at the start of the playoffs. Keselowski moved up one spot to 22nd in the standings, earning nine stage points and a 17th-place finish at Gateway.