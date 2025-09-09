Spire Motorsports UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Race Advance

In 12 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports has earned three top-five and six top-10 results. Both Kyle Busch (March 2024) and Kyle Larson (April 2025) registered team-best runner-up finishes at “The World’s Fastest Half Mile.” The Mooresville, N.C., organization fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets full time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The No. 7 entry will see a rotating roster of all-star caliber drivers throughout the remainder of the season, while Rajah Caruth and NASCAR Cup Series veteran Corey LaJoie will pilot the Nos. 71 and 77, respectively.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will be televised live on FS1 Thursday, Sept. 11 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The second race of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs and 20th of 25 races on the series’ 2025 calendar will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

Corey Day – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Corey Day will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Thursday’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.

Day will make his third CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at “The Last Great Coliseum” on Thursday. Last September, he competed in both the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series events at Bristol. He finished 18th in his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut hours after collecting his first ARCA Menards Series’ top 10 with a seventh-place result.

The 19-year-old drove the No. 7 entry in the division’s April visit where he raced inside the top 10 through Stages 1 and 2 before finishing 15th. The result tied his career-best finish, at the time.

Through eight races with Spire Motorsports, the Clovis, Calif., native has registered one Kennametal Pole Award (Las Vegas), two top fives and three top 10s. Day tallied a career-best runner-up finish at Indianapolis Raceway Park in July, just over one month removed from a then- career-best fifth-place showing at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Last time out with the team at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, the open wheel phenom overcame early damage to secure a ninth-place finish. The result marked his third-consecutive top 10 in CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition.

The Hendrick Motorsports development driver will pull double duty at Bristol, and also race Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Food City 300. The 300-lapper will mark his seventh Xfinity Series start. Last weekend, Day earned a career/series best, ninth-place result at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

In three ARCA Menards Series appearances with Spire Motorsports in 2025, including the national tour and ARCA Menards Series West competition, Day buoyed a disappointing start to the season at Daytona (Fla.) International Raceway by earning top-10 results at Phoenix Raceway (10th) and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (seventh). He will contest his fourth and final event aboard the team’s No. 77 Chevy at Kansas Speedway Sept. 26.

Day will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-082 Thursday night. Rajah Caruth drove the truck to a pair of top 10s during his 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff run.

Corey Day Quote

What are your thoughts heading to Bristol?

“Super excited to get to Bristol – I’ve raced there twice now so I feel pretty comfortable going back there and know what to do. This is the first track I’ve been back to since racing on the pavement. Definitely a good feeling knowing that I have a lot of laps there. The truck was good there last time. Should be a good weekend, just got to execute qualifying in both the Truck and the Xfinity car.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie stands atop of the No. 7 pit box, an entry that has seen an abundance of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2025 season.

The No. 7 team qualified for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s playoffs and, through the first of three races in the Round of 10, sits seventh on the grid, 11 points ahead of the Round of 8 cutline. Through 19 races, the crew tallied two wins, six top fives and nine top 10s.

The Zephyrhills, Fla., native has called four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races on the Bristol concrete, claiming a runner-up finish in March 2024 with Kyle Busch at the controls. He also guided William Byron to a third-place finish on the dirt configuration in 2023.

Pattie has stood atop the box for 28 NASCAR Cup Series events at “The Last Great Colosseum,” earning three top fives and eight top 10s.

In the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race, Pattie led Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. to a runner-up finish after racking up the most quality passes in the field (39).

In May, the team and driver Carson Hocevar claimed victory in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway. Hocevar led 75 of the event’s 134 laps and survived last-lap contact en route to his fifth victory in the series and first aboard a Spire Motorsports- prepared Chevy Silverado.

The No. 7 team defended its 2024 victory in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February with Kyle Busch behind the wheel. The Las Vegas driver spent all 135 laps in the top 15 while leading a race-high 80 laps and recording a field-leading average running position (3.2) and driver rating (124.6).

The 24-year industry veteran spent 14 seasons in NASCAR’s premier division. As a crew chief, he’s amassed six wins in Cup Series competition, 11 in the Xfinity Series and seven in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He stands as one of 11 crew chiefs to win races across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Rajah Caruth – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Rajah Caruth will handle the driving chores for Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Thursday’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Caruth secured his second CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff appearance by claiming victory at Nashville Superspeedway in May. Entering the second race of the Round of 10, the 23-year-old sits seventh on the playoff grid four points above the Round of 8 cutline.

Caruth will make his sixth appearance on Bristol’s concrete configuration in a truck this weekend. He has collected one top five, four top 10s, led 94 laps, a stage win, an eighth-place average starting position and average finish of 12th. He also had tallied a pair of ARCA Menards Series starts and a single NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

In the series’ most recent trip to “Thunder Valley” in April, Caruth endured a mid-race spin but took the lead during the Stage 2 break. He paced the field for a career-high 85 laps, and after relinquishing the lead to pit for fuel with 22 laps remaining, battled back for a ninth-place finish.

In last September’s UNOH 200, Caruth started third, averaged the second-highest average running position in the field (3.12), earned a stage victory and led nine laps en route to a third-place finish. After entering the night four points below the Round of 8 cutline, he exited a handsome 35 points to the good.

Through 19 races, the Washington, D.C., native has registered one win, three top fives and nine top 10s. He has led 189 laps, tripling his 57 career laps led entering the year.

In the No. 71 team’s first playoff appearance in 2024, Caruth and Co. advanced to the Round of 8, but mechanical issues stalled their Championship 4 hopes in the season’s penultimate event at Martinsville Speedway.

With his first career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last season, Caruth became the third African-American driver to win a NASCAR National Touring Series race, joining 2015 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Wendell Scott and current Cup Series star Bubba Wallace.

The blue and white HENDRICKCARS.COM colors will wrap Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-078. This is the same truck Caruth parked in Victory Lane at Nashville Superspeedway, the second win for the chassis following Nick Sanchez’s Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway triumph in 2024.

Rajah Caruth Quotes

Last year, you entered Bristol below the cutline, but a stellar outing left you 35 points to the good. As you teeter near the cutline, how could another one of those nights aid in your championship hunt?

“I remember we qualified well and just ran our race. We were in the top three pretty much all night long, won a stage, and led some laps. We just didn’t make a mistake and kept ourselves up there through the end. That is all you can ask for. We did that last week as well. We didn’t really have the track position to get up to the front, so we just took what the track gave us and let everyone around us make mistakes. We just need to do more of that and the points should shake out in our favor.”

What would it mean to win at Bristol?

“Honestly, I might cry. If I had to pick one track in the playoffs to go win at, I’d pick Bristol. That place is just so cool, and it would be very special to be on the list of winners. To clinch a spot in the Round of 8, it would make it mean even more. It would be a relief to put our focus on the next round. We are still racing for the big picture, and getting to Phoenix and competing for a championship on Halloween night.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Kevin “Bono” Manion

Veteran crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion has called 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Bristol, tallying one top five and three top 10s, including Rajah Caruth’s ninth-place result this April.

The 53-year-old earned back-to-back top-five finishes in the Bristol Night Race in 2010 and 2011 with driver Jamie McMurray during their time in the NASCAR Cup Series at Earnhardt Ganassi Racing.

The Boylston, Mass., native led Martin Truex, Jr., to Victory Lane in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at “The Last Great Colosseum” in March 2004. Truex led 134 laps en route to his first of six wins on the year.

Manion, a 31-year veteran of the sport, founded Spire Motorsports’ CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program alongside industry veteran Mike Greci in 2022. The team claimed victory in its second outing with driver William Byron at Martinsville Speedway.

He has racked up six Cup Series victories – including the 2010 Daytona 500 – 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series triumphs and 12 CRAFTSMAN Truck series wins. Manion is also one of 11 crew chiefs to have called wins across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

In 2023, Manion became one of few to call a race in all three of NASCAR’s national series in a single season, all of which came under the Spire Motorsports umbrella. He led the part-time effort on the No. 7 Silverado in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, helped in limited starts for Carson Hocevar in the Xfinity Series and took the reigns during the second half of the Cup Series season for Ty Dillon and the No. 77 team.

Corey LaJoie – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Corey LaJoie will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Friday’s 200-lap event will mark LaJoie’s ninth career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start and fourth of the season with Spire Motorsports. The 33-year-old has snagged two fifth-place finishes in three 2025 starts.

Last time out at Darlington Raceway, LaJoie qualified ninth and kept the No. 77 Gainbridge Silverado within the top 10 through the opening two stages, collecting sixth- and eighth-place stage results. After restarting sixth on the final restart of the day with 14 laps remaining, the veteran driver was penalized for pulling out of line before the start/finish line, forcing him to complete a pass-through penalty. Without seeing another caution, the team was forced to settle for a 20th-place result, one lap down to the leaders.

The Concord, N.C., native owns one prior CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at “The Last Great Colisseum,” a 10th-place result with Ricky Benton Racing Enterprises in August 2014. The finish marked LaJoie’s first top 10 in his second series start.

The high-banked half-mile is the site of one of LaJoie’s two NASCAR Xfinity Series top 10s. He registered a 10th-place finish by navigating several incidents and capitalizing on other’s misfortune during the August 2016 event.

The former Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver owns 14 starts in the premier division at the famed half-mile. LaJoie secured a venue-best 15th-place result in the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the wheel of the No. 7 Chevy. He also competed in all three iterations of the Food City Dirt Race on Bristol’s dirt configuration, earning a best finish of 19th in 2022.

In addition to 19 NASCAR National Series starts at Bristol, LaJoie has made starts at “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” in the UARA STARS Late Model Series (May 2008, 32nd; June 2008, 15th), Whelen Modified Tour (August 2011, 28th) and ARCA Menards Series East (March 2012, 22nd). He also made a feature appearance in 604 Late Model competition during the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals (March 2021, 21st).

LaJoie will pilot Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-079 on Thursday. The truck has earned a pair of Kennametal Pole Awards at Kansas Speedway (September 2023 and May 2024) and a sixth-place finish at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last July with Chase Purdy at the controls.

Corey LaJoie Quote

Bristol is one of the most historic tracks on the circuit. What is special about going there?

“Obviously, the history involved makes it a cool place to race. It is the pinnacle of short track racing and such a demanding place to race both physically and mentally. I’m excited to get after it with our Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado and hopefully put ourselves in position for a strong run.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Chad Walter has called six CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Bristol, securing four top-10 finishes, highlighted by Rajah Caruth’s third-place finish last September.

The 53-year-old has visited Bristol’s Victory Lane twice in Xfinity Series competition. He led Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier to victories in the spring event in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

On the dirt configuration at Bristol, the veteran crew chief helped Canadian-driver Raphael Lessard to a third-place result in the inaugural Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in 2021.

Between NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the Cornell University graduate has racked up six wins, 53 top fives and 133 top 10s.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and an ARCA Menards Series Chevrolet in select events.