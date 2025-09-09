Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Playoff Media Day Quotes – Taylor Gray – 09.09.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Taylor Gray

NASCAR Xfinity Series Quotes

CHARLOTTE (September 9, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray was made available to the media on Tuesday as part of NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Media Day.

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

How much do you feel like the experience running through the Truck Series Playoffs help you?

“I think knowing how the process works and just staying with that level feel and keeping your head straight throughout the Playoffs is super important. There is a lot of ups-and-downs, and things that happen. Last year’s Playoffs, we had a really good opportunity to go to the Final 4 at Martinsville, and it didn’t happen.”

Do you feel like you have enough speed and performance to win races or do you feel like there is a next step that you and Joe Gibbs Racing needs to take to get there?

“In terms of speed, we’ve had enough speed to win quite a few races this year. For the 54 group, it is about execution and finishing these races out, whether it is on pit road or things like that. Cleaning everything up, getting ready to go to Bristol. Being as sharp as we can and making minimal mistakes.”

What do you think is the most difficult track in the Round of 12?

“I would just say the ROVAL, just because I’ve never raced there before. I’ve raced at Bristol and Kansas quite a bit. ROVAL is one that I haven’t been too. This year we’ve had some decent success on road courses, and some good top-five runs. I feel like I’m a decent road course racer. Obviously, not as good as some, but I feel like I’m okay at it, and decent at. Not super worried about it, but in terms of going to a new place, it would be the ROVAL for the Round of 12.”

