XFINITY Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Playoff Media Day Quotes – Taylor Gray – 09.09.25

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Taylor Gray
NASCAR Xfinity Series Quotes

CHARLOTTE (September 9, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray was made available to the media on Tuesday as part of NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Media Day.

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

How much do you feel like the experience running through the Truck Series Playoffs help you?

“I think knowing how the process works and just staying with that level feel and keeping your head straight throughout the Playoffs is super important. There is a lot of ups-and-downs, and things that happen. Last year’s Playoffs, we had a really good opportunity to go to the Final 4 at Martinsville, and it didn’t happen.”

Do you feel like you have enough speed and performance to win races or do you feel like there is a next step that you and Joe Gibbs Racing needs to take to get there?

“In terms of speed, we’ve had enough speed to win quite a few races this year. For the 54 group, it is about execution and finishing these races out, whether it is on pit road or things like that. Cleaning everything up, getting ready to go to Bristol. Being as sharp as we can and making minimal mistakes.”

What do you think is the most difficult track in the Round of 12?

“I would just say the ROVAL, just because I’ve never raced there before. I’ve raced at Bristol and Kansas quite a bit. ROVAL is one that I haven’t been too. This year we’ve had some decent success on road courses, and some good top-five runs. I feel like I’m a decent road course racer. Obviously, not as good as some, but I feel like I’m okay at it, and decent at. Not super worried about it, but in terms of going to a new place, it would be the ROVAL for the Round of 12.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Sammy Smith Set to Return to JRM for 2026
Next article
Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Media Day Quotes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWTR
01:57
Video thumbnail
Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway Race Winner Connor Zilisch Post Race Q&A
13:32
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins Xfinity race at Gateway and regular season championship
01:24
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights - World Wide Technology Raceway
01:42

Latest articles

Spire Motorsports Bass Pro Shops Night Race Advance

Official Release -
In 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged three top-15 and five top-20 finishes.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: BASS PRO SHOPS BRISTOL NIGHT RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
John Hunter Nemechek has five starts at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series – all coming on the concrete .533-mile oval.
Read more

Toyota NXS Playoff Media Day Quotes – Brandon Jones – 09.09.25

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones was made available to the media on Tuesday as part of NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Media Day.
Read more

HFT Advance | Bristol II

Official Release -
Mayer (10.6) holds the second highest average finish among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (8.5).
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category