Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

UNOH 200

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Event: Race 20 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.5-mile)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs returns to Bristol, Tennessee Thursday night for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ second trip to the Bristol Motor Speedway this season. In his three previous Truck Series starts at the “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile”, Riggs has three top-10 finishes, finishing 10th in Spring 2024, first in Fall 2024, and most recently, sixth in Spring 2025. Following the opening race of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs at the Darlington Raceway, Riggs sits second in points and holds a 38-point cushion above the Playoff cutline.

Love’s RV STOP returns to Riggs’ Ford F-150 this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. This Summer, users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Riggs and the No. 34 team will have PEAK Performance on their Ford F-150 to promote PEAK’s exclusive line of PEAK products available at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

Love’s Travel Stops is proud to continue its support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through special in-store promotions that directly benefit local children and families. Guests can make a difference by purchasing select items, including Love’s-branded bagged candy, with 1% of proceeds going to CMN Hospitals, as well as Olipop 12 oz. (2 for $5), Reese’s King Size (2 for $4), and Cheez-It 3 oz. (2 for $2.25). Every dollar raised at Love’s stays local, helping children’s hospitals provide life-changing care, treatments, and programs like child life services, pet therapy, and healing gardens. Through customer donations at the pin pad, annual balloon campaign, and promotions like these, Love’s, its team members, and its guests play a vital role in ensuring kids receive the care they need today and have the opportunity to grow to their full potential tomorrow.

“I definitely still have a chip on my shoulder from Darlington,” said Riggs. “The best thing I can do now is learn from it, move forward, and focus on a track where I know I can win. I’ve always liked Bristol — it’s a place I feel comfortable, and night racing there is always special. While I have a solid points gap above the cutline, you can never be too safe. My goal is to leave Bristol with as many points as possible — and hopefully a checkered flag.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team head back to Bristol Motor Speedway this Thursday night, looking to sweep the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the iconic half-mile in 2025, having won the Spring race. Statistically, “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” has been a strong venue for the 22-year-old, where he has earned two wins, four top-five finishes, and five top-10s in just five Truck Series starts. Smith has also been impressive in the Xfinity Series at Bristol, scoring top-five finishes in both of his starts. Following the Truck Series race at Darlington two weeks ago, Smith currently sits two points below the Playoff cutline.

QuickTie will join Smith for the 200-lap event. QuickTie manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

“Darlington put us just below the cutline, but only by a few points,” said Smith. “Heading into Bristol, our team feels confident we can race our way back above the cutline — and maybe even sweep Bristol with another win.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.