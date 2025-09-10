Truck Series PR

Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Team
Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Bristol Motor Speedway Night Race

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Event: Race 31 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-miles)
#of Laps: 500
Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on USA/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Bristol Motor Speedway’s iconic Saturday night race is next up on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The 0.5-mile Tennessee short track is a site of many memories for Noah Gragson, having earned two wins, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his three Cup Series starts at the track, Gragson has a career best finish of 12th (Fall 2024).

Rush Truck Centers, the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry, will again join Gragson and the No. 4 team for the 500 lap, 266-mile race. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships located across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, visit rushtruckcenters.com to find a location near you.

“The spring race at Bristol was a challenge with how much the warmer weather changed the track, but the Night Race is a whole different story,” said Gragson. “Under the lights, the place just comes alive—the atmosphere and the fans give you an energy you don’t get anywhere else. We had a solid run here last year, finishing 12th, and I’m excited to get back and see if we can take it up a notch this time around.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

