PATRICK EMERLING RETURNS TO SPIRE MOTORSPORTS FOR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TILT AT NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

SciAps to Serve as No. 7 Chevy’s Primary Sponsor

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 10, 2025) – Patrick Emerling, a nine-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race winner, will race a second stint with Spire Motorsports in 2025, this time behind the wheel of the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for the Sept. 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

SciAps, an industry leader in handheld elemental analyzers, will serve as Emerling’s primary sponsor for the division’s annual visit to the “Magic Mile.” Black Rhino Trailers and GOAT Power Bikes will be featured as associate sponsors aboard Emerling’s Spire Motorsports-prepared machine.

SciAps is headquartered in Boston and makes portable instruments that can measure any element, anywhere on the planet. SciAps X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and laser-based (LIBS) analyzers are utilized in the oil and gas, mining, aerospace, batteries, recycling, chemicals, military, forensics and law enforcement industries. Designed to examine a multitude of materials, SciAps instruments are in high demand, spanning space research and pandemic coatings to agriculture and environmental testing.

“We’re thrilled to be the primary partner for Spire Motorsports and the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.” said Don Sackett, co-founder of SciAps. “Partnering with Patrick Emerling for his second race with Spire makes this event even more exciting. We can’t wait to see the SciAps colors take to the track in front of our home crowd.”

Emerling, an Orchard Park, N.Y., native, made his debut with Spire Motorsports in June at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, driving the No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado to a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series career-best 15th-place finish. In nine Whelen Modified Tour starts at the famed one-mile oval, the 32-year-old veteran racer has collected nine top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, including a win in the 2019 Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout.

In addition to his impressive open-wheel resume, Emerling has made four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at NHMS and calls a 2023 14th-place finish a series/venue best. He finished 23rd in his lone CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Loudon, N.H., venue in 2017.

“I’m thrilled to be back with Spire Motorsports in the No. 7 truck at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said Emerling. “We had a really strong run at Pocono, and I expect to build on that. New Hampshire has always been a good track for me. I’ll be doing double-duty in the Whelen Modified Tour earlier that day, so that will give me a good opportunity to figure out the track. I’m proud to have SciAps join us for the race. I’ve known Don Sackett for several years, and he’s always been a strong supporter of mine.”

Emerling is also a veteran of 59 Xfinity Series starts and competes part-time with SS Green Light Racing on NASCAR’s junior circuit.

The Team EJP 175 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, Sept. 20, beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time. The race will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About SciAps…

SciAps, Inc. is revolutionizing elemental analysis with cutting-edge handheld instrumentation designed to measure any element, anywhere on the planet—and beyond. Based in Boston, SciAps industry-leading X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and laser-based (LIBS) analyzers deliver unparalleled performance across critical sectors like oil & gas, aerospace, mining, battery metals, critical minerals (lithium, rare-earth elements), scrap recycling, forensics, military and more.

Now, with the integration of near-infrared spectroscopy (Vis-NIR), SciAps is pushing boundaries even further—enabling geologists and exploration teams to perform real-time mineral reconnaissance with precision in the field. And the innovation doesn’t stop there. SciAps analyzers are expanding into space research, food authentication, anthropology, antiviral coatings and environmental safety, proving that when it comes to elemental analysis, the possibilities are limitless.

As part of its commitment to innovation and performance, SciAps is also a proud sponsor of a NASCAR Xfinity Series car, bringing its brand of speed and precision to the racetrack.

SciAps was purchased by Spectris PLC in 2024 and is now part of the Malvern Panalytical family of analytical instruments. ASD was purchased by Spectris in 2013. The company now carries forward the pioneering technologies originally introduced by ASD, offering users continuity, performance, and next-generation support.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.