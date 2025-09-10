TOP FUEL POINTS LEADER TONY STEWART READY FOR PLAYOFF PUSH STARTING AT NHRA READING NATIONALS PRESENTED BY NITRO FISH

READING, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2025) – Heading into this weekend’s 40th annual NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish at Maple Grove Raceway, racing legend Tony Stewart has already enjoyed several firsts this year.

There was the first career Top Fuel win in Las Vegas (followed by a second win in Chicago), a first No. 1 qualifier, leading the points for the first time and winning the first NHRA regular-season championship.

But there’s still two big firsts Stewart could still accomplish this year – a win in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs and, ultimately, a Top Fuel world title. The first – a playoff victory – could happen this weekend at the historic track, which would put Stewart in a strong position to continue to contend for a championship in his 12,000-horsepower Dodge//Direct Connection dragster.

As the playoffs start this weekend at Maple Grove Raceway, Stewart already knows how important every moment is from this point on.

“Literally, every time you tow that car to the line, it matters,” Stewart said. “We have to treat it like it’s a round of eliminations. Whatever points are available, we just have to go out and get them. The attention to detail matters even more than it normally does. Crew guys double-checking each other’s work, crew chiefs reminding us about spots on the racetrack, all those little fine details absolutely matter the most in these last six weeks. These last six weeks, we’re all just going to fight our guts out trying to get everything we can get, because we know how much it matters.”

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed wins in their respective categories, with Brown and Prock finishing the season as world champions. The race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It is the 15th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the first of six events in the Countdown to the Championship. Starting at Maple Grove Raceway means everyone must be on their game at what is repeatedly one of the quickest and fastest tracks on the NHRA circuit.

The intensity and excitement at the legendary facility will be noticeable, too, and Stewart is confident he and his team will be ready. Of course, he’ll also have to contend with the likes of past champs Shawn Langdon, Doug Kalitta, Brittany Force and Steve Torrence, and reigning world champion Antron Brown.

But the moment and the opportunity has Stewart excited and he’s prepared to battle with the elite in Top Fuel as the championship race starts in Reading and plays out over the next six races.

“We’ve got guys that are turning the wrenches and twisting the knobs on the cars, and ultimately in more control of the cars than we are at this point,” Stewart said. “So, we’re all doing our jobs, and it’s just a matter of trying to put together six really good weekends in a row and knowing that if you stub your toe, you just have to rebound from it and get the guys focused on the next opportunity.

“Hopefully, by the time we get to Pomona at the end of the season, we’re in a position to be fighting for this thing. You don’t care how you get there, you just care that at the end of the day they’re giving you the big check and the big trophy.”

Funny Car’s Prock has been dominant again in 2025, winning seven races – and the regular-season championship – thus far. He’s back for a repeat win and a repeat championship for John Force Racing, but Prock will be challenged by a host of standouts, including teammate Jack Beckman, four-time champ Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd, Paul Lee and Daniel Wilkerson.

Stanfield will attempt for back-to-back Pro Stock wins against a loaded group that features reigning world champ Greg Anderson, points leader Dallas Glenn, six-time world champ and Indy winner Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr., a five-time champ.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera is the current points leader, while other top names include Matt Smith, a three-time Reading winner, Angie Smith, Richard Gadson, Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson and John Hall.

﻿The event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, the entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, interviews, music and more. Reading race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2:30 and 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 12 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 14. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1, and eliminations at 2 p.m. Sunday on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the 40th annual NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish at Maple Grove Raceway, fans can visit www.maplegroveraceway.com. All children 12 and under are admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

