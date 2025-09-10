Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway September Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Treyten Lapcevich

Primary Partner(s): Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

2025 Driver Points Position: N/A

2025 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome to Young’s Motorsports: Continuing to be a home for grooming talent and offering experience in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Treyten Lapcevich, who will be behind the wheel of its flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Thursday night’s UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Lapcevich will be the seventh driver to pilot the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado this week in Thunder Valley.

He will join Ben Maier as the two drivers to make their NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut in 2025 with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

● About Treyten: Canadian rising star Treyten Lapcevich is quickly making his mark across North American stock car racing. The Grimsby, Ontario native, born April 6, 2004, grew up in a racing family — his father Jeff and brother Cayden both established racers, with Cayden capturing the 2016 NASCAR Canada Series champion.

Lapcevich, 21, burst onto the scene in the NASCAR Canada Series in 2020, finishing second in his debut at Sunset Speedway. He went on to secure multiple victories and, in 2023, captured the series championship with seven wins —making the Lapcevich brothers the first siblings to both claim the series’ titles.

Expanding his career south of the border in 2025, Lapcevich debuted in the ARCA Menards Series, where he showcased his talent immediately. Driving for Nitro Motorsports at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway in Marne, Michigan, he claimed the pole position and led every lap en route to victory, marking his first ARCA win in only his second start.

Beyond his on-track accomplishments, Lapcevich is also a dedicated sim racer and the 2024 South Carolina 400 winner, continuing to sharpen his craft across Pro and Super Late Model competition.

With momentum and versatility, he stands as one of the next excellent Canadian prospects rising through the NASCAR ranks.

● All Board: For the 20th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will serve as the primary marketing for Thursday night’s 250-lap race.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889.

Based in Philadelphia, and headed by president and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety.

BKFC holds all of its bouts in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts.

The patented BKFC “Squared Circle” contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules, which governed bare knuckle fighting in the 19th century, and which requires fighters to “Toe the Line”: start every round face to face, and just inches apart.

In BKFC, only those fighters who are established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, or Muay Thai are allowed to compete. The referees and judges are required to have extensive professional combat sports experience.

All fights are held under the auspices and control of an Athletic Commission. Unlike other fighting organizations and combat sports internationally, which claim to be “bare knuckle” but require wraps, tape, and gauze, BKFC is true to its word, as fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands to within one inch of the knuckle. This makes BKFC unquestionably the truest form of bare knuckle fighting.

BKFC is dedicated to not just creating the safest, most exciting, and highest-level bare-knuckle fighting organization in the world, it’s also leading the way for a new fully recognized professional combat sport. BKFC is truly the sport of the future, which fully respects its remarkable past.

Learn more at bkfc.com

● Treyten Lapcevich Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Lapcevich’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at one of the most historic tracks on the series schedule.

After a weekend off, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series returns to action under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Playoff contenders chase valuable points and every other team looks to play spoiler and seize the spotlight.

The 0.533-mile high-banked concrete oval — known worldwide as “The Last Great Colosseum” — provides one of the most intense settings on the schedule.

Thursday night’s UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics places championship hopefuls and challengers alike in the ultimate pressure cooker, where every lap is a fight for track position and survival.

With the regular season complete and the Round of 10 underway, Bristol represents a pivotal stop in the championship chase.

The half-mile’s tight confines and unforgiving walls demand precision and patience, yet reward boldness in traffic.

Tire management, rhythm through lapped traffic and even pit strategy can dictate who emerges unscathed from the chaos.

While the Playoff drivers battle for points and advancement, non-Playoff entries like Young’s Motorsports stand ready to disrupt the picture.

A Bristol victory remains one of the most coveted trophies in the Truck Series — a career-defining moment under the lights at NASCAR’s “World’s Fastest Half Mile.”

As the intensity ratchets up and 250 laps unfold before a raucous Tennessee crowd, the 2025 postseason continues with the trademark unpredictability and drama that Bristol can deliver.

● Treyten Lapcevich Truck Series Career Stats: Bristol Motor Speedway hosts Lapcevich’s debut in NASCAR’s national series ranks, marking a new chapter for one of Canada’s brightest young racing prospects.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Lapcevich as crew chief of the No. 02 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Jason Miller.

On Thursday night, he will be the crew chief in his 153rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 152 races, he has one win, eight top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 20th race will be his seventh tango at Bristol Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 26th and 27th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th with Tanner Thorson in the 2018 edition of the UNOH 200 on August 16, 2018.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.8 and an average finish of 25.2 in 25 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 531 starts from 74 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 22.3.

Treyten Lapcevich Pre-Race Quotes:

On Making NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m really excited for the opportunity to make my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut with Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“This is a huge step in my career, and to do it at such an iconic track makes it even more special. I know the competition is tough, but I’m ready to learn, soak up as much as I can and represent my team, partners and Canadian fans with pride.

“I’m grateful to everyone who’s helped me get here and I can’t wait to hit the track under the lights at Bristol.”

On Preparation for Bristol Motor Speedway: “Preparation has been everything heading into Bristol. I’ve spent a lot of time studying film, turning laps on the rig and leaning on the knowledge of my team to get as comfortable as I can before we unload.

“Bristol has such a fast, challenging rhythm, and I know execution will be critical. I feel ready to take on the challenge and make the most of this debut with Young’s Motorsports.

On Goals for Bristol Motor Speedway: “My goal for Bristol is to be aggressive and show what I can do, but also to be smart about the bigger picture.

“This is my first start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, and I don’t want to put myself or any of the Playoff contenders in a bad spot.

“I want to race hard, earn the respect of my peers, and come away knowing we maximized the opportunity with Young’s Motorsports.

“Big thanks to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, RANDCO and Boat Gadget for making this possible. I couldn’t imagine I’d ever get this opportunity, but I’m ready to make the most of it, gain experience, log laps and bring home a good finish for the Young’s Motorsports team.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Stefan Parsons

Primary Partner(s): Trophy Tractor

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Rodney Rood

2025 Driver Points Position: 30th

2025 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

● Glad to Have You Back: For the first time in back-to-back NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Stefan Parsons to the team’s lineup to steer the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Thursday night’s UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

After a much-deserved weekend off, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series roars back to life to continue their second race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Playoffs.

The six-race run to the championship 4 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on October 31, 2025, marks the stretch drive of the season for the 25-race tour.

● About Stefan: Stefan Parsons, 26, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Parsons is one of the most well-known drivers in the NASCAR community. When he isn’t racing, he is always the first driver to volunteer his time working for teams on the side.

Often praised for his mentality of “doing whatever it takes” to earn a spot in NASCAR’s top ranks, his hard work and endless efforts translate to value for the marketing partners he aligns himself with.

Parsons is also the son of television analyst and former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons and the nephew of former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Benny Parsons.

● All Board: For the 20th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Trophy Tractor will return and serve as the primary marketing for Thursday night’s 250-lap race.

Trophy Tractor offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality, low-hour used equipment.

We specialize in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders, and water equipment. Trophy Tractor serves mines, quarries and contractors around the world.

We maintain a multi-million dollar inventory of new, low-hour, and reconditioned equipment.

Visit their website at trophytractor.com.

● Your Seat Awaits: With Young’s Motorsports preparing for its fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start of the season with its second entry, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization is actively seeking qualified and funded drivers to pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST in any of the remaining five races on the 2025 Truck Series schedule.

Drivers interested in joining the program are encouraged to contact the team directly through their social platforms for more information.

Serious inquiries only, please.

Double Duty: In addition to Thursday night’s UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Parsons will pull double duty and compete in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, piloting the No. 5 Alpha Prime Racing entry.

Running both the Truck and Xfinity Series races provides Parsons with valuable additional seat time as he prepares for just his second Xfinity start of the 2025 season.

Friday night will also mark the sixth consecutive year he has competed in the fall short track showdown at “The Last Great Colosseum,” dating back to 2020 with B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

At Bristol, Parsons carries an average Xfinity Series finish of 21.0, completing 1,472 of 1,506 possible laps for a 97.7 percent lap completion rate.

Parsons, 27, will likely need to qualify inside the top-32 in Alpha Prime’s fourth entry to secure his 69th career Xfinity start and first since Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International last month, where he posted a solid 19th-place result, also with Alpha Prime Racing.

● Stefan Parsons Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Track Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Stefan Parsons’ fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the historic 0.533-mile concrete oval often referred to as the “World’s Fastest Half Mile.”

Parsons earned a track-best 16th-place finish after starting 13th in the 2024 edition of the UNOH 200, while driving for Henderson Motorsports.

Across his three previous Truck Series appearances at Bristol, Parsons has never finished worse than 18th, completing 647 of 650 laps attempted – an impressive 99.5% lap completion rate.

Since making his Bristol Truck debut in 2018, he carries an average finish of 17.0 at the track.

While Parsons, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Phil Parsons, has a few Truck Series starts to his credit, he brings additional track experience from competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Between 2020 and 2024, Parsons made five Xfinity starts at Bristol, highlighted by a career-best finish of eighth, after qualifying 14th in the No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing.

● Stefan Parsons Truck Series Stats: From 2018 to 2025, Parsons has 26 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best sixth-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2024, driving the No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado for Henderson Motorsports.

In addition to Henderson Motorsports, Parsons also made Truck Series starts for MAKE Motorsports, CMI Motorsports, Glory 2 God (G2G) Racing, Premium Motorsports and this week for Young’s Motorsports.

In four races this season for Young’s Motorsports, Parsons has delivered three top-20 finishes, highlighted by a season-high 12th-place run at Texas Motor Speedway in May.

In his most recent race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Labor Day weekend, he steered to a respectable 15th-place finish after starting 24th in the No. 20 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado.

Stefan Parsons Pre-Race Quotes:

On Returning to Young’s Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I love Bristol. I made my NASCAR debut here back in 2018 and got my first top 10 here.

“It’s one of my favorite tracks on the schedule and I’m looking forward to Thursday night.”

On Bristol Motor Speedway Preparation: “Watching the last few races here has been helpful to be able to compare with my notes from running here previously.”

On Applying Prior Bristol Motor Speedway Experience to the UNOH 250: “Hopefully, it helps a good bit. The trucks drive differently from the Xfinity cars, but thankfully, I ran both truck races here last year, which should help with that adjustment.”

On Partnership with Trophy Tractor: “I’m so thankful for Jeff, LouAnn, Maxx, and everyone at Trophy Tractor for their support.

“We have had some really solid runs as of late, with their company represented on our truck, and we look forward to trying to continue that trend.”

On Goals for Bristol Motor Speedway: “We would love to continue our streak of solid finishes and be in position for a great finish by the end of the race.”

﻿On Darlington Raceway Truck Series Finish: “It was a solid performance for sure, but we know as a team we have some things we can continue to work on to be even better.”

Race Information:

The UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics (250 laps | 133.25 miles) serves as the 20th of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule. The week features a quick one-day show, beginning with two 25-minute group practice sessions on Saturday, September 11, from 3:05 to 4:00 p.m. ET, followed immediately by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET to set the 36-truck starting field. The field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Food City 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Dude Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 24th

2025 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues with this Saturday night’s Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 143 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 27th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back DUDE Wipes as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 300-lap race on Friday night.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Bristol Motor Speedway marks the 14th race where DUDE Wipes has served as the anchor partner on the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this season.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Food City 300 will mark Alfredo’s sixth career start at the 0.533-mile speedway, dubbed the “Last Great Colosseum.”

Alfredo earned a track-best of sixth after starting 19th in the fall 2020 edition of the Food City 300 for Richard Childress Racing.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Bristol Motor Speedway average finish of 14.0.

Additionally, Alfredo has one NASCAR Cup Series start on the concrete at Bristol with a best effort of 35th after starting 30th in the 2021 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race driving for Front Row Motorsports.

Twenty-six races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and with the regular season now complete — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team know their Playoff fate is sealed.

While they won’t compete for a championship, they still have the chance to contend for victories and shake up the Playoff grid in the final stretch of the year.

This weekend, the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway — “The Last Great Colosseum.” The high-banked, half-mile bullring is a fan-favorite known for its relentless intensity, where survival, patience and aggression collide under the lights.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet team, the mission is simple: go all out for the win.

A breakthrough victory at Bristol would serve as the ultimate payoff for the resilience they’ve shown all season, while also rewriting the Playoff storyline by denying a postseason contender an all-important win and momentum boost.

Friday night’s Food City 300 isn’t just another race — it’s the first battle in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, where contenders fight to advance and underdogs have every opportunity to steal the spotlight.

Then on Saturday night, the spotlight shifts to the NASCAR Cup Series, which returns to Bristol for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

As the third and final race in the Round of 16, it promises high drama under the lights as drivers fight to keep their championship hopes alive — ensuring a weekend packed with intensity, strategy and season-defining moments.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Bristol, Alfredo has 144 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.2.

● World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway | Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series journeyed to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., for its regular-season finale — a pivotal night contested within sight of the iconic Gateway Arch.

Debuting the Botticelli Foods colors for the first time this season, Anthony Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team opened the weekend with an extended practice session, as the series returned to the 1.25-mile oval for the first time since 2010.

A solid outing in practice gave the team a boost of confidence heading into qualifying, where Alfredo improved on his practice pace to secure the 21st starting position.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo maintained a steady course inside the top-20 while wrestling with the grip level on his No. 42 Botticelli Foods Chevrolet.

Strategic adjustments from crew chief Andrew Abbott at the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2 improved the car’s handling for the closing run, giving Alfredo the ability to maneuver traffic in a race where passing proved notoriously difficult.

A late 12-lap dash to the finish allowed Alfredo to attack. Methodically working his way forward, he cracked the top-15 and crossed the line 13th after 160 laps.

The performance marked the team’s first top-15 finish since Pocono Raceway in June — a confidence-building effort to close out the regular season and carry momentum into the post-season stretch.

With the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs underway starting Friday night, Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team find themselves on the outside looking in. Though they did not advance to the postseason field, their drive and determination remain unchanged.

Instead of chasing points and advancement, the team enters the Playoff stretch with a clear mission: contend for victories and play spoiler.

Every lap, every adjustment, and every finish still carries weight — not in pursuit of a championship, but in the chance to make a statement, disrupt the Playoff picture and deliver the breakthrough moment they’ve been chasing all year.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be crew chief in his 156th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 155 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 27th race will be his eighth tango at Bristol Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway.

Last September, rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. started in the 31st position and contended for a strong finish before a brief mechanical issue took them behind the wall. They then returned and finished the Xfinity Series race, earning a 31st-place position.

In the spring, Alfredo navigated from his 29th-place starting position in his No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet and utilized his short track experience to maneuver through the chaotic and slugfest event to capture a 15th-place finish at the checkered flag, earning the team their best result in Western Tennessee.

In addition to their Xfinity effort, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization has extensive experience at Bristol in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, with 25 starts to date.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average Truck Series starting position of 24.8 and an average finish of 25.2 over a 13-year tenure.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “Bristol Motor Speedway is one of my favorite tracks of all time, and the night race there is one of my favorite events of the year. I can’t wait!”

On Biggest Challenges at Bristol Motor Speedway: “Track position is big, and it’s always key to execute well to maintain that track position through the end.”

On the Keys to Success at Bristol Motor Speedway: “Running a clean race and staying on the lead lap will be what it takes to have a good finish on Friday night.”

On Bristol Motor Speedway Expectations: “We struggled in the spring race, but still got a top 15 finish, so hopefully we can improve the balance, handling and overall speed in our car to bring home another good result.”

On Goals for the Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We need to continue performing at a high level and finishing well throughout the rest of the season.

“I have faith we can make the top 20 in points, even though it seems like a far reach.

On the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Finale at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “We had a solid car at Gateway, but struggled with track position most of the race.

“Thankfully, the race played out in our favor, and we brought home a good finish.”

Race Information:

The Food City 300 (300 laps | 159.9 miles) is the 27th of thirty-three (33) races on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Group practice is set for Friday, September 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. ET, with qualifying immediately following at 3:05 p.m. ET. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern.