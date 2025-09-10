Greg Van Alst Returns to Bristol Motor Speedway with New NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Team

BRISTOL, Tenn.: Veteran race car driver Greg Van Alst will return to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for Thursday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series showdown, aiming to deliver a thunderous performance in the UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics.

Bristol will mark the second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start for the newly established Greg Van Alst Motorsports team, as the group looks to continue laying the foundation following its debut at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July.

In that debut, Van Alst rolled off deep in the field but steadily worked through the learning curve with his No. 35 Top Choice Fence Toyota Tundra.

By staying out of trouble and picking up the pace as the laps clicked away, the Anderson, Ind. native brought home a respectable 28th-place finish in the TSport 200.

For the former Daytona ARCA Menards Series winner, the night wasn’t about results — it was about taking the first step as an owner-driver.

Now, heading into the high banks of Thunder Valley, Van Alst is focused on progress and building momentum with each lap turned.

“Indianapolis was all about learning for us,” said Van Alst. “We knew going in that there would be a lot of unknowns with a brand-new team, but I was proud of how we kept our heads down and made gains throughout the race.

“Now going to Bristol, the goal is to take what we learned and keep improving every time we hit the track.”

Van Alst is no stranger to the famed “World’s Fastest Half Mile.”

From his Super Late Model days to an impressive top-five performance in the ARCA Menards Series, a Truck Series start with Young’s Motorsports, and most recently, a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances at the 0.533-mile concrete oval, the 44-year-old veteran has built a wealth of experience at Bristol.

He’ll lean on that diverse background this week as he prepares to tackle 250 laps that will kick off in the late afternoon and roar into the night under the Bristol lights.

“Bristol is just one of those places that grabs your attention the moment you roll through the gates,” said Van Alst.

“I’ve raced here in different cars and different series, and every time it’s intense. Starting in the daylight and finishing under the lights adds to the atmosphere.

“It’s a place where experience really matters and I’m excited to put everything I’ve learned over the years to work in the Truck Series with my own race team.”

Gearing up for a few more selected NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts this season, Van Alst is focused on the long game.

For 2025, the priority is building the team’s notebook, learning the ins and outs of the series, and laying the groundwork for a more diverse and ambitious schedule in 2026.

“We definitely want to have a good performance on Thursday night,” added Van Alst.

“With more races under our belt, our equipment will continue to improve, and that will help us reach the goal of becoming a steady and competitive race team.

﻿“We have high hopes for Thursday night, but we’re also focused on handling what we can control.”

For his return to Thunder Valley this week, Van Alst is proud to welcome back the support of Phil’s Heating and Air, which has reunited with him as a partner for the 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule.

Phil’s Heating and Air has been in business since 2017, but Phil has been in the HVAC business for over 30 years.

They serve Johnson City, Jonesborough, Gray, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Erwin, Piney Flats and the entire tri-cities area.

﻿“It means a lot to have the support of Phil’s Heating and Air this week at Bristol,” said Van Alst. “They have been a great partner of mine, and I think our No. 35 Phil’s Heating and Air Toyota Tundra looks awesome. I’m ready to race and bring them home a solid finish.”

Van Alst has reunited with his championship-winning crew chief, Kevin Shannon, from his CRA | ARCA days, bringing familiarity and proven chemistry to the No. 35 Toyota team as they prepare for another Truck Series start.

“Having Kevin back on top of the box at Bristol means a lot to me,” said Van Alst. “We’ve had a lot of success together over the years, and that trust and communication is something you just can’t manufacture.

“Taking that experience into a place as challenging as Bristol gives us confidence and a solid foundation to keep building on in the Truck Series.”

Van Alst’s company, Top Choice Fence, will join Phil’s Heating and Air for his seventh career Truck Series start; however, Greg Van Alst Motorsports continues to actively seek additional marketing partners to join forces with his team as he builds toward the future.

The 2023 Daytona ARCA winner began the 2025 season competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen. After eight starts, Van Alst opted to step back and reset his racing schedule for the remainder of the year.

He plans to return to Xfinity Series competition later this season, with details of his next start to be announced.

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

The UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics (250 laps | 133.25 miles) serves as the 20th of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule. The week features a quick one-day show, beginning with two 25-minute group practice sessions on Saturday, September 11, from 3:05 to 4:00 p.m. ET, followed immediately by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET to set the 36-truck starting field. The field will take the green flag shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.