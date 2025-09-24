AM Racing | Kole Raz Kansas Speedway September Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300

Fast Facts

No. 76 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Kole Raz

Primary Partner(s): Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Shawn Treadway

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 031

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Back for More: Building on the successful launch of its second NASCAR Xfinity Series effort at World Wide Technology Raceway, the organization will field the No. 76 for standout Kole Raz in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

Raz joins forces under the same banner as Harrison Burton, who will pilot the No. 25 AirBox Ford Mustang amid his ongoing championship run.

Looking ahead, the team intends to campaign its No. 76 Ford Mustang in select NASCAR Xfinity Series races across the closing six weeks of the 2025 season.

● About Kole: Kole Raz is a 22-year-old first-generation Lake Oswego, Oregon, driver. He enters the ARCA Menards Series platform after competing in various Super Late Model divisions along the West Coast.

Raz is a 22-time Super Late Model winner, with victories last season, including the 2024 Chilly Willy 150 winner, the Spears SRL Southwest Tour Salted Metals 150, and the Star Nursery Classic at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last year, Raz also scored his first ARCA Menards Series West victory in a thrilling finish at Kevin Harvick’s Kern County (Calif.) Raceway.

This season, Raz has maintained a strong presence in short-track Late Model competition while also gaining valuable seat time in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East, in addition to recently making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut.

His 2025 campaign is highlighted by an impressive sixth-place finish in the Ride the Dente 200 ARCA Menards Series event at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

In addition to his many Late Model wins, Raz is a two-time NASCAR Arizona state champion.

Partner Support: Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers will serve as the primary marketing partner on Raz’s No. 76 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Founded in 2019, Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers embarked on a mission to revolutionize the trucking industry.

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers is building a next-generation network of 400 truck stops across the US, offering a comprehensive suite of transitional and traditional fueling options alongside all available renewable fuels, such as hydrogen and EV charging.

● Cyclum Fast Fact: Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers will offer a wide range of fuel options to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers — including Traditional, Transitional and Renewable fuels — making them a one-stop destination for all types of vehicles, drivers and commercial fleets on the road.

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers are 100% off-grid — meaning their locations remain fully operational and capable of fueling even during power outages, ensuring travelers’ reliability regardless of the conditions.

● Kole Raz Xfinity Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 will mark Kole Raz’s first career start at Kansas Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition.

Located in Kansas City, Kansas, Kansas Speedway is one of the sports’ modern intermediate venues, known for its progressive banking, multi-groove racing and ability to deliver thrilling finishes under the lights and in the daylight.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile oval will play host to a tripleheader: the ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150 on Friday night, the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon (September 27) and the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday (September 28), which marks the second race of the Round of 12 in the Cup Series Playoffs.

For Raz and the No. 76 team, the event presents another new challenge as the Oregon native continues to build experience at one of NASCAR’s most competitive mile-and-a-half tracks.

While Harrison Burton and the No. 25 team will also be in the mix at Kansas as part of their Xfinity Series Playoff campaign, the spotlight also remains on Raz’s growth and the continued development of AM Racing’s second Xfinity entry.

● Kole Raz Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats: Saturday’s 200-lap race at Kansas Speedway will mark Kole Raz’s second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start in the “Land of Oz.”

Just three weeks ago, the popular Oregon native made his Xfinity Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, where he successfully qualified on speed in the 24th position.

Unfortunately, brake issues early in the race forced an extended trip to pit road for repairs and ultimately left Raz with a frustrating 34th-place finish.

While Kansas will serve as Raz’s first Xfinity Series start on an intermediate track, he is hopeful that his previous experience at a similar venue, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will provide valuable insight as he looks to adapt quickly.

Outside of NASCAR’s national divisions, Raz has competed in five ARCA Menards Series races this season, earning two top-10 finishes and an average finish of 14.6.

Overall, across 15 career ARCA starts, Raz has collected one win, four top-five finishes, and 11 top-10 efforts.

● AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Overview at Kansas Speedway: This weekend’s Kansas Lottery 300 will mark AM Racing’s third and fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances at Kansas Speedway.

In the team’s two previous outings on the intermediate race track, their best track performance came in 2023 when Brett Moffitt contended from a 10th-place starting position to finish seventh.

Collectively, AM Racing holds an average finish of 20.0 in its Kansas Xfinity efforts.

On track longer than one mile, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has logged 43 Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by one top-five and eight top-10 finishes, with an average result of 19.2.

The team has also registered 19 Kansas Speedway starts in the ARCA Menards Series, delivering one top-five and eight top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.6.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 81 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Kole Raz would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Auto Bank RV Sales & Service, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Phillips 66 Lubricants, Racing Radios and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Ryan “Pickle” London is Kole Raz’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 34th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his fourth race at Kansas Speedway in a leadership role on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 33 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Kole Raz, like him on Facebook (Kole Raz Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@koleraz) and X | Twitter (@koleraz27).

Kole Raz Quoteboard:

On Kansas Speedway: “I’m really looking forward to getting to Kansas Speedway this weekend. It’s a big step for me, making my first Xfinity Series start on a mile-and-a-half track.

“These types of tracks are such a core part of the schedule, so having the chance to get that experience now is huge for my development.

“Kansas has a reputation for side-by-side racing and multiple grooves, which is exciting as a driver. I know there’s a lot to learn, but I’m confident that with the support of the AM Racing team, we can go there, be smart, and continue to build on the foundation we’ve started with the No. 76 program.”

On Kansas Speedway Preparation: “Our preparation for Kansas Speedway has been really important this week. A mile-and-a-half track brings a different feel than anything I’ve run so far in the Xfinity Series, so I’ve been spending extra time in the simulator and going over notes with the team.

“Having Harrison (Burton) as a teammate is also a big advantage. He’s got plenty of experience at Kansas, and being able to lean on him for advice about things like managing tire wear, finding the right groove and adapting to the track as it changes throughout a run is a huge help.

“I want to make sure I take in as much as I can, put it into practice and give our No. 76 Cyclum Next Gen Travel Centers team a solid showing.”

On Goals for Kansas Speedway: “My goals for Kansas are pretty straightforward. I want to run all the laps, keep learning and bring the No. 76 Ford Mustang home in one piece.

“Every lap I get at a mile-and-a-half track is valuable for me right now and Kansas is a great place to build that experience.

“If we can stay out of trouble, be consistent, and continue improving each time we hit the track, I think it will be a successful weekend for our team.

“Anything beyond that is a bonus, but for me it’s all about growth and making sure we’re stronger for the next one.”

On Partnership with Cylcum Next Gen Travel Centers: “I’m really thankful for the support of Cyclum Next Gen Travel Centers.

“They’ve been a massive part of helping me take these next steps in my career, and the way they’ve welcomed me in and treated me like family means a lot.

“Having partners that believe in what we’re building with the No. 76 AM Racing team gives me extra motivation to go out there and represent them well on the track.

“Their commitment has been appreciated, and I’m proud to carry their colors at Kansas Speedway and beyond.”

On Making Xfinity Series Debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “Making my Xfinity Series debut at Gateway was an incredible experience. We were able to qualify into the field on speed, which was a big confidence boost for me and our No. 76 Cyclum Next Gen Travel Centers Racing team.

“Unfortunately, we ran into some brake issues during the race that kept us from having the finish we wanted, but I still learned a lot that day.

“Even with the challenges, it gave me a good feel for the competition and what it takes at this level. Now I’m excited to take that experience and apply it as we move on to Kansas this weekend.”

Race Information:

The Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 28th of thirty-three (33) races on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Group practice is set for Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. CT, with qualifying immediately following at 10:35 a.m. CT. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. CT (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.