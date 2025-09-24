Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway September Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Dude Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 25th

2025 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues with this Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 144 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 28th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back DUDE Wipes as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Kansas Speedway marks the 15th race where DUDE Wipes has served as the anchor partner on the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this season.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 will mark Alfredo’s fifth career start at the vastly popular 1.5-mile speedway, planted in the heart of the Midwest.

Alfredo earned a track-best of 15th after starting 20th in the fall 2024 edition of the Kansas Lottery 300 for Our Motorsports.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Kansas Speedway average finish of 22.3.

Additionally, Alfredo has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway with a best effort of 23rd after starting 22nd in the 2021 Buschy McBusch Race 400, driving for Front Row Motorsports. ﻿

﻿

Twenty-seven races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and with the regular season now in the rearview mirror, Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team still plan to make some noise in the Playoffs.

While they won’t compete for a championship, they still have the chance to contend for victories and shake up the Playoff grid in the final stretch of the year.

This weekend, the series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300, the 28th race of the season and the second stop of the Playoffs.

The fast, 1.5-mile oval is notorious for producing tight racing, bold strategy calls, and momentum-shifting finishes that often set the tone for the rest of the postseason.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet team, the approach remains simple: go all out for a strong performance or perhaps even a win.

A breakthrough victory at Kansas would serve as the ultimate payoff for the resilience they’ve shown all season, while also rewriting the Playoff storyline by denying a postseason contender an all-important win and momentum boost.

Saturday afternoon’s race isn’t just another event — it’s a critical Playoff showdown, where contenders fight to advance and underdogs like Alfredo and Young’s Motorsports have every opportunity to steal the spotlight.

Then on Sunday, the spotlight shifts to the NASCAR Cup Series with the Hollywood Casino 400, Round 2 of the Round of 12.

With two more opportunities to secure a ticket to the Round of 8, fans can expect high drama, bold moves, and season-defining moments on the Kansas high banks.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Kansas, Alfredo has 145 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.2.

● Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Food City 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series stormed into Bristol, Tennessee, for one of the most highly anticipated Playoff races of the season at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

Taking on the Food City 300, Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team looked to showcase their short-track strength under the lights.

Rolling off 27th, outside the Playoff bubble, Alfredo wasted little time pedaling the No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet forward once the green flag waved.

While passing proved to be a challenge throughout the night, Alfredo’s relentless drive allowed him to steadily make progress despite battling grip issues on the rigid 0.533-mile concrete surface.

Hovering around the top 20, the team had positioned themselves for a potential surge in Stage 3.

However, contact in a late-race incident with just 30 laps to go forced an unscheduled pit stop to survey potential damage.

Alfredo returned to the track and methodically picked off positions in the closing laps, but time ultimately ran out, leaving the No. 42 team to settle for a 22nd-place finish at the checkered flag.

With the homestretch quickly approaching, Young’s Motorsports will lean on their experience and never-give-up attitude to propel them forward through the rest of the season — a closing stretch that features a blend of speedways, a road course, a superspeedway and short tracks.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be crew chief in his 157th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 156 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

﻿The season’s 28th race will be his sixth tango at Kansas Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

With his guidance, he led Jeremy Clements to a sixth-place finish in the 2019 Kansas Lottery 300.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the “Land of Oz.”

Last September, rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. started in the 38th position and methodically inched forward throughout 200 laps to score a 25th-place finish.

In addition to their Xfinity effort, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization has extensive experience at Kansas in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, with 34 starts to date.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average Truck Series starting position of 25.0 and an average finish of 23.4 over a 12-year tenure.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 60 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.6 and an average finish of 23.7.

﻿● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Kansas Speedway: “I’m excited to head to Kansas Speedway because I feel like it has been a while since we raced on a regular intermediate track.

“We are making games on those and I’m looking forward to seeing how we perform on Saturday afternoon.”

On Biggest Challenges at Kansas Speedway: “Kansas Speedway has more tire wear and fall off than most other 1.5-mile race tracks.

“This makes it really fun, but you definitely have to manage your tires the best you can behind the wheel to have an advantage that could put you in a good position for the end of the race.”

On the Keys to Success at Kansas Speedway: “Tire wear is huge at Kansas Speedway, so it opens up the door for strategy when it comes to when to pit for tires.”

On Kansas Speedway Expectations: “A top 15 finish would be a great run for us, but I know if there isn’t much attrition for us to capitalize on, we would be content with a top 20 effort.”

On Goals for the Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We need to continue performing at a high level and finishing well throughout the rest of the season.

“Our main goal for the final few weeks of Racing should be to execute at a high level and control what is in our control. That’s really all we can do and hopefully that allows us to finish the year on a high note.

“I have faith we can make the top 20 in points, even though it seems like a far reach.”

On This Past Weekend’s Final Break of the Xfinity Series Season: “My wife and I are having a baby in about two months now, so the last off weekend was spent doing some preparations and getting the nursery ready.”

On the Most Recent NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I felt like we returned to Bristol with a much more competitive race car and put herself in a great position at the end of the race.

“Unfortunately, we got some damage in that last accident that hurt our overall finish, but it was a solid race for us overall.”

Race Information:

The Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 28th of thirty-three (33) races on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Group practice is set for Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. CT, with qualifying immediately following at 10:35 a.m. CT. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. CT (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local in the Central Time Zone.