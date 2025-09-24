TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Kansas Speedway 2

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Kansas Speedway

September 27-28, 2025

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff schedules have finally aligned as the duo will head to the heartland to Kansas Speedway, where the mile-and-a-half oval will serve as the second race of the Round of 12 for each division.

The Bowtie brigade is coming off a strong start to the second round of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs with all four title contenders collecting top-10 finishes at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend. For the Xfinity Series, a weekend refresh is in the rearview mirror as the division returns to nonstop competition for the final stretch towards the championship. The regular season champion, Connor Zilisch, finds himself in a familiar position atop the playoff rankings heading into the penultimate race of the series’ opening round.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas:

It’s been a Chevrolet-powered machine that has made its way to victory lane in the past three-straight NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, with Kyle Larson’s win in the series’ most recent appearance marking the manufacturer’s series-leading 16th all-time triumph at the track. The 33-year-old Elk Grove, California, native is a back-to-back winner in the track’s spring date, with his May 2024 triumph going down as the closest finish in NASCAR history. Returning to the heartland in the fall, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain drove to a playoff upset victory to complete Chevrolet’s Kansas season sweep. All four of Team Chevy’s title contenders have earned a top-10 finish in one of the past-two Kansas races with William Byron placing second and Chase Elliott placing ninth one year ago.

Matching the record-setting ways of its manufacturer partner, Hendrick Motorsports also leads the division in wins at Kansas Speedway with the Chevrolet organization reaching a double-digit win count of 10 victories in the spring. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kansas success began right out of the gate with NASCAR Hall of Famer, Jeff Gordon, driving the famed No. 24 Chevrolet to victory lane in the series’ first-two races at the track (Sept. 2001; Sept. 2002).

ROUND OF 12 REBOUND

Team Chevy hit the ground running for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – becoming the only manufacturer to see all of its playoff contenders earn top-10 results in the opening race. Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Kyle Larson were among just the four playoff drivers that earned points in each stage of the race, which paid dividends for their cutline cushions as the duo sits in the top-two provisional points positions heading into the Kansas race weekend with Byron in second (+47) and Larson in third (+41). The next-two stops in this round fit right in the wheelhouse for Team Chevy’s title contenders with Larson and Chase Elliott holding victories at both Kansas and the Charlotte ROVAL and Ross Chastain entering the weekend as the defending race winner at Kansas.

Chastain Eyes Opportunity at Kansas:

Carrying the momentum from a top-10 finish to open the Round of 12, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain has an extra boost of confidence – entering the weekend as the defending race winner at Kansas Speedway. One year ago, the 32-year-old Alva, Florida, native disrupted the playoff field by stealing the checkered flag for the team’s first win of the season. Since joining Trackhouse Racing, Chastain has proven he knows how to navigate the mile-and-a-half oval – posting four top-seven results in seven starts. Chastain has also found consistency in qualifying at the track – earning four top-six starting positions behind the wheel of the organization’s Chevrolet-powered machines.

Larson’s Hendrick Dominance in the Heartland:

Looking to turn a strong points position into a guaranteed ticket into the Round of Eight is Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, who return to Kansas Speedway as the track’s most recent winners. The victory – Larson’s third in his Cup Series career at Kansas – came in dominating fashion by claiming the pole, sweeping the stages and leading 221 of the 267 laps. Throughout his tenure at Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has tallied six top-four finishes in nine career Cup Series starts at Kansas.

SPIRE CONTINUING TO BUILD LATE-SEASON MOMENTUM

Continuing to show speed during the late-season push is Spire Motorsports, who once again proved to be a threat for a playoff upset at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend. At the drop of the checkered-flag, Michael McDowell drove his No. 71 Chevrolet to an eighth-place finish – becoming one of just two non-playoff drivers to earn a top-10 result. His teammate, Carson Hocevar, collected his fourth-straight top-15 finish of the season after putting together a race that saw a fifth-place finish in both stages before bringing home an 11th-place result.

ZILISCH HOLDS STRONG POINTS LEAD INTO RACE TWO

With their final idle weekend in the books, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is now full-throttle towards the race for the championship with Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 marking the penultimate race of the series’ opening playoff round. Three Team Chevy title contenders will head to the heartland above the playoff cutline – led by JR Motorsports’ Connor Zilisch, who sits in the top position with an 85-point advantage. His teammate and the series’ reigning champion, Justin Allgaier, also shares a strong points position in second and 53-points above the cutline. The pair are the only two playoff drivers that could potentially point their way into the Round of Eight following this weekend’s event.

All seven of Team Chevy’s playoff drivers will seek their first Kansas triumph this weekend. In the series’ most recent appearance at the venue (Sept. 2024), it was Zilisch that led the Bowtie brigade to the finish with a fourth-place result, which came in just his second career Xfinity Series start. The 19-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina, native carries a streak of 15-straight top-five finishes into the weekend – a run that dates back to Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. The rising star has the opportunity to break the series’ record for consecutive top-five finishes this weekend, which was previously set by Sam Ard in 1983.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 30 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 12

Poles: 11

Laps Led: 3,255

Top-Fives: 56

Top-10s: 122

Stage Wins: 22

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 23

Poles: 17

Laps Led: 3,293

Top-Fives: 90

Top-10s: 176

Stage Wins: 41

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 21 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 939

Top-Fives: 44

Top-10s: 96

Stage Wins: 7

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson – three wins (2025, 2024, 2021)

Kyle Busch – two wins (2021, 2016)

Ross Chastain – one win (2024)

Chase Elliott – one win (2018)

· In 39 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 16 victories – including both the series’ inaugural race (Jeff Gordon – Sept. 2021) and the most recent race (Kyle Larson – May 2025).

· Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are among the five remaining NASCAR Cup Series title contenders that have found victory lane in two of the three tracks in the Round of 12.

o Larson: three-time Kansas winner and two-time Charlotte ROVAL winner, including the defending winner at each track.

o Elliott: one Kansas victory and two Charlotte ROVAL victories.

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in 13 of the 30 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 138 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 64 victories – a winning percentage of 46.4%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 878 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs Round of 12: Race Two

Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet

Sunday, September 28, at 3 p.m. ET

(USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Playoffs Round of 12: Race Two

Kansas Lottery 300

Saturday, September 27, at 4 p.m. ET

(CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How do the playoffs test a race team? Is there tension when it comes to being in the playoffs?

“I wouldn’t say there’s any more tension. Everyone is professional and you can’t get into the playoffs and all of the sudden change everything you’ve been doing. Everyone goes in each day putting their best effort into the task at hand. You got into the playoffs because you did well, so I wouldn’t say the attitudes or anything change just because we’re in the playoffs.”

You won last year at Kansas and this year at Charlotte. How do you feel your intermediate program is?

“I feel our intermediate program is the strongest for the No. 1 car out of the different types of tracks. I think if we can replicate how we ran at Kansas last year and Charlotte this year, that we’ll have a strong shot to win or definitely run inside the top-five. We haven’t been able to do that at all of the mile-and-a-half tracks this year though. The little bit of a question mark going into Kansas is if we can replicate those races.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kansas Speedway has been one of the most competitive races in the Next Gen era. Do drivers feel that on the track?

“When I think of Kansas (Speedway), I think of wild restarts, racing four-wide, and running the wall. It has definitely become one of the best mile-and-a-half tracks that we go to. Weather wise, we might have cooler temperatures than years prior. The track has gotten slick since they repaved it, and it has become a make-or-break race for a lot of guys in the Playoffs.”

How unique is Kansas Speedway compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks, and how will you attack the track this weekend?

“Kansas Speedway has its own personality for sure. Even though it’s a mile-and-a-half like some other tracks, the surface has aged a bit, so you get a lot of tire fall-off and have to manage your run. It’s wide, which gives you options—up by the wall or down on the bottom—so you can move around depending on how your car’s handling. This weekend, we’ll focus on getting the balance right early in the run and try to keep the speed over the long haul. If we can do that, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You’ve had solid showings on intermediate tracks this year. How do you feel heading into Kansas this weekend?

“We’ve had lots of speed at the mile-and-a-half tracks this year and that’s credit to the team at Spire Motorsports and their remarkable attention to detail. I feel really comfortable at Kansas and we were fast in the Spring. Hopefully, we can get luck back on our side and have a good day.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend?

“I really like Kansas Speedway. I would love to go back there and get a little bit of redemption with not during fall of 2024 after getting taken out late in the race while trying to race around a lapped car. We were fast in the fall of 2023 until I crashed in practice, so, we want to make sure that we do all we can in order to not have that happen this time around and carry our speed in and through the race and have a good finish.”

What do you think is most challenging about Kansas Speedway?

“Kansas is tough all around and a lot of it has to do with the wind. The wind can really play havoc on the car’s handling, depending on which direction it’s blowing. I would say that you are trying to maximize your speed at all areas of the track and sometimes when you’re running high against the wall you overstep those bounds and get in trouble.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“It’ll be good for our group to get back to a mile-and-a-half this weekend at Kansas; those have probably been our best racetracks. The spring race was difficult but with what we have learned at Charlotte and a couple of the other racetracks since then, it will help us this weekend. Our No. 16 group has been putting together solid weekends and we we’re working hard to continue to do that.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“Kansas has always been a place where momentum can shift, and I’m excited to head there with Ram Self Storage back on the car.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

A lot of drivers refer to Kansas Speedway as the perfect 1.5-mile track, what makes it so versatile and dynamic?

“I think it’s probably because it’s the easiest to get multiple lanes going, even Lap 1 in practice you can run the top there where you know places like Charlotte, Texas, and other 1.5-mile tracks, you don’t you have to build up to it. So, the track has multiple lanes, multiple grooves and that all comes together fairly early in the run. In general, Kansas seems to produce a pretty good race. I’d mostly say because you can move around.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

You’ve expressed your excitement for this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway. Given your team’s recent performance and your personal preference for mile-and-a-half tracks, what do you think will be key to success?

“I’ve always loved mile-and-a-half tracks. They’re where I feel most comfortable and our team’s been showing a lot of speed the last few weeks. We won the truck race at Kansas in May, and I’m hoping we can translate that into success in the Delaware Life Chevy this weekend. I love running on the fence, but you really have to move around and try different lanes. I think we’re in a good position to have a strong weekend.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“Kansas is one of my favorite tracks. You’re up on the fence and it’s just a unique racetrack with low banking, low grip and it races really well. There are so many grooves and seems and you can run right up against the fence. There are a lot of different ways you can go around that track and that definitely makes it one of the more unique racetracks that we go to. We were able to cleanly get through Bristol and I think we’re in a good spot heading to Kansas this weekend.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 43

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2024

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2025 STATISTICS:

Wins: 12

Poles: 11

Laps Led: 3,255

Top-Fives: 56

Top-10s: 122

Stage Wins: 22

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 878 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 764

Laps led to date: 255,966

Top-fives to date: 4,425

Top-10s to date: 9,129

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,212 Chevrolet: 878 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 846 Ford: 746 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 201

