INDYCAR Announces 17-Race 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule

INDY NXT by Firestone Set To Build on Impressive Growth, Momentum

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025) – INDYCAR has announced a 17-race schedule for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, which includes a series record-tying four races in March and the addition of three new doubleheader weekends as INDYCAR’s developmental series looks to even better prepare drivers and team personnel for the skills required to advance to NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition.

FOX Sports will once again provide a broadcast platform for every race, helping to build on record-setting growth across the 2025 season.

The 17-race schedule is the most for the series since 2021 and is highlighted by participation in the much-anticipated inaugural INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington. The Sunday, March 15 race on the new 14-turn, 2.73-mile Streets of Arlington circuit is a tentpole event during the 2026 INDYCAR calendar. The weekend is a first-of-its-kind venture uniting three championship organizations: INDYCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers.

The thrilling mix of wheel-to-wheel action on ovals, road courses and street circuits in 2026 includes a total of five doubleheader weekends, culminating with one at the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The historic road course returns as the season finale for the 15th time in series history.

For the second consecutive season, the 2026 schedule in the United States will be featured on live television with all events broadcast on either FOX Sports’ FS1 or FS2. Additionally, all practice and qualifying sessions will be featured on those networks. As part of a multiyear partnership between INDYCAR and FOX Sports, 2025 was a breakout year for INDY NXT with every race being featured on live television for the first time. As a result, the 2025 season generated well over five times more viewership than the previous season.

“Like with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season begins with supercharged action in March and only grows more intense from there,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Additional doubleheaders at fan-favorite events will add to the challenge of winning a season championship, which again will be celebrated at iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“Combined with the exceptional showcase of another full season of races on FS1 and FS2, we again look forward to seeing the young stars of INDY NXT challenge for the title and advancing to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

For the 16th time and fifth straight year, the season opens Sunday, March 1 on the sun-splashed Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Challenging doubleheaders at Barber Motorsports Park, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course add intrigue to the traditional series doubleheaders on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Laguna Seca.

The schedule also includes visits to the ovals at World Wide Technology Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway and the Milwaukee Mile, which all featured series records for on-track passes in 2025.

All 17 races will, once again, take place during NTT INDYCAR SERIES event weekends. Since taking over operational control of the development series in 2023, INDY NXT has enjoyed unprecedented growth by averaging over 19 starters at each race and the largest fields since the 2009 season.

Five of the seven race winners during the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season were former INDY NXT drivers. The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge featured 20 drivers with INDY NXT experience.

FOX Sports’ network assignments and tune-in times for the 2026 events will be announced at a later date.

Outside of the United States, the streaming service INDYCAR LIVE will continue to provide live coverage of all 17 INDY NXT races along with all practice and qualifying sessions.

2026 INDY NXT BY FIRESTONE SCHEDULE

DateVenue
Sunday, March 1Streets of St. Petersburg
Sunday, March 15Streets of Arlington
Saturday, March 28Barber Motorsports Park Race 1
Sunday, March 29Barber Motorsports Park Race 2
Friday, May 8Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1
Saturday, May 9Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2
Sunday, May 31Streets of Detroit
Sunday, June 7World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday, June 20Road America Race 1
Sunday, June 21Road America Race 2
Saturday, July 4Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Race 1
Sunday, July 5Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Race 2
Sunday, July 19Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, Aug. 9Portland International Raceway
Sunday, Aug. 30Milwaukee Mile
Saturday, Sept. 5WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1
Sunday, Sept. 6WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2
