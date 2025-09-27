KALITTA, PROCK, LATINO AND HERRERA GRAB PROVISIONAL NO. 1 POSITIONS AT NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 26, 2025) – Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta landed in the provisional No. 1 spot at the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals as the Countdown to the Championship playoffs continued at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Top Fuel points leader clocked a 3.675-second pass at 334.82 mph in his Mac Tools dragster. If that holds for best of the class, it will mark his eighth No. 1 qualifier of the season. With two wins so far in 2025, Kalitta is looking for his first win in the playoffs.

The highlight of Friday night’s qualifying session was the “2025 Friday No. 1 Qualifier Top Hitter” bat from Rawlings. Low qualifiers were awarded custom bats from the St. Louis-based bat company as part of the St. Louis race.

“That was really cool to end up with the bat; it’s engraved and the whole deal,” said Kalitta. “It was an interesting round. I was sitting back there thinking man, I sure hope my car goes down the track because everyone is running really well. Got down there and it felt good. Real fortunate to be able to pull off a good run and come out No. 1 so far.”

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Eric Latino (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers of the 17th event of the 2025 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and halfway point of the Countdown to the Championship.

Kalitta has four wins from the fan-favorite World Wide Technology Raceway. If he wants to collect win number five on race day, he’ll need to get past the stacked field, including reigning world champion Antron Brown, who is provisionally qualified second after running a 3.688 at 337.41, and regular season champion Tony Stewart, who sits third with his 3.690 at 335.15.

“It’s all about Sunday and going rounds and trying to get the finals. It’s going to take any point you can get with the Top Fuel group. Everybody is running strong,” said Kalitta.

Reigning Funny Car world champion Prock once again leads the field in points, after earning eight wins throughout the season. He is currently the provisional No. 1 qualifier at the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals thanks to his 3.845 at 337.16 effort from Friday night. Prock is looking for his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the year and come Sunday, he’ll be seeking his first win from World Wide Technology Raceway.

“That was a nice clean pass during Q3, it felt really smooth leaving the starting line,” said Prock. “The lane felt really difficult to drive tonight, a lot of cars earlier in the session were getting inside, and there’s just not as much traction toward the centerline. So, I was a little bit clenched going up there and didn’t want to make that mistake, but I worked with (track specialist) Lanny Maglizzi and my crew chiefs on how to aim the car, and it went right down the center of the racetrack. It’s been pretty cool, anytime there’s anything on the line on Friday night, we’ve been good enough or lucky enough to take home the award. It’s cool to add this bat to the list.”

Four-time Funny Car world champ Matt Hagan sits second with his 3.868 at 329.91 mph, while Daniel Wilkerson is third with a 3.871 at 332.10.

Pro Stock’s Latino powered to a 6.515 at 209.75 and took the provisional spot on Friday in his GESi Chevrolet Camaro. Latino booted Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn from the Top Hitter’s seat on Friday when he out-ran Glenn’s 6.516 at 209.14 effort, to land Glenn in the provisional No. 2 position. If Latino’s low spot holds, it will be his first career No. 1 qualifier.

“I felt like it was a good run,” said Latino. “As I came around the corner, they opened the door and told me to hurry up and get up there, Dallas Glenn is off the seat and that baseball bat is yours. I was a little bit in disbelief because it’s really tough to be No. 1 qualifier in this class. It was just a good run.”

Norwalk winner Cory Reed holds the third place with his 6.523 at 209.10.

Reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Herrera put himself in position for his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the season going 6.741 at 200.41 on his Suzuki. Herrera is currently fourth in points. After another year of dominance and a regular season champion, he finds himself chasing his teammate and points leader Richard Gadson.

“I’m definitely counting all these little points,” said Herrera. “We were able to capitalize tonight on the good weather. I hope that No. 1 qualifier sticks going into Sunday, but you never know — this track has been really good. One thing I love about drag racing is that you never know how the table is going to turn or what’s going to happen.”

Herrera and his Vance & Hines teammates cover the top three at the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals with Gadson in second with his 6.759 at 200.02 and Brayden Davis in third with a 6.767, 198.47.

Qualifying continues at 12:15 p.m. CT on Saturday at the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

MADISON, Ill. — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway, 17th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Doug Kalitta, 3.675 seconds, 335.73 mph; 2. Antron Brown, 3.688, 337.41; 3. Tony Stewart, 3.690, 335.15; 4. Shawn Reed, 3.703, 332.10; 5. Brittany Force, 3.709, 340.47; 6. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.711, 329.10; 7. Clay Millican, 3.721, 334.82; 8. T.J. Zizzo, 3.724, 336.23; 9. Steve Torrence, 3.727, 331.53; 10. Tony Schumacher, 3.744, 332.34; 11. Josh Hart, 3.746, 336.07; 12. Justin Ashley, 3.754, 334.40; 13. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.788, 328.78; 14. Cameron Ferre, 3.912, 298.93; 15. Will Smith, 4.046, 249.90; 16. Shawn Langdon, 5.050, 138.58.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.845, 337.16; 2. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.868, 329.91; 3. Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.871, 332.10; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.877, 337.33; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.886, 334.07; 6. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.900, 332.84; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.902, 326.40; 8. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.903, 325.61; 9. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.906, 328.54; 10. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.919, 330.55; 11. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.980, 324.98; 12. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.983, 276.75; 13. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.049, 315.86; 14. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.112, 268.87; 15. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.133, 229.78; 16. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 9.290, 80.18.

Pro Stock — 1. Eric Latino, Chevy Camaro, 6.515, 209.75; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.516, 210.24; 3. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.523, 209.10; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.529, 209.72; 5. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.538, 210.87; 6. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.538, 209.85; 7. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.541, 208.88; 8. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.541, 208.49; 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.549, 208.91; 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.558, 209.62; 11. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 208.65; 12. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.563, 209.72; 13. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.564, 208.78; 14. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.566, 209.17; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.568, 209.85; 16. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.577, 209.72. Not Qualified: 17. Kenny Delco, 6.586, 210.14; 18. Stephen Bell, 6.594, 209.79; 19. Chris McGaha, 6.596, 209.49; 20. Deric Kramer, 6.620, 208.30.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.741, 200.41; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.759, 200.08; 3. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.767, 200.20; 4. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.776, 200.41; 5. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.783, 201.04; 6. John Hall, Beull, 6.786, 200.53; 7. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.830, 198.82; 8. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.834, 200.44; 9. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.840, 196.85; 10. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.856, 197.08; 11. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.861, 193.13; 12. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.886, 196.64; 13. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.161, 188.23; 14. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.422, 140.81; 15. Lance Bonham, Buell, 8.156, 182.45.