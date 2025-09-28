CHEVROLET NCS AT KANSAS 2: Elliott Drives to Second Win of the Season; Berth into the Round of Eight

NASCAR Cup Series

Kansas Speedway

Round of 12: Race Two

Team Chevy Post-Race Report

September 28, 2025

Elliott Drives to Second Win of the Season, Berth Into the Round of Eight at Kansas

In a dramatic overtime finish, a masterful restart by Chase Elliott saw the Team Chevy driver go from the eighth position to make a final lap pass for the lead to earn his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The victory – his second in the series at Kansas Speedway – delivered the former champion a guaranteed ticket into the Round of Eight

Despite a dismal start of the day for William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, the combination of a late-race caution and a fast two-tire spot netted into a strong rebound that saw the team take home a ninth-place finish. Taking advantage of an already solid points cushion, the 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native will head into the Round of 12 elimination race ranked sixth in the playoff standings and 40-points above the cutline.

It was a pair of Hendrick Motorsports teammates that led Team Chevy to the green-flag Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott claiming the second-row to kick off the second race of the Round of 12. Larson, the track’s defending winner, settled into the third position as laps clicked off in the opening stage. Slowly closing in on the leaders, Larson made the pass for second on Lap 32 before the green-flag pit cycle got underway. A quiet driver behind the wheel, crew chief Cliff Daniels called Larson to pit road for their first stop of the day on Lap 36 – ultimately finding himself back in the runner-up position as the cycle was complete. As the first caution of the day flew with 25 laps to go in the stage, varying pit strategies saw much of the top-10 runners opt for a fresh set of four tires to set up for the 18-lap run to bring Stage One to a close. Lining up on the front-row, Larson went on to bring Team Chevy to the first green-white checkered flag in the second position – leading fellow playoff contenders, Elliott (third) and Ross Chastain (fifth), to valuable point-earning results in Stage One.

With the majority of the field hitting pit road under the stage break, Larson and Elliott led the field off pit road among the cars that made a four-tire stop – regaining their running positions to start the next 85-lap run. The race for second began to heat up among the Hendrick Motorsports teammates with Elliott making the pass for position on Lap 102. Despite losing a few positions during an intense battle among the second- through fifth-place drivers, Larson continued to find rhythm in the fifth position as the green-flag pit cycle was looming near the halfway point of the stage. Once the field cycled through, Elliott and Larson found spots back in the top-four with 35 laps to go in the stage. Going green to the end of Stage Two, the pair of teammates were among the four drivers to earn top-five points in both stages with Larson and Elliott taking the next green-white checkered flag in the third and fourth positions, respectively. With Chastain crossing the line to collect eighth-place points, the trio of Team Chevy playoff contenders were among the seven drivers to earn points in both stages.

With two positions gained in the race off pit road, Elliott inherited a spot on the front-row to take the green-flag for the final stage. With a masterful restart, Elliott drove his No. 9 Chevrolet to the top position to lead his first laps of the day. The long green-flag run proved to be a challenge for Elliott, falling to the fourth position before the caution came out with 57 laps to go. With another clutch stop by the No. 9 pit crew, Elliott gained yet another position on pit road to find himself in third position for the restart. Maintaining a running position in the top-five, Elliott battled through a pair of overtime finishes to make his second trip to victory lane this season.

Team Chevy Unofficial Top-10 Results

Pos. Driver

1st – Chase Elliott

6th – Kyle Larson

9th – William Byron

10th – Shane van Gisbergen

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 31 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 13

Poles: 11

Top-Fives: 57

Top 10s: 126

Stage Wins: 22

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 will conclude at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday, October 5, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on the USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 11th

“We fought around 10th place all day. I thought our No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet showed signs of brilliance at the beginning and at the end of Stage One. I thought we were really strong, and then I just never had that feeling again. We just couldn’t get the balance right and the grip to go with it. We’ll regroup and get ready for the Charlotte ROVAL next weekend.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 27th

“Not the day we wanted for our Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet. We posted a decent qualifying effort yesterday, but our Saturday speed didn’t translate to Sunday. Our Chevy was really loose at the beginning of the race and we never got the balance right, then we ended up getting some damage in a wreck in Stage 3 that destroyed the right front. We damaged our splitter and definitely didn’t have anything we could work with after that. Thanks to Richard Boswell and everyone on this RCR team for fighting through challenges and never giving up.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 6th

You looked like you were a top-five car for most of the day, and then you scraped the wall there at the end. How much did that affect your ride?

“It didn’t affect my ride, I don’t think. I actually felt pretty good after it. My No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet was good all race long. I just couldn’t go for 15 laps like the Toyota’s could, but I felt like after that, we were really good. We could kind of move around and get some lines going. It’s just really difficult to pass. But overall, our team brought a really fast Chevy. I just need to study the restarts and those first handful of laps on each restart to see what I could do better with the balance that I had. But overall, it was a great day. We’re 54-points above the cutline, happy about that heading into the Charlotte ROVAL.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 19th

“The entire No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet team worked throughout the race to make adjustments to make us competitive today. We made forward progress, but it just wasn’t enough to get us where we needed to be to contend for a victory this afternoon at Kansas Speedway. This race is in the books and our attention is now on securing that first win of the season next weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 1st

“Everything worked out perfect for me. Had a great push through (turns) one and two. That kind of all started with the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski). I had a big run off of two. The seas kind of parted and I just was able to keep my momentum up. That was really it. Obviously we still had pretty good tires compared to those guys, but what a crazy finish. Hope you all enjoyed that. I certainly did. Really proud of this No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet team. Had a really solid weekend, win or no win. Really nice to qualify really well. We’ll certainly enjoy this, man. This is pretty cool. Just never take this stuff for granted because it’s hard to come by. Learned that the hard way. Always enjoy it. Always appreciate it.

Thanks to everybody at KBB. What a great partner. This is our 10th season together, which is pretty cool. Everybody at Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports, I appreciate it. Glad to be bringing one home.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 13th

“I’m proud of the performance of our team. We’ve been in a hole for a couple weeks, and we chopped away at it all day. It’s probably the first clean race we’ve had in three or four weeks without any of us making mistakes. I think that just proves how we can run, and hopefully that carries the momentum through the end of the year. Proud of our effort. Our car was solid and we executed in all phases. So, now we’ll move on to the ROVAL.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 9th

“We struggled there at the beginning. We missed something, but we made a bunch of changes and our No. 24 Cincinnati Chevrolet came to life there in the final stage. I’m not sure… it was really confusing, honestly. I couldn’t carry any speed, and then the changes we made seemed to fix it and I could carry speed there at the end. Even on two-tires, I was competitive on the restarts. It’s just a bummer that it was the way it was early, but the bright side is that we finished well and we found something there at the end.”

What does the rebound say about your team, that you were able to hang in there?

“It sucks that we’re having to throw hail Mary’s this time of year… we don’t want to do that. But this team is resilient. We weren’t going to give up. The fact of the matter was that we had to fix it and work on it. We just had to try a bunch of stuff and we got the car going in the right direction. I could carry speed and do the things we needed to do there at the end.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 10th

“It was really cool to get a top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway. It was good to do it in a Red Bull car. We’ve had some really cool partners this year and stoked to be able to do it here at Kansas Speedway. I feel like we’re getting better and better at these tracks. It was difficult starting a lap down and having that penalty, but Chais Eliason (interim crew chief) did a great job. We had really good speed at points of the race, so I’m stoked to get a top-10. I’m over the moon with that.”

