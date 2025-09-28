Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Hollywood Casino 400

No. 10 DraftKings Camaro ZL1

Start: 33rd

Stage 1 Finish: 31st

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 13th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 DraftKings Chevrolet team started Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway from the 33rd position. With a fast Chevy, the team made adjustments throughout the race to continue improving the handling, moving inside the top 20 in stage two. During the final stage, Dillon was able to avoid multiple wrecks and take advantage of the restarts to gain valuable positions. With an overtime finish, Dillon earned a solid 13th-place finish.

“I’m proud of the performance of our team. We’ve been in a hole for a couple weeks, and we chopped away at it all day. It’s probably the first clean race we’ve had in three or four weeks without any of us making mistakes. I think that just proves how we can run, and hopefully that carries the momentum through the end of the year. Proud of our effort. Our car was solid and we executed in all phases. So, now we’ll move on to the ROVAL.” – Ty Dillon

No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 20th

Stage 1 Finish: 21st

Stage 2 Finish: 12th

Finish: 36th

AJ Allmendinger qualified 20th for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Allmendinger fought the handling of his No. 16 Action Industries Chevy throughout the race, asking the team for help with rear security on longer runs. He drove into the top-15 before a long green-flag pit stop resulted in Allmendinger falling back to 22nd place in the final stage. With 51 laps remaining, Allmendinger was caught in the tail end of a wreck, ultimately ending the day for the No. 16 team. Allmendinger was relegated to a 26th-place finish.

