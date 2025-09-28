NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Hollywood Casino 400

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

No. 10 DraftKings Camaro ZL1

Start: 33rd
Stage 1 Finish: 31st
Stage 2 Finish: 26th
Finish: 13th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 DraftKings Chevrolet team started Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway from the 33rd position. With a fast Chevy, the team made adjustments throughout the race to continue improving the handling, moving inside the top 20 in stage two. During the final stage, Dillon was able to avoid multiple wrecks and take advantage of the restarts to gain valuable positions. With an overtime finish, Dillon earned a solid 13th-place finish.

“I’m proud of the performance of our team. We’ve been in a hole for a couple weeks, and we chopped away at it all day. It’s probably the first clean race we’ve had in three or four weeks without any of us making mistakes. I think that just proves how we can run, and hopefully that carries the momentum through the end of the year. Proud of our effort. Our car was solid and we executed in all phases. So, now we’ll move on to the ROVAL.” – Ty Dillon

No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 20th
Stage 1 Finish: 21st
Stage 2 Finish: 12th
Finish: 36th

AJ Allmendinger qualified 20th for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Allmendinger fought the handling of his No. 16 Action Industries Chevy throughout the race, asking the team for help with rear security on longer runs. He drove into the top-15 before a long green-flag pit stop resulted in Allmendinger falling back to 22nd place in the final stage. With 51 laps remaining, Allmendinger was caught in the tail end of a wreck, ultimately ending the day for the No. 16 team. Allmendinger was relegated to a 26th-place finish.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CHEVROLET NCS AT KANSAS 2: Elliott Drives to Second Win of the Season; Berth into the Round of Eight
Next article
HAMLIN LEADS RACE-HIGH 159 LAPS; LEADS TOYOTA WITH RUNNER-UP FINISH IN KANSAS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NCS Kansas Speedway Race Winner Chase Elliott Post Race Q&A
13:42
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Playoff race at Kansas, advances to Round of 8
01:47
Video thumbnail
Jones wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway
02:15
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Kansas Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:29

Latest articles

Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Playoff race at Kansas, advances to Round of 8

Angie Campbell -
Chase Elliott wheeled his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to victory lane in double overtime at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

HFT Recap | Kansas II

Official Release -
Custer delivered on the restart — charging forward in his Haas/Andy’s Ford and holding his own in a competitive pack to finish 20th.
Read more

HAMLIN LEADS RACE-HIGH 159 LAPS; LEADS TOYOTA WITH RUNNER-UP FINISH IN KANSAS

Official Release -
Denny Hamlin was the highest-finishing Toyota driver as he brought home a runner-up finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

St. Louis Event Recap for the 14th Annual NHRA Midwest Nationals – HAGAN WINS!

Official Release -
Hagan earned his 54th career win at the NHRA Midwest Nationals and advanced to his 97th career final-round.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category