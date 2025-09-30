Top 5 Speedway Racers

Speedway is a sport based on courage, concentration, toughness, and accuracy. When you hear that speedway bikes do not have brakes and that the riders have to drift their bikes at 70mph around corners, you almost can’t believe it. It is not just enough to be a talented rider in speedway; you have to be fearless, as danger is only one wrong turn away. Over the years, there have been riders who truly embody what speedway is about, leaving legacies that some riders can only dream of achieving.

In the modern day, the sport continues to reach new heights and is thriving with live attendances at an all-time high, and social media is growing its digital presence.

This list highlights those riders whose careers defined the sport and inspired the next generation of speedway racers.

Ivan Mauger – The Gold Standard

No one is more decorated in speedway than New Zealand’s Ivan Mauger, who dominated the sport over three decades. During a stretch between 1968 and 1979, Mauger was able to achieve six individual speedway championship titles, which was a record that he held for many years. Mauger’s most impressive attribute was his ridiculous consistency; most riders start to drop in ability as they get older, whereas Mauger was always incredibly sharp, and this only added to his success.

His most iconic campaign was in 1970, as he won both the world title but also the Long Track World Championship; this achievement is one that not many others have done. Mauger’s preparation and hard work before race day gave him the mental edge over his competition. He knew that coming into a race, he never skipped any steps or tried to cut any corners; he knew the ins and outs of his bike and every track. During his career and after his retirement, Mauger dedicated a lot of time to mentoring the next generation of speedway riders.

Tony Rickardsson – Power Personified

Sweden’s Tony Rickardsson put himself in speedway history when he matched Mauger’s six world title victories. What made Rickardsson stand out was his approach to speedway, as he employed a modern style that had never been seen before. Rickardsson was at his best during the 1990s, but his dominance carried on through to the mid-2000s as he won a world title in 2005 at the age of 35.

His popularity in Scandinavia brought the sport of speedway to new heights in that region of the world. During his best, there was no driver or team, for that matter, that prepared better for a race. Rickardssons’ bike was always tuned to perfection, and there was never a worry of his bike failing on him mid-race.

Ole Olsen – The Great Dane

Ole Olsen ignited an entire country’s passion for speedway. During the 1970s, the Danish superstar won three world titles, which made him a household name in Denmark and among all speedway fans. Olsen’s most iconic moment came in 1971, during the peak years of Mauger, when Olsen managed to claim his first world championship title. This was a legendary moment not only for Olsen but also for Denmark, as it was the first time that they would be at the top of the speedway world.

When some racers call it a day on their careers, they completely walk away from sport and move on with their lives. Olsen dedicated his retirement to transcending speedway in Denmark as he played a key role in developing speedway infrastructure. Olsen aided the process of speedway training centres being built; these centres helped the next generation of stars come alive. His leadership was showcased during the Danish national team’s dominance throughout the 1980s and 90s, with Olsen being the primary voice.

Jason Crump – The Aussie Warrior

Jason Crump brought an intensity to speedway that made him one of Australia’s greatest motorsport exports. Like the other riders on this list, Crump achieved world titles on multiple occasions, with three world championships to his name. What made Crump an incredible racer was his aggressive style combined with his ability to adapt mid-race when things weren’t going his way.

Crump was at the peak of his powers during the 2000s, where he faced every elite driver that speedway had to offer. His Grand Prix victory in 2006 remains as one of the most dominant in the history of the sport, as he won five out of the nine rounds. Unfortunately, his latter years were plagued with injuries, but his resilience kept him going at the top level into his 30s. The name Crump is legendary in speedway, as Jason was the son of the rider Phil Crump. Jason had immense pressure before he even had his first race, but he exceeded all expectations and became one of the most successful racers ever.

Bartosz Zmarzlik – The Face of Modern Speedway

Poland’s Bartosz Zmarzlik defines the modern era of speedway racers, with his explosive speed and fearless cornering. Zmarzlik has already won multiple world titles in his career, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Zmarzlik has helped aid the resurgence of speedway across Eastern Europe; his style combines the grit of older riders and the tactical ability of the modern rider. In Poland, Zmarzlik is seen as a rockstar, with him being popular with both older and younger generations. With multiple titles to his name already and many years to come, Zmarzlik could very well break records and redefine speedway.