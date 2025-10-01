JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Preview

JR Motorsports Xfinity Team Preview

TRACK – Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile road course)

NXS RACE – Blue Cross NC 250 (67 laps / 152.76 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Registix Chevrolet

Kvapil 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 28

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 13

Laps Led: 64

Avg. Finish: 13.9

Points: 7th

Carson Kvapil enters the final race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff nine points above the cutline.

Kvapil will make his first NXS start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Saturday afternoon in his Registix Chevrolet.

With four current starts on road courses in the NXS, Kvapil has one top-five and two top-10s, with a best finish of fifth at Watkins Glen International earlier this season.

According to NASCAR Loop Data Statistics, the 22-year-old rookie currently sits fifth in quality passes (1,093).

Carson Kvapil

“I am really looking forward to going to the Roval this weekend, it is different than any track I have raced on before. We don’t have as much of a buffer going into this race as we had hoped, but as long as we execute all day, we should be able to move into the Round of 8. Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and this whole No.1 team has been working hard to make sure I am prepared for when we hit the track Saturday. Hopefully we can make our strategy work and have our Registix Chevrolet in contention at the end.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

Allgaier 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 28

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 12

Top 10s: 16

Laps Led: 897

Avg. Finish: 12.9

Points: 2nd

Justin Allgaier will make his 500th career NXS start when the field takes the green flag on Saturday at the Roval.

With this milestone, Allgaier will become just the fifth driver in series history to make 500 or more starts.

Following a strong run last weekend at Kansas Speedway, Allgaier has advanced into the Round of 8 for the NXS Playoffs. This marks the 10th consecutive season that the Illinois native has advanced into the Round of 8.

In seven previous NXS starts at the Roval, Allgaier has scored two top-fives and four top-10s, with a best finish of fourth coming in 2019.

Justin Allgaier

“It’s definitely a nice feeling going into this weekend knowing that we are locked into the next round of the playoffs. Everyone on this Hellmann’s team has worked so hard to get to this point and hopefully we can have a nice, fun weekend before the next round gets started. Anything can happen at the Roval, but I know that we are going to have a car capable of fighting for the win.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 28

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 14

Laps Led: 62

Avg. Finish: 15.1

Points: 12th

Sammy Smith will tackle the Roval this Saturday for the third time in his NXS career, seeking to advance to the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Smith currently sits just 14 points below the cutline heading into the final race of the Round of 12.

In his two NXS starts at the Roval, the Iowa native has finished 10th and 11th.

Thus far in 2025, Smith has tallied one top-five and three top-10 finishes on road courses, along with a top-10 finish on the Chicago Street Course.

Sammy Smith

“We ran a solid race all day long at Kansas last weekend, which was what we needed to put us back in the game and have a shot at advancing to the Round of 8. I have full faith that this Pilot Chevrolet team can accomplish just that. This has been our strongest season yet on road courses, so I’m looking forward to this Saturday at the Roval.”

Connor Mosack

No. 9 CLT Wholesale Chevrolet

Mosack 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: 29.5

Points: N/A

Connor Mosack returns to JR Motorsports this weekend for the annual NXS race at the Charlotte Roval. In last year’s event, the Charlotte, N.C. native started 10th and led five laps before finishing 18th behind the wheel of a JRM Chevrolet.

Last year’s Roval race was Mosack’s second start with JRM in 2024. The young driver made a splash at his debut in the annual street race in downtown Chicago, starting third and finishing sixth in the Windy City.

Mosack has 11 NXS road-course starts in his career, tallying one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

CLT Wholesale joins Mosack and JRM this weekend on the No. 9 Chevrolet. CLT Wholesale is the Carolinas’ Liquidation Superstore, specializing in home improvement goods, scratch & dent appliances, tools, furniture and more. CLT Wholesale is open to the public, with additional bulk-order discounts available to resellers.

Connor Mosack

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a JR Motorsports car, especially at my home track. The entire JRM team has been on a roll this year, bringing top-notch cars every weekend, so I’m confident that Cory (Shea, crew chief) and the No. 9 CLT Wholesale team will unload with a car capable of finding Victory Lane this week at the Roval. I’ve always enjoyed competing at road courses and JRM has been incredibly strong at that style of racing this year, which gives me a lot of optimism for Saturday.”

Connor Zilisch

No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet

Zilisch 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 27

Wins: 9

Top 5s: 17

Top 10s: 19

Laps Led: 890

Avg. Finish: 8.1

Points: 1st

Connor Zilisch will make his first NXS start at the Charlotte Roval on Saturday afternoon.

Zilisch claimed a second-place finish last week at Kansas, clinching his spot in the Round of 8 of the NXS Playoffs. He enters Charlotte as the points leader, 37 ahead of Allgaier, and has now held the championship lead for four consecutive races. The No. 88 team leads the owner standings by 42 points.

Zilisch made history by racking up his 16th consecutive top-five finish at Kansas, the most consecutive top-five finishes by a driver in series history. He is just one away from tying the rookie record for most top-fives in a season currently held by Christopher Bell (18 in 2018).

This season on road courses, Zilisch has gone to Victory Lane four times, taking the checkered flag at Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma Raceway, Watkins Glen and Portland International Raceway.

Connor Zilisch

“The road courses have been really good for the WeatherTech team this year so I’m excited to have one in the playoffs. I’ve been to the Roval before in a Trans Am car, but never in an Xfinity car. I’ve got a little bit of experience but I’m excited to go there again and get the feel of the new layout. It looks really cool and it’s always great to race in my hometown.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval: JR Motorsports has competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval a combined 29 times in the NXS since 2018. In those starts at the 2.28-mile road course, the organization has recorded two wins, nine top-fives and 18 top-10s. The average finish is 11.2.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Connor Mosack and Connor Zilisch will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS-Byron/Bowman souvenir rig on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 2:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. ET.