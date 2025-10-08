ARCA Menards Series West at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

THE RACE: Star Nursery 150 Presented by

The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame

THE PLACE: The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev.

THE DATE: Friday, October 10, 2025

THE TIME: 10:00 pm ET / 7 pm PT

TV: FloRacing, Live

Twenty-one cars are entered for Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series West Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is the largest entry list for a stand-alone short track race in 2025 for the West series.

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) leads the ARCA Menards Series West standings by 18 points over Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) with two races remaining in the season. Huddleston finished second the last time the West raced at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2023; Keller finished sixth.

Las Vegas native Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets / Vegas Fastener Toyota) will try to get off a mini-slump entering his home race. Reif is still third in the ARCA Menards Series West standings but has dropped to 38 points out of the lead after five straight finishes outside the top five, including a pair of eighth-place finishes in the two most recent races at All American Speedway and Madera Speedway. Reif finished third at The Bullring in 2023.

All American Speedway winner Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) will be chasing after his sixth top-five finish of the season at The Bullring. Kennealy is fourth in the West standings but is just four points behind Tanner Reif in third. Kennealy finished eighth in his first appearance at The Bullring in 2023.

Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin – Williams Toyota) will be joined out of the Jerry Pitts Racing stable by Las Vegas native Gavin Ray (No. 6 Jerry Pitts Racing Toyota). Johnson is fifth in the ARCA Menards Series West standings, just six points out of third. Ray finished sixth in his only other career start at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in January.

For the first time since the 1995 season finale, Bill McAnally Racing will not field an entry in an ARCA Menards Series West race breaking a 30-year streak of 395 races in which the team has fielded at least one entry. The team has focused its efforts on its two teams in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs and drivers Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Hemric, both of whom are currently second and third in the series standings. BMR has indicated they will return to the West Series on a full-time basis in 2026.

Venturini Motorsports has entered three drivers for the team’s last-ever start: Thomas Annunziata (No. 15 Nitro Motorsports Toyota), Jade Avedisian (No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota), and Taylor Reimer (No. 25 BuzzBallz Toyota). It is the last race for the team that traces its roots in the ARCA Menards Series platform to 1982.

Two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Connor Hall (No. 24 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet) will make his first career ARCA Menards Series West start and his first ARCA Menards Series platform start since he finished 20th in the 2020 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Hall drives for JR Motorsports in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car division; he currently sits second in the standings with one race remaining, 18 points behind former West Series winner Landen Lewis.

Spencer Gallagher (No. 23 Spencer Clark Driven / 3rd Gen / Phil’s Fabrication / GMS Toyota) will make his eighth career ARCA Menards Series West start and his second of 2025. Gallagher has one previous West appearance at The Bullring, finishing 24th in 2011.

Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track High Performance Racing Team has entered two drivers, Bryce Haugeberg (No. 11North Dakota State University / Brenco Ford) and Dustin Hillenburg (No. 12 Fast Track Racing / Double H Ranch Toyota).

The Star Nursery 150 Presented by The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame will be streamed live on FloRacing starting at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT on Friday, October 10. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

