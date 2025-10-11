ARCA Menards Series West at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Star Nursery 150 Presented by The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame Post-race Notes

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) started from the General Tire Pole and led the most laps to score his fourth win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season in Friday night’s Star Nursery 150 Presented by The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win is Huddleston’s second consecutive and the ninth of his career.

On lap 24, Huddleston and Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) were battling for the lead and made contact after slipping through lapped traffic. The contact cut Keller’s left front tire, forcing an unscheduled pit stop that cost him four laps to the lead. Keller would spend most of the race trying to regain those lost laps, eventually finishing 13th two laps down.

Huddleston entered the night with an 18-point advantage over Keller in the ARCA Menards Series West standings; he heads into the season finale at Phoenix Raceway with an unofficial 37-point advantage.

Two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Connor Hall (No. 24 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet) finished second in his West series debut. Hall led much of the second half of the race, but gave up the lead as he checked up for a slow car off turn four headed to pit road directly in front of him. Hall will return to the cockpit for the season finale at Phoenix in three weeks.

Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) started outside the front row but slipped out of the groove in turn three of the opening lap and dropped as deep as 14th by lap 10. Kennealy patiently worked his way back through the field to finish third, his seventh top-five performance of the year.

Thomas Annunziata (No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) finished fourth, the highest finishing Venturini Motorsports entry in the team’s final race. Taylor Reimer (No. 25 BuzzBallz Toyota), who finished ninth, and Jade Avedisian (No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota), 12th, were both nearly swept into a spin by Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams Toyota) and Monty Tipton (No. 4 Bare Bones Broth Toyota); Johnson would recover to finish tenth, Tipton finished eleventh.

Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets / Vegas Fastener Toyota) finished fifth, his first top-five finish since he finished fifth at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in July, five races ago.

Andrew Chapman (No. 55 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) nearly picked up his second career top-five finish in sixth.

Gavin Ray (No. 6 Jerry Pitts Racing Toyota) recovered from a late-race spin to finish seventh.

Blake Lothian (No. 51 Texas Lawbook Chevrolet) finished eighth, his seventh top-ten finish of the year.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series West is the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 1; the race will be streamed live on FloRacing starting at 12:30 pm ET / 10:30 am. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

