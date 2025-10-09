Women in Motorsports North America Partners with McDowell, Gainbridge at Martinsville Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 9, 2025) – Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) will partner with Gainbridge and NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell for a special paint scheme honoring women in North American motorsports who play key roles across the sport during the Oct. 26 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

From drivers to engineers and executives at the team, track, manufacturer and corporate sponsor levels, Spire Motorsports and its cornerstone partner Gainbridge will spotlight the women who keep North American motorsports moving forward.

WIMNA is a dedicated community that supports women across all disciplines of motorsport, fostering mentorship, advocacy, education and growth. The organization’s mission is to create an inclusive and resourceful environment that strengthens the sport by empowering women at every level.

“Gainbridge continues to champion the advancement and inclusion of women in motorsports by showcasing its commitment on one of American motorsports’ grandest stages,” said Cindy Sisson, Executive Director of WIMNA. “We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible women who make our industry stronger every day.”

In addition to partnering on McDowell’s car, Gainbridge will also serve as presenting sponsor of the opening reception at the Women with Drive V – Driven by Mobil 1 Summit, held Dec. 8, 2025, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Click here for more information on the Summit.

“We are proud to partner with Spire Motorsports in highlighting all of the important work being done by WIMNA in advancing opportunities for women across motorsports.” said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy and Activation at Gainbridge.

McDowell made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway in March 2008 and has gone on to record 29 starts at the storied venue. He earned a career/venue-best 12th-place finish in the division’s most recent visit to the famed half-mile oval at the seventh race of the 2025 campaign.

With four races left on this season’s schedule, the 2021 Daytona 500 winner is currently 21st in the Cup Series championship point standings and owns a trio of top-five and five top-10 finishes on the year.

With well over 500 starts in NASCAR’s premier division on his resume, the Glendale, Ariz., native is one of the most respected drivers in the sport. While he’s yet to collect his first checkered flag since making the move to Spire Motorsports, McDowell earned the team’s first pole position earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the Cup Series most recent stop at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, McDowell earned a spirited fifth-place finish to record his third top-five and fifth top-10 of the season.

“I think WIMNA is such a great organization,” said McDowell. “With my three girls and my wife, Jami, they’ve supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be here without those amazing ladies and my mother. It’s so important to nurture the dreams of our kids, giving them the confidence to pursue whatever their interests draw them to. If that’s motorsports, great, and making sure they can chase that dream with all the tools they need is such an important step in the right direction for women interested in motorsports. I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent Gainbridge and WIMNA. I’m eager to see this expand further than a paint scheme. We’re ready to head to Martinsville, honor the incredible women in North American motorsports and race for the win.”

About Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) …

Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by motorsports leaders Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta. Built by and for industry professionals, WIMNA is dedicated to advancing opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines. Through intentional efforts to connect individuals and organizations and enable personal and professional growth, WIMNA creates an inclusive environment that champions mentorship, advocacy, education, and community. Together, we’re building a stronger, more sustainable future for the sport. For more information on WIMNA visit www.womeinmotorsportsna.com

About Gainbridge…

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Ind. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.com or follow and connect with Gainbridge on X and LinkedIn.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.