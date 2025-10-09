Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 12

1.5-Mile Tri-Oval

5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 33 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 33 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 2nd (Charlotte ROVAL)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: t-3rd

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM / Zac Brown Band Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Las Vegas Races 32 398 18 Wins 3 32 3 Poles 1 22 0 Top 5 12 131 8 Top 10 19 201 13 Laps Led 971 10,227 690 Stage Wins 9 71 7 Average Finish 13.7 14.1 9.4

In finishing second last Sunday at the Charlotte ROVAL, Kyle Larson secured his 100th top 10 in the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports.

The 2021 series champion has finished inside the top 10 in the last three races, his longest top-10 streak since he had four in a row this past spring.

The Elk Grove, California, native returns to the site of his first of 26 wins with Hendrick Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 7, 2021). He leads all drivers at the 1.5-mile tri-oval with 690 laps led and seven stage wins. His career average finish of 9.39 leads all drivers with more than three starts.

With a victory this Sunday, Las Vegas would jump to the top of Larson’s list of tracks with the most wins (four). Another top 10 would put Las Vegas in a tie for his most with Phoenix Raceway (14).

With 260 points, Larson leads all drivers with most points earned on 1.5-mile tracks in 2025. He has finished in the top 10 in five of his last six races on intermediate tracks with two victories.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 8th (Charlotte ROVAL)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: t-6th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Las Vegas Races 32 354 16 Wins 2 21 0 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 10 114 3 Top 10 17 188 6 Laps Led 424 5,950 178 Stage Wins 1 39 3 Average Finish 12.0 12.8 19.0

Chase Elliott kicks off the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway tied for sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings. This is the eighth time he’s made the Round of 8.

The three tracks in the Round of 8 were previously visited by the series this season, with Elliott joining Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson as the only two drivers to finish in the top 10 in all three. He also had the second-best average finish (6.33) and second-most points earned (120) behind Larson.

In the spring Las Vegas race, the 29-year-old drove to a 10th-place finish and earned the third-most points (35) among playoff drivers. His best finish at the track is second, which came in the fall of 2021.

Elliott is the most recent winner on a 1.5-mile track, having won at Kansas Speedway in the Round of 12.

On 1.5-mile ovals in 2025, Elliott has earned the third-most points (210). The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has eight top-10 finishes in his last 12 starts on mile-and-a-half tracks.

Through 32 races this season, Elliott has the second-best average finish (11.97). He has three top-five finishes in the last five races.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 11th (Charlotte ROVAL)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: t-3rd

No. 24 Relay Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Las Vegas Races 32 284 15 Wins 2 15 1 Poles 2 15 0 Top 5 10 64 4 Top 10 15 119 8 Laps Led 915 3,893 282 Stage Wins 7 30 2 Average Finish 13.4 15.0 13.6

William Byron locked himself into the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 and is tied for third, four points above the cutline as the circuit heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. This is Byron’s fourth consecutive appearance in the Round of 8.

Since the start of 2023 on mile-and-a half tracks, Byron has the most top-five finishes (11) and top 10s (15) as well as the best average finish (7.4). In 2025, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has led 316 laps and accumulated 217 points at 1.5-mile venues, both second best.

In races at Round-of-8 tracks this spring, Byron collected 100 points (fourth most) and had an average finish of 9.67 (third best). In his career, he has one win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a second at Talladega Superspeedway and two victories at Martinsville Speedway.

In the Next Gen car at Las Vegas, Byron averages 41.6 points per race, second to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

Currently, Byron has five consecutive top-10 finishes at Las Vegas, the longest streak in the field, starting with his win in the spring of 2023 where he led 176 laps at the 1.5-mile track.

His 282 total laps led in Vegas are his fifth most at a single track. He also has eight top 10s at Las Vegas, tied for his third most at any track.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 32 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 18th (Charlotte ROVAL)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 13th

No. 48 Ally “Love, Your Mind” Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Las Vegas Races 32 357 16 Wins 0 8 1 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 6 46 4 Top 10 15 111 6 Laps Led 165 1,533 28 Stage Wins 0 7 1 Average Finish 17.3 19.2 16.8

Alex Bowman will debut a special “Love, Your Mind” Ally Chevrolet scheme and matching helmet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, spotlighting Ally’s collaboration with the Ad Council’s “Love, Your Mind” campaign. The initiative encourages fans to prioritize their mental health, emphasizing that taking care of our minds helps us show up as the best version of ourselves. The green livery reflects the signature color of mental health awareness and serves as a reminder that reaching out for support is a sign of strength. Fans can learn more and access resources at LoveYourMindPlaybook.org.

The Tucson, Arizona, native has four top-five finishes and six top 10s in 16 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas, including a victory in March 2022.

Bowman has finished inside the top 10 in four of his six Las Vegas starts in the Next Gen era.

Ally and Bowman have raised over $725,000 with Best Friends Animal Society since 2021, with weekly donations to local shelters. This week’s goes to the Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Las Vegas Races 32 1,413 35 Wins 7 319* 10* Poles 5 258* 2 Top 5 38 1,317* 36* Top 10 66* 2,253* 62* Laps Led 2,475* 84,787* 2,498* Stage Wins 17* 132 13*

*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

Hendrick Motorsports engines have won 22 poles (seven in the NASCAR Cup Series, 15 in the Xfinity Series) and 27 races (seven in Cup, 19 in Xfinity and one in the preseason Clash) in 2025 and have powered teams to 41 points-paying Cup Series victories in the Next Gen era, the most of any organization.

Hendrick Motorsports has led 2,475 laps through 32 events this year, accounting for 30% of all circuits completed in the Cup Series and 281 more than any other team.

With 17, the organization leads the series in stage wins. That total is the team’s second most through a season’s first 32 races.

Hendrick Motorsports has had at least one driver finish in the top 10 in 31 of 32 races in 2025.

With 103, the organization has registered more lead-lap finishes this season than in any year through the first 32 races.

Hendrick Motorsports is the all-time leader in wins (10), top fives (36), top 10s (62), laps led (2,498) and stage wins (13) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Five of the team’s 10 victories have come in the last nine events at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. At least two of the organization’s Chevrolets have finished in the top 10 in each of the last five races there.

So far in 2025, Hendrick Motorsports drivers have combined to lead 48% of all laps run on mile-and-a-half tracks (845 of 1,745). That’s the third-most all time through six races on such circuits.

QUOTABLE



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “We have a great history at (Las Vegas) but you can never expect to have a good result any time you go to a race. But I do feel like we’ve learned some things on our mile-and-a-half program, so I am excited to get there and see if we can match what we had at Kansas if not be a little better.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I thought we had some pretty good runs (at Las Vegas) prior to Next Gen and then the inception of the Next Gen car, I feel like it was a pretty big step backwards. And then I thought we had a really good run there going last fall. I thought we made some nice gains last year as a whole there. Had a really, really nice run going. I was excited about just having a solid day there in the fall and crashed. And I thought this spring was solid. More in the ballpark, not as good as we were in the fall, but certainly more competitive than some of the races.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on the Round of 8: “The next round is the one we’ve put our focus on. It’s what determines if you race for a championship. Everyone especially is going to put a lot of focus on this weekend’s race (at Las Vegas Motor Speedway). It’s the easiest way to lock yourself in. Talladega (Superspeedway) is a bit of a crap shoot, and honestly, Martinsville (Speedway) hasn’t been our strongest in the fall. This is the opportunity we’ve been waiting for though and hopefully we’re one of the four racing for a championship in Phoenix.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on going to Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Vegas is always a fun stop on the schedule. We’ve had some solid runs at Vegas in the past and I’m excited to get back there. I feel like our mile-and-a-half program has continued to improve throughout this season. This No. 48 team has been putting in the work and if we execute like we know we can, we’ll hopefully have a shot to contend on Sunday.”