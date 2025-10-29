ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 Pre-race Notes, Entry List, Stats Update

THE RACE: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100

THE PLACE: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

THE DATE: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

THE TIME: 12:45 pm ET / 10:45 am MT​​

TV: FloRacing, Live

RADIO: MRN Radio, Live

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) leads the ARCA Menards Series West standings into the final round of the 2025 season, Saturday’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix Raceway. Huddleston leads runner-up Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) by 35 points; he will clinch the championship when he receives the 50-point bonus for competing in both races in the final segment of the season once he practices on Friday.

Huddleston took the points lead when won the season opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway and did not relinquish it for the rest of the season.

Keller has a 15-point lead over his teammate Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) in the battle for the second position in the standings. In turn, Kennealy has a nine-point lead over Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams Toyota).

Clovis, California native Jade Avedisian (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) replaces Tucson winner Tanner Reif in the potent Central Coast Racing ride for the season finale. Avedisian made her name in dirt track open wheel racing – she is the 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Series Midget champion – before transitioning to pavement stock cars. Avedisian finished 12th in her West debut driving for Venturini Motorsports at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Former ARCA Menards Series West champion Derek Kraus (No. 09 Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating Toyota) will make his first series start since 2022 when he finished ninth in the season opener at Phoenix Raceway. Kraus has 10 career series victories and was the 2019 series champion; he will compete as a teammate to David Smith (No. 05 Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating Toyota).

Brent Crews (No. 18 Mobil 1 Toyota), who won in March, will be looking to sweep the season at Phoenix Raceway. Crews has victories across the ARCA Menards Series platform in 2025, including four in the ARCA Menards Series, three in the ARCA Menards Series East, and one in the ARCA Menards Series West.

ASA STARS National Tour leading rookie Carson Brown (No. 28 J Star Capital Investments / Unifi MI Industrial Chevrolet) will make his first start with ARCA Menards Series championship-winning team Pinnacle Racing Group. Brown made his ARCA Menards Series East debut this season at Five Flags Speedway and finished sixth; he scored his first ASA STARS National Tour win earlier this season at Madison International Speedway. PRG won the Phoenix finale last year with current NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contender Connor Zilisch driving.

Four female drivers are entered in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100: Avedisian, Isabella Robusto (No. 2 AMSYS / RAFA Racing Team Toyota), Kaylee Bryson (No. 17 MMI / LSI Chevrolet), Taylor Reimer (No. 25 BuzzBallz Toyota).

Nitro Motorsports will field four entries at Phoenix Raceway for Leland Honeyman, Jr. (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota), Taylor Reimer, and Thad Moffitt (No. 46 Pristine Auction Toyota), and Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Toyota).

Robusto will make her first appearance at the wheel for RAFA Racing, a new team transitioning from road racing owned by former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Conway. Robusto, who is currently enrolled in the engineering program at Arizona State University, finished fourth in the final ARCA Menards Series standings this season; she finished sixth at Phoenix Raceway in March 2024.

Two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Connor Hall (No. 24 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet) will make his second straight appearance with the Joe Farre’- owned Sigma Performance Services team. Hall led 35 laps at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway en route to a second-place finish in his series debut.

Spire Motorsports will field 15-year-old sensation Tristan McKee (No. 77 Spire Chevrolet) in his first ARCA Menards Series West start on Saturday. McKee won in his ARCA Menards Series debut in August at Watkins Glen International, becoming the second-youngest winner in series history at 15 years, 6 days of age.

The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 will be streamed live on FloRacing starting at 12:30 pm ET / 10:30 am MT Saturday, November 1. The race will also be broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network and on MRN.com. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.