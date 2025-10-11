Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Las Vegas Motor Speedway; October 11, 2025

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race: Focused Health 302; 201 Laps – 45/45/111

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 11, 2025 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m ET)

TV: CW Network

Radio: PRN Radio – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

High Stakes in Sin City: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready for Focused Health 302

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (October 10, 2025) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport rolls into Las Vegas with a full-throttle, three-car assault for Saturday’s Focused Health 302, the Round of 8 Xfinity Series Playoff showdown. The team will field Jeb Burton behind the wheel of the No. 27 Crocodile Cloth Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 C.H. Robinson Chevrolet, and Austin Green in the No. 32 3Dimensional.com Chevrolet.

Friday will be reserved for technical inspection, with on-track activity all taking place on Saturday. Practice is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET), followed by qualifying at 12:05 p.m. PT (3:05 p.m. ET). Later that afternoon, the Focused Health 302 takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) around the 1.5-mile Las Vegas oval, covering 201 laps (301.5 miles).

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport enters the weekend banking on depth, adaptability, and synchronization. With three entries, the team can poll data, hedge strategy calls, and respond dynamically to track evolution as the track changes from day to night. As track temperatures fall and the grip changes, each car’s tire wear, chassis balance, and pit execution will be under scrutiny.

“Las Vegas has always been one of those tracks where momentum can shift quickly,” said Jeb Burton.

“We’ve had strong runs in the past, and the Crocodile Cloth team has worked hard to bring speed and consistency. With only a few races remaining in 2025 — I’m ready to fight all night for track position in hopes of upsetting some of the playoff contenders.”

Blaine Perkins added, “I’m thrilled to have new partner C.H. Robinson on the car this weekend, and our goal is to keep progressing lap after lap. If we can stay out of trouble early and make our adjustments count, we have a shot to move up inside the top 10.”

For Austin Green, coming off a runner up finish at the Charlotte Roval last week Las Vegas is another opportunity for him to prove himself on the ovals.

“This is a big moment for me, to show these guy’s I’m ready to do battle with them each and every week” he said.

“Las Vegas under the lights, playoff atmosphere — it’s where you want to prove what you’re made of. We have 3Dimensional.com a longtime supporter of me on the car, and I just want to deliver laps, gain respect, and see what we can build for 2026 while helping the team in this fight.”

Team competition director Shane Whitbeck and the crew chiefs are zeroing in on optimal balance between short-run aggressiveness and long-run consistency. As the day moves into night and the track cools, adjustments may be required, and being nimble in strategy could prove decisive.

The primary objectives are clear: execute clean, mistake-free performances; capitalize on both short and long-run speed; capitalize on track position; and line up to contend when the pressure is highest.

Fans can watch the Focused Health 302 on The CW starting at 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET). Radio coverage will also be available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90.

Supporters are urged to follow Jordan Anderson Racing Bommartio Autosport’s social channels across Facebook, Instagram, and X for exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

