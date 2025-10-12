AARON STANFIELD TAKES ELITE MOTORSPORTS TO FINAL ROUND AT TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

ENNIS, Texas (Oct. 12, 2025) – Aaron Stanfield and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing Pro Stock team made their second final round appearance of the season Sunday at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.

Stanfield, who remains fourth in points but cut his deficit from third to just five, took on points leader Dallas Glenn in the final round. Stanfield and the JHG / Melling machine had the starting line advantage and the race stayed close until the end with Glenn taking the victory by only .007-seconds. Stanfield ran 6.622-seconds at 208.75 mph with a .024 reaction time while Glenn was .034 on the starting line but pulled off the win with a 6.605 pass at 208.89.

“Overall, a good day. Coming in No. 12, to get to the finals, these Elite boys really hustled. The whole pit was working hard. Obviously disappointed with the final result but two races left and points and a half in Pomona, a runner-up finish keeps us in the conversation for a top three finish for the time being,” Stanfield said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us, that’s for sure but I have all the confidence in this team. I wouldn’t want to be out here racing with anyone but this group at Elite.”

Stanfield entered raceday from the No. 12 qualifying position and had to battle teammate and six-time world champion Erica Enders in the first round. Stanfield got his JHG / Melling machine off the starting line in .013-seconds and rallied to a 6.567-second pass at 209.13 mph, enough for a holeshot win over Enders in her JHG / Melling / SCAG Power Equipment hot rod who had a .028 reaction time with a stout 6.555 pass at 208.91.

In the second round, Stanfield faced off with No. 3 in points, Matt Hartford. Hartford handed Stanfield the victory on the starting line when he flickered the bottom bulb and went red by -.064 seconds. Stanfield had a clean 6.603-second run at 208.89 mph setting him up with a semifinal matchup against rival and six-time reigning world champion Greg Anderson. Stanfield and the JHG / Melling team had the better car in their seventh semifinal appearance of the season. Their 6.614-second pass at 208.77 was enough to outrun Anderson’s 6.632 at 207.70.

Jeg Coughlin Jr., the 2024 event winner, took the SCAG Power Equipment / Outlaw Light Beer machine to a semifinal finish, their second of the season. The No. 10 qualifier, Jeg Jr. took down Matt Latino (6.578 at 209.06 def. 6.596 at 208.25) and then Cory Reed on a holeshot (0.046 reaction time, 6.602 at 208.74 def. 0.099 reaction time, 6.565 at 208.36) before coming up short to Glenn. The SCAG machine had the starting line advantage but shook the tires and Jeg Jr. had to push the clutch in to coast to a 11.520-second pass at 92.02 mph while Glenn shook but was able to drive through it for a 6.632 pass at 207.70 for the win.

The Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series continues with the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway October 31 to November 2, the fifth of six races in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.