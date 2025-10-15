NHRA

NHRA SCORES ITS MOST-WATCHED TELECAST ON RECORD WITH TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS ON FOX

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 15, 2025) – The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series enjoyed the most-watched broadcast in NHRA history, as the Texas NHRA FallNationals drew 2.065 million viewers on FOX for Sunday’s eliminations coverage from Texas Motorplex.

Airing as the fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, NHRA scored its most-viewed telecast on record, also reaching an impressive peak audience of 3.631 million viewers for the event.

This follows an impressive FOX viewership for the prestigious 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, which drew 1.036 million viewers and was the most-viewed live U.S. Nationals telecast in NHRA history. Sunday’s broadcast from Texas Motorplex to close out the Stampede of Speed was also the first time a single NHRA broadcast drew more than two million viewers.

“This record-setting broadcast is a testament to an exceptional production team – truly the best in the business at delivering drag racing action to our loyal fans with unmatched commitment and passion for the broadcast,” NHRA Vice President of Broadcast Steve Reintjes said.

“This milestone also wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Meyer family and their team at the Texas Motorplex, along with our valued partners at FOX Sports, race teams and sponsors.”

As part of Sunday’s action on FOX, fans enjoyed a thrilling day of eliminations during the critical playoff race, with Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claiming victories at the main event of the massive Stampede of Speed.

“We are thrilled to have showcased the Stampede of Speed and Texas Fall Nationals to a record-setting television audience,” Texas Motorplex Co-Owner Christie Meyer Johnson said. “Thank you to the NHRA and FOX for providing us with this platform. Working together, we were able to introduce a huge new audience to the excitement of NHRA drag racing.”

The final two races of the 2025 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 2 for the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 16 for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona.

For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

