NHRA, GameMill Entertainment, and Concrete Software Announce Official NHRA Drag Racing Mobile Game Coming Summer 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 16, 2025) – The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), in collaboration with Concrete Software and GameMill Entertainment, today announced the development of the official NHRA Drag Racing mobile game, launching worldwide on iOS and Android in Summer 2026.

Built on 75 years of NHRA drag racing history and designed for both lifelong fans and gamers, the new title captures the speed, strategy, and adrenaline of NHRA drag racing —bringing the roar of nitro and the rush of the dragstrip straight to players’ phones.

The Legacy Comes to Life

“You’ve heard the roar. You’ve smelled the nitro. You’ve lived the rush. Now it’s coming to your phone,” said Keith Pichelman, CEO of Concrete Software. “We are honored to partner with the NHRA to deliver an authentic experience that celebrates the sport’s legacy while making it exciting and accessible to racing fans and gamers everywhere.”

The NHRA Drag Racing mobile game will feature current NHRA stars, Top Fuel dragsters, and Funny Cars, as well as classic cars, legendary builds, and strategic car building gameplay where players put the right parts in the right cars and assemble crew members to maximize strengths or offset weaknesses. Combined with authentic staging and skill-based shifting mechanics, players will experience NHRA drag racing competition that rewards timing, precision, and smart strategy.

Built by Fans, For Fans

Unlike typical racing apps, this title is deeply rooted in NHRA drag racing culture while welcoming a global audience of racing fans, motorsports enthusiasts, and sports gaming players. Whether you’ve stood trackside at NHRA events for decades, competed in racing games, or just love going fast, this mobile game offers new ways to engage with the sport.

Key features include:

Authentic racing mechanics: strategic car building and skill-based shifting

Legendary vehicles from NHRA’s rich 75-year history

Current stars, cars and tracks

A car and crew system that rewards smart choices and competitive strategy

Community-driven gameplay honoring drivers, builds, and stories

A loyal fan hub to share memories, milestones, and passion for NHRA drag racing

Stay Involved – From Day One

Fans and players alike can sign up now for the NHRA Drag Racing Newsletter to receive exclusive updates, early development insights, and opportunities for beta access ahead of the official launch.

The NHRA Community Drives This

The new NHRA mobile game is more than entertainment—it’s an extension of the NHRA community and a celebration of motorsports culture. It’s designed for the fans who fix their own cars, the gamers who thrive on competition, and anyone who wants to experience the thrill of the starting line.

“This project has been about honoring the authenticity of the NHRA and giving fans a mobile game that reflects their dedication and passion for NHRA drag racing,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA President. “As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary, we couldn’t be more excited to bring this experience to life.”

Connect With Us

The NHRA Drag Racing community hub will launch soon, with official social channels on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Concrete Software

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Concrete Software has been building rock-solid games for more than two decades. The company is best known for sports and card-based mobile titles that capture the energy of real-world competition while delivering fun, accessible gameplay to players worldwide. Flagship releases include PBA® Bowling Challenge, one of the longest-running and most popular bowling games on mobile; PGA TOUR® Golf Shootout, developed in partnership with the PGA TOUR and featuring real courses, equipment, and global tournaments; and Aces® Spades, part of the company’s classic Aces® card series enjoyed by millions of players.

Concrete’s games are available on iOS, Android, and major app stores, with a growing focus on cross-promotion and connected player experiences across its portfolio. By combining officially licensed content, authentic gameplay, and community-driven events, Concrete Software brings fans closer to the sports and pastimes they love. The company continues to expand its reach through collaborations with major sports organizations, the introduction of innovative features like global Clubhouse Clashes, and the development of new titles that build on its legacy of quality and player engagement.

For more information, visit www.concretesoftware.com, or follow Concrete Software on Facebook, Instagram, Discord, Twitter/X, and YouTube to connect with the community and stay updated on new releases and events.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About GameMill Entertainment

GameMill Entertainment, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a third-party publisher of console and mobile games for passionate fans around the world. Development platforms include PC, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft consoles including the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Sony consoles including the PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4, and mobile devices. With development across the globe, GameMill is a source of entertaining and fun games for all ages. For more information, visit https://gamemill.com, as well as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

The official NHRA Drag Racing Mobile Game launches Summer 2026 on iOS and Android.