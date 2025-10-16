RCR Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway… In 202 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 13 wins, 45 top-five finishes, and 79 top-10 finishes. Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in the inaugural Talladega 500 on September 14, 1969. Kyle Busch became the latest RCR driver to win in the Cup Series at the Alabama speedway when he captured the GEICO 500 at Talladega in 2023. Clint Bowyer won twice for RCR (fall races in 2010 and 2011) while Kevin Harvick won the 2010 spring event. Dale Earnhardt earned nine Talladega wins under the RCR banner, his first coming in 1984. Earnhardt scored his 76th and final Cup win in the 2000 fall race at Talladega, which earned the team and a lucky fan each a $1 million bonus from the series sponsor. Other victories by Earnhardt include a sweep of both races in 1990 and 1999, plus 1991 (July), 1993 (July), and 1994 (spring).

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway… Richard Childress Racing has three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Talladega, most recently by Austin Hill in April. Jesse Love won at Talladega under the RCR banner in April 2024. Two-time Xfinity Series Champion Tyler Reddick gave RCR its first Xfinity Series victory at Talladega in 2019 when he drove the No. 2 Chevrolet to Victory Lane. RCR has started Xfinity Series races from the pole on 11 separate occasions, including a streak of six pole awards in the past four years with drivers Austin Hill (fall 2022, 2023, and spring 2024), Jesse Love (fall 2024, and spring 2025), and Jeffrey Earnhardt (spring 2022).

Three Times the Fun… RCR will field three Cup Series teams this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Austin Hill returns to the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet, marking the Georgia native’s second Cup Series start at the 2.66-mile speedway.

Drafting Domination… Across the 2025 season, Jesse Love and his RCR teammate Austin Hill have combined to lead 340 laps during Xfinity Series races on drafting tracks. For comparison, 49 other drivers have combined to lead 329 laps. Richard Childress Racing has won three of five drafting track races this season, and 11 of the last 22 drafting track races.

Big Power on the Drafting Tracks… ECR has been dominant at the drafting tracks in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, posting four wins in five races so far this season. Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team earned the win at Daytona International Speedway, Austin Hill won in the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway (spring) and Talladega Superspeedway (spring), and Nick Sanchez secured the victory in the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway (summer).

Join Us On Streamily… RCR and Streamily, the premier platform for live virtual events, are teaming together for an exclusive interactive experience featuring Richard Childress, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on Streamily’s interactive platform, allowing fans to participate in a Q&A session before watching RCR personalities sign and personalize memorabilia in real time. Fans can learn more about the event and pre-order items for signing now at https://streamily.com/rcrteam.

The Cowboy Way… The Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Teams league, owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with Austin Dillon serving as the team’s general manager, are finished the regular season fifth in the league with a 19-16 record on the season. The Cowboys now set their focus on the PBR Teams Series Championship, scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 24-26. For more information on the Carolina Cowboys, visit https://pbr.com/teams/carolina-cowboys, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live Saturday, October 18, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s qualifying session will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Watch Us on NBC… The NASCAR Cup Series’ YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live on Sunday, October 19, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday will be broadcast on truTV beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Facebook X Instagram

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… In 24 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Dillon has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes with a career-best finish of second in the spring of 2022. In his most recent appearance at the track in April, Dillon earned a strong 10th-place finish after starting fifth.

Beyond Cup… The 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion has made four starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning one pole (2015) and a career-best finish of third among three top-10 finishes and completing 100% of the laps contested. In two NASCAR Truck Series races at Talladega, Dillon has two top-10 finishes.

Get to the Points… Dillon, who punched his ticket into the 2025 post season with a dominating performance and win at Richmond Raceway on August 16, was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs following the Round of 16. He is currently ranked 15th in the standings.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Teams Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE®, an AstraZeneca product, at Talladega Superspeedway. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about Dillon and his family’s personal connection to the brand at Breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Talladega Superspeedway fan midway on Sunday, October 19, at 9:55 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans and sign autographs. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What’s Talladega Superspeedway like compared to Daytona International Speedway?

“Talladega Superspeedway is a big speedway, a fast place, with a lot of space. You get four wide, five wide, and you’ve got to be really on point with your spotter. You’ve got to give you good, clear communication during the race. It does race a lot differently than Daytona International Speedway because of how wide the track is. Daytona’s a little rougher, but as the years have gone on, Talladega has started to develop a couple of places that can be trouble spots on the track.”

Do you look at Talladega Superspeedway as an opportunity or challenge?

“Talladega Superspeedway is an opportunity for the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet team. Speedway racing can be tough sometimes and you can be on either side of the thought process going into it. But it does shake up the Playoffs with being where it’s at in the Round of 8. It’s anybody’s game. There are certain guys who rise to the top even at superspeedways, though.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Sunday’s YellaWood 500 will mark Kyle Busch’s 41st career NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway. Busch has two wins there, both of which came in the spring events of 2008 and 2023. Additionally, the 40-year-old driver has eight top-five finishes and 10 top-10s at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. He has also led 285 laps, has an average starting position of 17.3, an average finish of 20.4, and has completed 94.1% (7,106 of 7,548) of the laps he’s contested there.

Twice a Cup Series Winner at Talladega… Busch earned his first Cup Series victory at Talladega in April 2008. He rallied from a lap down to lead 12 laps and won under caution when a 12-car accident brought out the yellow flag on the final lap, freezing the field and allowing Busch to claim victory. His most recent win was in April 2023, when, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Busch took the lead on the final lap when Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney crashed while racing for the lead. The race ended under caution with Busch in front to claim his second victory of the season.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series success at Talladega, the veteran racer also has a win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and two more in the NASCAR Truck Series at one of the fastest tracks on the circuit.

Stat of the Week… In his 40 career starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Busch has led a lap in 32 of those races, including the last nine consecutive Cup Series events at the Alabama track.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of homemade meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 28 states. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Meet Busch … Kyle Busch will participate in NASCAR Family Feud on Saturday, October 18. Fans can catch the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion squaring off against his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon at 11:30 a.m. Local Time on the NASCAR Experience Stage.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

The racing has changed a lot at Talladega. Going into this Fall race, how do you race at Talladega now, compared to years past?

“You run them more part throttle now more than you ever have before. The fuel mileage game, and the saving of the fuel, and things like that. Trying to get yourself into that leap-frog strategy. It seems like everybody is doing that, where you want to spend the least amount of time on pit road to pick off spots, because it seems like it is more difficult to pass. When the first two lanes, the bottom lane and the middle lane lets call it, when they are sitting there side-by-side saving fuel, the third lane can open up and go more throttle on and make up some time and get the third lane going. But then once the bottom lane and middle lane are wide open, there is no top lane. The bottom just gets too fast, and the top is too far around. You don’t see enough of that speed gain down the backstretch coming off the banking to give you that the propel forward and making up rows, so it’s tougher to pass. When you come down towards the last 10 laps, eight laps, six laps, everybody is scared to pull out of line because you know if you pull out of line, and no one goes with you, you are literally going to pull back to last. So it seems like everybody is a bit more scared to take that chance, and don’t want to take that chance to drop backwards. So they just all stay in line, until they can literally see they checkered flag out of their windshield, and then they all go crazy, and that’s about when the wrecking ensues. So try to miss that one.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Austin Hill has made one NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway, piloting the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports in 2023. The Winston, Georgia native completed 100 percent of laps competed and earned a 24th-place result. Hill secured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at the Alabama superspeedway earlier this year and is the all-time series leader in victories and laps led at drafting tracks.

Last Cup Start in 2025… This weekend will mark Hill’s final start behind the wheel of the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet during the 2025 Cup Series season. The 31-year-old recorded his first career Cup Series top-10 result at the Chicago Street Race in July and completed a limited five race schedule which included a start on each style of track – drafting, road course, short track, and intermediate.

About United Rentals… United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,591 rental locations in North America, 39 in Europe, 37 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 27,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers a fleet of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $21.43 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

Worksite Performance Solutions… United Rentals boasts the industry’s largest and most versatile fleet. In today’s digital age, we go beyond equipment, integrating people, equipment, and data to foster innovation and create connected worksites. United Rentals’ Worksite Performance Solutions enable unprecedented control, strategic decision-making, and unlock new opportunities. From the perimeter gate to the back office, United Rentals connects worksites to drive safety, productivity, and sustainability.

Meet Hill… On Sunday, October 19 at 10:25 a.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs and greet fans at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Talladega Superspeedway. Stop by to meet Hill and purchase gear before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What is the mindset heading into the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway?

“The Cup car does not react the same way as the Xfinity Series car at superspeedways. With that being said though, there are some tendencies behind the wheel that are the same and just a product of the style of racing. Fuel saving is more of a focus on the Cup side, which changes the flow of the race. Our last race in the No. 33 was at Daytona, and our United Rentals Chevrolet definitely had speed. We weren’t able to qualify with qualifying getting rained out, but in the race, we were driving forward quickly before getting caught up in the same multi-car wreck that took out the No. 8. If we can find ourselves in a position in the final laps, anything can happen at the end of these races.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Jesse Love has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, leading 28 or more laps in each start. At the spring 2024 race at the Alabama facility, the Menlo Park, California native started from the second position, led a total of 28 laps, and earned his career-first Xfinity series victory. Love is also a two-time pole winner at the 2.66-mile tri-oval, qualifying first at both the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 races. Earlier this season, Love led 50 laps after qualifying on the pole en route to a third-place finish. In his three outings at Talladega Superspeedway, Love has never finished lower than sixth.

Love has also competed in one ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, where the 20-year-old qualified in second place, led 35 of 74 laps, and claimed the checkered flag.

Playoff Update… Last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Love earned a Stage 2 win before finishing the race sixth to catapult ahead of the cutline in the Playoffs’ Round of 8. While Love traveled to the Nevada race fifth in the standings, he earned 48 points to rise to third in the standings. Heading to this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, Love leads the cutline by 20 points, and trails top-ranked Conner Zilisch by 62 points.

Superspeedway Success… In 12 career Xfinity Series superspeedway races, Love has tallied six poles (Daytona International Speedway – 1, Atlanta Motor Speedway – 3, Talladega Superspeedway – 2), two wins (Talladega – 2024 spring, Daytona – 2025 spring), and seven top-10 finishes. Love has also led a combined total of 380 laps in those events.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

Right now you are inside the cutline to advance to the Championship 4 of the Playoffs. What is your mindset going into this weekend’s race in Talladega?

“I’m looking forward to Talladega, it’s a place I have won at multiple times in the past, so I feel pretty good about it. I always feel like we dominate the races at Talladega and leave with a lot of points. So hoping to just have status quo for us at Talladega this weekend. If we can do that, we should be in a really good spot heading into Martinsville. My focus right now is either on winning my way in or being mathematically in a good spot heading into Martinsville. To do that, you need to run well, and we’re very capable of doing that as a team. So I am very confident about the weekend and we’re ready to see how it goes.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Austin Hill has made seven career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, earning the elusive victory this spring. The Winston, Georgia native has claimed three poles and led a total of 208 laps in the last three seasons, all while piloting the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Hill has also participated in five NASCAR Truck Series events, securing a best finish of sixth in 2019.

Most Recent Talladega Winner… For the first time in his career, Hill returns to Talladega Superspeedway as the most recent race winner at the 2.66-mile tri-oval. In April 2025, Hill started from the second position, led 19 laps, captured the Stage 2 win, and claimed the victory. This marked the No. 21 team’s third win of the 2025 Xfinity Series season.

Record Holder… With nine career Xfinity Series drafting track wins, Hill is the all-time wins leader at that specific style of racing. The 31-year-old passed two NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart to secure the title with his victory at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season.

All-Time Lap Leader… Hill remains the all-time Xfinity Series leader in number of laps led on drafting tracks (761). Hill accomplished this career feat following his victory earlier this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and did so in 22 drafting track races – 11 starts less than second-place Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Did You Know? Hill is the only driver in Xfinity Series history to win on all three drafting tracks – Atlanta Motor Speedway (five), Daytona International Speedway (three), and Talladega Superspeedway (one).

Owners Point Check… After a top-10 effort at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hill and the No. 21 team remain in the hunt for the Xfinity Series owner championship title. The team currently holds the fourth position, two points above the cutline.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What do you think makes a good spotter for drafting track races? What do you look for specifically from a spotter during drafting track races?

“In my opinion, you have to have a spotter that understands their driver. You can’t just put anyone in that role. They might be a good spotter, but they might just not be the best fit for the driver they are paired with. With my spotter, Derek Kneeland, we hit it off from the very beginning. The first time we ever worked together was at Daytona in my first race with RCR back in 2022, and we clicked right away. As soon as he told me to get high or low, start shading up, or any scenario that played out during the race, I knew immediately what he was saying, how he was saying it, and what he wanted me to do with the car. We talked about a few things after that first race to improve moving forward, and we have gotten even better together since then m. I strongly believe that we are so good at this – with him and I together, that we are now at a point that before he even keys up and says the first word, I already know by looking in the mirror, exactly what he is about to tell me. So, with that, I start moving a split second sooner than he even starts saying it. I personally want a spotter that is aggressive and not afraid to make a close clear. You can’t hesitate on a superspeedway, as a driver or a spotter. We both have that characteristic which makes us work well together.”