NHRA BREAKFAST AT 2025 SEMA SHOW FEATURES CHAMPS, A VISIONARY AND THE GOAT HEADING TO 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 17, 2025) – Always one of the highlights of the annual SEMA Show, the NHRA Breakfast is set for Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Westgate Las Vegas Ballrooms A & B. The breakfast will host a pair of NHRA champs, a visionary in the sport and one of the greatest drivers in NHRA history as part of a special theme: “NHRA’s 75th: Champions, A Visionary and the GOAT.”

The NHRA Breakfast takes place from 7:30-9 a.m. and will feature reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock, three-time world champ Ron Capps, Summit Motorsports Park’s visionary owner Bill Bader Jr. and one of the greatest racers of all time, the legendary Don Garlits.

The special topic, “NHRA’s 75th: Champions, A Visionary and the GOAT,” will help build further anticipation for NHRA’s special 75th anniversary season in 2026. Featuring racers and visionaries who helped shape the sport’s incredible history, the group will share rare, behind-the-scenes insights and stories as part of a can’t-miss morning.

The group will share details on NHRA’s past, their vast success and look ahead to the future, including NHRA’s 75th season.

For the seventh time, NHRA on FOX announcer Brian Lohnes will be the panel moderator for the thrilling show, asking each of the guests detailed questions about their career in NHRA drag racing. Every attendee for the NHRA Breakfast will have the opportunity to listen to the incredible stories in what has always been a fun and festive setting.

“Every SEMA breakfast panel brings its own excitement but this one spans not only the decades, but also the different areas of the sport is an all-time cast,” Lohnes said. “we’re going to tell stories that will blow the audience away, make them laugh and get them every more ready for the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026.”

In addition to the thrilling panel, the popular trivia questions at the end of the show will continue with NHRA prize packs, which will include tickets to the upcoming In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, which takes place Nov. 13-16 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip to close out the 2025 NHRA season.

The NHRA stars will also appear at the NHRA Booth (#22333) at the SEMA Show for an autograph signing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The NHRA Breakfast at the SEMA Show will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 7:30–9 a.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Ballroom A&B. The annual NHRA Breakfast is part of the 2025 SEMA Show, the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world which draws the industry’s brightest minds and products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 4-7, 2025.

The NHRA Breakfast is open to all registered SEMA Show attendees at no cost. A complimentary grab and go continental breakfast will be served. To order your event ticket or register for the show, click here: https://www.semashow.com/attendee

