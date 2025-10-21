R+L CARRIERS SIGNS MULTI-YEAR DEAL AS PRIMARY SPONSOR OF ELITE MOTORSPORTS TOP FUEL DRAGSTER

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (Oct. 21, 2025) – Elite Motorsports has announced that R+L Carriers, a global transportation provider designed to provide superior service at competitive pricing, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor of the Elite Motorsports Top Fuel dragster that will be driven by motorsports legend Tony Stewart beginning in the 2026 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season.

R+L Carriers, founded in 1965, is family-owned and operated with a fleet of over 21,000 tractors and trailers. They focus on providing safe and efficient operations by repeatedly investing in modern technology, improving driver safety and upgrading infrastructure to enrich the lives of their employees and provide personable service to their clients.

“We see a unique opportunity at Elite Motorsports, beyond the performance on the race track,” said Roby Roberts, owner and CEO of R+L Carriers. “With their vast number of drivers and the alliance with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, the level of hospitality and the experiences they can offer to our employees is what sets them apart. Elite Motorsports are a family of their own and we’re excited to join a team that shares our mentality.”

R+L has been in the NHRA space for the past five years as a primary for Josh Hart Racing. With Josh Hart, owner of Josh Hart Racing, and Richard Freeman, owner of Elite Motorsports, entering an agreement for Freeman to purchase Hart’s Top Fuel program, a new relationship was established. With the help of Hart, Freeman and R+L Carriers began the conversation of expanding to Elite Motorsports.

“We’re excited to have R+L on board here at Elite Motorsports,” Freeman said. “It started with just a conversation and ended with an understanding. With our marketing and hospitality alliance with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro and how we’re looking to expand, it was a natural and easy decision. We look forward to taking care of them for years to come.”

“R+L is more than just a sponsor on my race car, Roby is a longtime friend, and we’ve done business for years, that will continue no matter what happens in drag racing. They were looking to create an expanded program. I know how Richard runs his team and business; I’m not at all surprised they were able to find a home at Elite Motorsports,” Hart said. “Richard and I both look at things long-term and from all sides. Through this process we’ve identified B2B opportunities outside of racing that are beneficial for both of our businesses, so I look forward to the future.”

R+L Carriers will begin their primary sponsorship campaign of the Elite Motorsports Top Fuel dragster at the 2026 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opening event, the NHRA Gatornationals, March 6-8 at Gainesville Raceway in Florida.

About R+L Carriers

Based in the United States, R+L Carriers is a Global Freight Transportation and Logistics company that has remained family-owned and operated since 1965. R+L Carriers offers one of the most comprehensive networks of nationwide service centers for LTL, Truckload, Expedited and Cross-Border Shipping. In addition to its core value-added shipping solutions, R+L Carriers has a portfolio of services that extends to International Supply Chain Management, Warehousing and Customs Brokerage.

Learn about R+L Carriers: rlc.com