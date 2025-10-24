WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ON THE LINE FOR NHRA SUMMIT RACING SERIES COMPETITORS AT THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 24, 2025) – It all comes down to Las Vegas for 32 standouts in the NHRA Summit Series, as world championships will be on the line for competitors in the Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman and Motorcycle categories as part of the upcoming Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection, which takes place Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The ”Road to Vegas” featured eight hotly-contested Summit Racing Series E.T. Finals across the seven NHRA divisions and Canada, crowning E.T. Finals winners and setting the stage for a thrilling world championship battle in Las Vegas.

This year’s annual event features an incredible lineup of standout drivers in the NHRA Summit Series from the United States and Canada, and the stakes are at an all-time high in Las Vegas. For the first time, winners in each category will receive $6,000, while the runner-up in each class earns $2,000 and semifinalists earn $500. Along with the purse, winners get a national championship Wally trophy, a championship jacket and more.

“It was a fantastic season in the NHRA Summit Series and we’re extremely excited to see world champions decided in Las Vegas,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports & Events Manager. “There continues to be incredible growth and participation in this series, extending to the first E.T. Finals in Canada this year and everyone at Summit Racing Equipment is thrilled to be part of this amazing program with so many talented drivers. The new team aspect to this year’s world championship is an added bonus for racers and we look forward to another huge weekend in Las Vegas.”

The festive weekend in Las Vegas includes a first-time team competition, which includes all seven NHRA divisions and a Canadian team. Team points are accumulated by round wins and the winning team earns $2,000. There will also be the opportunity to win a piece of an extra $2,000 in bonus awards on-track during the weekend.

The must-see world championship features a diverse group of drivers competing in many types of vehicles, including dragsters, roadsters, sedans, coupes and motorcycles, offering thrilling action as part of the national event.

It all starts with a welcome dinner on Thursday, Oct. 30, which will also feature a chip draw for the first four positions, who will then call out the remaining drivers to set the first-round matchups.

Special prizes and experiences will be raffled off during the welcome dinner as well, including:

A chance to warm up Daniel Wilkerson’s 12,000-horsepower Funny Car

Joining Clay Millican’s crew and ride along with the crew during a qualifying run

A VIP experience with the Vance & Hines Pro Stock Motorcycle team

A VIP tour of the KB Titan Racing Pro Stock team with Greg Anderson

All finalists will have marquee access during Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying sessions in Las Vegas, too, along with a parade in front of the grandstands and introductions during the official pre-race ceremonies.

“When it comes to bracket racing within the NHRA, this is the pinnacle,” NHRA Sportsman Manager Jason Galvin said. “To earn a trip to Las Vegas means you were the best of the best in your division, and for the first time, in Canada as well. We look forward to celebrating these racers all weekend, not just the four who will hold the Wally on Sunday, but the other 28 who fought for the right to be here and earned the VIP treatment the NHRA and Summit Racing Equipment will provide over the course of four great days in Las Vegas.”

Summit E.T. Series Champions in 2024 included Zach Meziere (Division 6) in Super Pro, Alvie Merrill (Division 4) in Pro, C.W. Hoefer (Division 7) in Sportsman, James Paulson (Division 5) in Motorcycle and Omar Leon (Division 7) in Street Legal EV.

For more information on the NHRA Summit Racing Series, visit www.nhra.com/sportsman. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

2025 NHRA SUMMIT RACING SERIES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP COMPETITORS

SUPER PRO Division 1 Matt Witkowski Division 2 Austin Logan Division 3 Bob Cireddu Division 4 Talon Farmer Division 5 Tim Blatchford Division 6 Toby Peterson Division 7 Dennis Paz Canada Cody Levasseur PRO Division 1 Mike Fornwalt Division 2 Tim Butler Division 3 Austin Tewell Division 4 Jimmy Denham Division 5 Nick Engler Division 6 Brian McGinnis Division 7 Luis Ortiz Canada Gianni Cantusci SPORTSMAN Division 1 Bill Hakucsa Division 2 Daniel Salyers Division 3 Luke wiseman Division 4 Gage Wilson Division 5 Grant Pesola Division 6 Devin Froud Division 7 Mike Williams Canada Dennis Boyko MOTORCYCLE Division 1 Mark Schwalm Division 2 Pablo Gonzalez Division 3 Michael (MK) Schmalle Division 4 Robert Sanders Division 5 Pat Finder Division 6 Cody Cumpton Division 7 Jeremy Bates Canada Michael Konopacki

About Summit Racing Equipment

Summit Racing Equipment has been the World’s Speed Shop® for 56 years! Summit Racing offers a huge selection of in-stock parts for drag racing like drivetrain and suspension components, safety gear, wheels and tires, and brakes. It also carries tools and shop equipment, plus storage upgrades for your trailer and performance upgrades for your tow vehicle. Summit Racing offers fast ground service shipping to most areas of the country and same-day shipping on in-stock items. Summit Racing has the industry’s top-rated customer service and a full-time technical department to answer your questions. With headquarters in Tallmadge, Ohio, Summit operates distribution and retail stores in Tallmadge, Sparks, NV, McDonough, GA, and Arlington, TX.

Summit Racing Equipment

www.summitracing.com

1-800-230-3030

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.